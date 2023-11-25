Subscribe
Boxing
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2: Live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the rematch between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor.

By: Stephie Haynes | 1 hour ago
Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Preview

The rematch for every belt under the sun is here, and when I say “every belt,” I’m talking a lot of belts. The WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO, WBO and the Ring magazine lightweight titles are all on the line today. After finally getting a marquee fight at home in Ireland this past May, Katie Taylor would be upset in her bid for another title to add to her growing collection when she lost a close majority decision to Chantelle Cameron. That loss brought her zero to one.

The two agreed to a rematch almost immediately, bringing us to our current point. Taylor will once again fight at home home in Ireland again, but will that perhaps add another layer of stress on her shoulders? And will Chantelle Cameron be able to repeat the success she had in the first contest? Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up.

Taylor

  • Current undisputed lightweight champion (WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO, and Ring magazine)
  • Age: 37
  • Pro debut: 11/26/2016
  • One of only 8 boxers ever to hold all 4 major boxing titles simultaneously (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO)
  • Record: 22-1 (6 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Chantelle Cameron

Cameron

  • Current undisputed light-welterweight champion (WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, WBA, WBO)
  • Age: 32
  • Pro debut: 5/26/2017
  • Undefeated in kickboxing and Muay Thai (titles in IKF and WAKO)
  • Record: 18-0 (8 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II Quick Results

Main card

  • – Chantelle Cameron (18-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Katie Taylor (22-1) 🇮🇪; lightweight
  • – Gary Cully (16-1) 🇮🇪 vs. Reece Mould (18-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; lightweight

Undercard

Start date and time

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II goes down on Sat., Nov. 25, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The preliminary portions starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ring walks for Cameron vs. Taylor II are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

