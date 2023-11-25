Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2: Live stream results and play-by-play

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

The rematch for every belt under the sun is here, and when I say “every belt,” I’m talking a lot of belts. The WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO, WBO and the Ring magazine lightweight titles are all on the line today. After finally getting a marquee fight at home in Ireland this past May, Katie Taylor would be upset in her bid for another title to add to her growing collection when she lost a close majority decision to Chantelle Cameron. That loss brought her zero to one.

The two agreed to a rematch almost immediately, bringing us to our current point. Taylor will once again fight at home home in Ireland again, but will that perhaps add another layer of stress on her shoulders? And will Chantelle Cameron be able to repeat the success she had in the first contest? Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up.

Taylor

Current undisputed lightweight champion (WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO, and Ring magazine)

Age: 37

Pro debut: 11/26/2016

One of only 8 boxers ever to hold all 4 major boxing titles simultaneously (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO)

Record: 22-1 (6 KOs)

Last opponent: Chantelle Cameron

Cameron

Current undisputed light-welterweight champion (WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, WBA, WBO)

Age: 32

Pro debut: 5/26/2017

Undefeated in kickboxing and Muay Thai (titles in IKF and WAKO)

Record: 18-0 (8 KOs)

Last opponent: Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II live play-by-play

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II Quick Results

Main card

Undercard

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II goes down on Sat., Nov. 25, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The preliminary portions starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ring walks for Cameron vs. Taylor II are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices, TV/Streaming Devices, and Gaming Consoles including iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

