Boxing
Benavidez vs. Andrade: Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez, Jr. live stream results and play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade co-main event featuring a middleweight bout between Jermall Charlo and Jose Benavidez, Jr.

By: Stephie Haynes | 14 seconds ago
Boxing champ Jermall Charlo in 2019. | Sarah Stier / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The last PPV ever for Showtime Sports happens tonight and they’ve got a great card for their swan song. The event features the Benavidez brothers in the two leading spots, with David taking on Demetrius Andrade in the headliner, and Jose Benavidez, Jr. and the unbeaten Jermall Charlo will set the stage for them in the co-main event.

Preview

Jermall Charlo has been on a very extensive layoff and has made headlines frequently for a variety of reasons ranging from a fallout with his twin brother, Jermell, to mental health issues. Jermall recently told Bloody Elbow that the fallout with his brother wasn’t nearly as acrimonious as media and fans made out and that they’d already mended their fences.

Charlo also mentioned that a significant portion of the two-plus years he’s been away from the squared circle was spent re-connecting with family members and working on his internal issues. Yesterday, he missed weight by three-plus pounds—twice—so that’s something for bettors to consider.

Exclusive: Jermall Charlo says too much is being made of rift with twin brother

There’s also something else to consider: Jermall Charlo stated that he’d started his training camp less than three weeks out from the fight. As a matter of fact, when Bloody Elbow interviewed him a little over two weeks ago, he mentioned he was starting his camp “tomorrow.”

Jose Benavidez, Jr. has had a bumpy road over the last five years. The streak of bad luck started when he challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. He was knocked out in the 12th round. He then fought Francisco Emanuel Torres to a draw. He’d lose to Danny Garcia last year, but finally managed to turn it around with a fifth round TKO win over Sladan Janjanin this past August.

Let’s take a look at how these two opponents stack up with their facts and figures:

Jermall Charlo

  • Current WBC middleweight champion, former IBF light middleweight champion
  • Age: 33
  • Record: 32-0 (22 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Juan Macias Montiel

Jose Benavidez, Jr.

  • Challenged for WBO welterweight title (lost)
  • Age: 31
  • Record: 28-2
  • Last opponent: Sladan Janjanin

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez, Jr. live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Jermall Charlo, Benavidez Brothers and Demetrius Andrade give out Thanksgiving turkeys

Start date and time

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade goes down on Sat., Nov. 25, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion starts at 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Benavidez vs. Andrade are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT. 

Live streams

For US viewers, you can purchase David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade on pay-per-view for $74.99 USD through the following: Showtime, PPV.com, or FITE.

For UK and Ireland viewers, the PPV is also on FITE. 

December 7, 2019, Brooklyn, New York, USA: JERMALL CHARLO celebrates after beating DENNIS HOGAN by TKO in a middleweight bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxing 2019 - Jermall CHARLO Defeats Dennis HOGAN by 7th Round TKO - ZUMAp109 20191207_zaf_p109_004
How will Jermall Charlo look in his return? | Joel Plummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

