Live now! – ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials 2023: UFC vet Sotiropoulos returns! – Live stream, BJJ results, highlights, start time

ADCC trials season continues for the biennial submission grappling event, with the ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials happening this weekend in Singapore.
After 10 slots for the ADCC 2024 world championships have already been awarded from the previous EMEA Trials, and East Coast Trials, five more will be awarded from the top grapplers in the Asian and Oceania region.
With the event happening in Singapore it’ll be a bit of a weird time slot for those in the US, but join us starting at Friday night 9 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning for some top notch grappling from the region.
ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials Quick Results
-66 kg –
-77 kg –
-88 kg –
-99 kg –
+99 kg –
Women’s -55 – Gold: Adele Fornarino, Silver: Kanae Yamada, Bronze: Joyce Ip
Women’s -65 – Gold: Wang Jue, Silver: Shakira Pacana, Bronze: Kimbat Batai
Women’s +65 – Gold: Hillary Loh, Silver: Nadine Dixon, Bronze: Jyssica Lian
ADCC 2024 invites so far
After the EMEA Trials and East Coast Trials, a total of 10 invites to the 2024 world championships have now been awarded to the tournament winners. Trials season continues in Singapore, and the current list of invites is below:
- -66 kg: Owen Jones, Dorian Olivarez,
- -77 kg: Jozef Chen, Elijah Dorsey
- -88 kg: Santeri Lilius, Jacob Couch
- -99 kg: Luke Griffith, Paul Ardila
- +99 kg: Heikki Jussila, Daniel Manasoiu
ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials preview: UFC vet Sotiropoulos returns
There will be master’s and women’s divisions on this event, but much like the East Coast Trials, only the five male adult tournament winners from this event will get an invite for the world championships.
Previous winners of these trials include BJJ stars such as Craig Jones and Lachlan Giles, and it will be interesting to see who can try to follow in their footsteps and earn a slot at the big stage.
Interestingly enough, while most of the field are comprised of younger grapplers, this event will feature the return of 46-year-old UFC vet George Sotiropoulos. The Australian fighter is a two-time ADCC veteran prior to his six-year UFC stint from 2007 to 2013. Over a decade since his UFC stint that saw him win seven fights against the likes of Joe Lauzon and Joe Stevenson, Sotiropoulos goes back to his grappling roots this weekend.
Other notable competitors joining include several ADCC veterans like Kenta Iwamoto, Izaak Michell, Jeremy Skinner, Ben Hodgkinson, Josh Saunders, Roberto Dib-Frias and more.
ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials 2023 live results, video highlights
-66 kg
Round of 64:
Round of 16:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
-77 kg
Round of 64:
James Woonton def. Adam Akasyah by heel hook
Jayden Chelkowski def. Donggyun Kim by heel hook
George Sotiropoulos def. Yongsang Kim by armbar
Edward Smith def. Hongyu Zhu by choke
Shinji Morito def. Jayden Binnie by points, 3-0
Wanpyo Hong def. Linh Pham by points, 6-0
Aaron Khominsky def. Ian Le by ankle lock
Tomoshige Sera def. Kyungjae Kim by choke
Joshua Ber def. Z Chan by judges’ decision
Huai Qing Xu def. Ryan Paul by points, 6-0
David Macrae def. Jesse Yada by heel hook
Seiilkhan Bolatbek def. Verontino Fernando-Giovanni by guillotine
Harrison Baker def. I Hua Huang by points, 2-0
Bobby Sandhu def. Felix Chandler by rear naked choke
Nicholas Bilton def. Ahmed Hassan by rear naked choke
Round of 16:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
-88 kg
Round of 32:
Izaak Michell def. Raoul Lobo by choke
Jordan Rozman def. Devesh Thakur by points, 3-0
Stephen Halpin def. Tyrone Kingi by points, 8-0
Sousuke Oshima def. Kaan Husmek by heel hook
Kurtis Martin def. Sunghoon Jung by choke
Nemanja Bubnjevic def. Daniil Muomelov by ankle lock
Hayden Limebeer def. Matthew Sugiri by kimura
Brodie Sprlyan def. Tarkyn Loloselo by choke
Round of 16:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
-99 kg
Round of 16:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
+99 kg
Round of 16:
Quarterfinals:
Semifinals:
Finals:
Women’s -55 kg
Round of 16:
Soojin Hong def. Rose Pham via injury
Catherine Qu def. Meryl Sebastian by judges’ decision
Joyce Ip def. Rachel Mcandrew by choke
Yumi Tamai def. Sokhouy Mab by heel hook
Kanae Yamada def. Zhu Tingting by americana
Bethanii Baron-Heeris def. Natasha Magendar by ankle lock
Quarterfinals:
Adele Fornarino def. Soojin Hong by ankle lock
Joyce Ip def. Catherine Qu by armbar
Ju Chin Shih def. Yumi Tamai by choke
Kanae Yamada def. Bethanii Baron-Heeris by choke
Semifinals:
Adele Fornarino def. Joyce Ip by heel hook
Kanae Yamada def. Ju Chin Shih by points, 4-0
Bronze:
Joyce Ip def. Ju Chin Shih by armbar
Finals:
Adele Fornarino def. Kanae Yamada by armbar
Women’s -65 kg
Quarterfinals:
Thi Tuyet Trang Nguyen def. Yan Li by points, 3-0
Kimbat Batai def. Miki Strickland by points, 1-0
Semifinals:
Wang Jue def. Thi Tuyet Trang Nguyen by points, 3-0
Shakira Pacana def. Kimbat Batai by guillotine
Bronze:
Kimbat Batai def. Thi Tuyet Trang Nguyen by points, 7-0
Finals:
Wang Jue def. Shakira Pacana by points, 6-0
Women’s +65 kg
Quarterfinals:
Jyssica Lian def. Yimei Yang by points
Semifinals:
Nadine Dixon def. Jyssica Lian by arm triangle
Hillary Loh wins by walkover
Finals:
Hillary Loh def. Nadine Dixon by points, 5-0
ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials live stream, how to watch, start time for this weekend’s BJJ event
The Asian & Oceania trials will happen on November 25, in Singapore, and with the time difference that will be from Friday November 24 at night to early Saturday in the morning for those in the US.
The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 9 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.
