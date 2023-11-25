Live now! – ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials 2023: UFC vet Sotiropoulos returns! – Live stream, BJJ results, highlights, start time

Five more ADCC 2024 slots to be awarded.

ADCC trials season continues for the biennial submission grappling event, with the ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials happening this weekend in Singapore.

After 10 slots for the ADCC 2024 world championships have already been awarded from the previous EMEA Trials, and East Coast Trials, five more will be awarded from the top grapplers in the Asian and Oceania region.

With the event happening in Singapore it’ll be a bit of a weird time slot for those in the US, but join us starting at Friday night 9 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning for some top notch grappling from the region.

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials Quick Results

-66 kg –

-77 kg –

-88 kg –

-99 kg –

+99 kg –

Women’s -55 – Gold: Adele Fornarino, Silver: Kanae Yamada, Bronze: Joyce Ip

Women’s -65 – Gold: Wang Jue, Silver: Shakira Pacana, Bronze: Kimbat Batai

Women’s +65 – Gold: Hillary Loh, Silver: Nadine Dixon, Bronze: Jyssica Lian

ADCC 2024 invites so far

After the EMEA Trials and East Coast Trials, a total of 10 invites to the 2024 world championships have now been awarded to the tournament winners. Trials season continues in Singapore, and the current list of invites is below:

-66 kg: Owen Jones, Dorian Olivarez,

-77 kg: Jozef Chen, Elijah Dorsey

-88 kg: Santeri Lilius, Jacob Couch

-99 kg: Luke Griffith, Paul Ardila

+99 kg: Heikki Jussila, Daniel Manasoiu

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials preview: UFC vet Sotiropoulos returns

There will be master’s and women’s divisions on this event, but much like the East Coast Trials, only the five male adult tournament winners from this event will get an invite for the world championships.

Previous winners of these trials include BJJ stars such as Craig Jones and Lachlan Giles, and it will be interesting to see who can try to follow in their footsteps and earn a slot at the big stage.

UFC vet George Sotiropoulos returns! | Andrew Richardson / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Interestingly enough, while most of the field are comprised of younger grapplers, this event will feature the return of 46-year-old UFC vet George Sotiropoulos. The Australian fighter is a two-time ADCC veteran prior to his six-year UFC stint from 2007 to 2013. Over a decade since his UFC stint that saw him win seven fights against the likes of Joe Lauzon and Joe Stevenson, Sotiropoulos goes back to his grappling roots this weekend.

Other notable competitors joining include several ADCC veterans like Kenta Iwamoto, Izaak Michell, Jeremy Skinner, Ben Hodgkinson, Josh Saunders, Roberto Dib-Frias and more.

Will this trials event produce the next Lachlan Giles?

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials 2023 live results, video highlights

-66 kg

Round of 64:

Round of 16:

Quarterfinals:

Semifinals:

Finals:

-77 kg

Round of 64:

James Woonton def. Adam Akasyah by heel hook

Jayden Chelkowski def. Donggyun Kim by heel hook

George Sotiropoulos def. Yongsang Kim by armbar

Edward Smith def. Hongyu Zhu by choke

Shinji Morito def. Jayden Binnie by points, 3-0

Wanpyo Hong def. Linh Pham by points, 6-0

Aaron Khominsky def. Ian Le by ankle lock

Tomoshige Sera def. Kyungjae Kim by choke

Joshua Ber def. Z Chan by judges’ decision

Huai Qing Xu def. Ryan Paul by points, 6-0

David Macrae def. Jesse Yada by heel hook

Seiilkhan Bolatbek def. Verontino Fernando-Giovanni by guillotine

Harrison Baker def. I Hua Huang by points, 2-0

Bobby Sandhu def. Felix Chandler by rear naked choke

Nicholas Bilton def. Ahmed Hassan by rear naked choke

Round of 16:

Quarterfinals:

Semifinals:

Finals:

-88 kg

Round of 32:

Izaak Michell def. Raoul Lobo by choke

Jordan Rozman def. Devesh Thakur by points, 3-0

Stephen Halpin def. Tyrone Kingi by points, 8-0

Sousuke Oshima def. Kaan Husmek by heel hook

Kurtis Martin def. Sunghoon Jung by choke

Nemanja Bubnjevic def. Daniil Muomelov by ankle lock

Hayden Limebeer def. Matthew Sugiri by kimura

Brodie Sprlyan def. Tarkyn Loloselo by choke

Round of 16:

Quarterfinals:

Semifinals:

Finals:

-99 kg

Round of 16:

Quarterfinals:

Semifinals:

Finals:

+99 kg

Round of 16:

Quarterfinals:

Semifinals:

Finals:

Women’s -55 kg

Round of 16:

Soojin Hong def. Rose Pham via injury

Catherine Qu def. Meryl Sebastian by judges’ decision

Joyce Ip def. Rachel Mcandrew by choke

Yumi Tamai def. Sokhouy Mab by heel hook

Kanae Yamada def. Zhu Tingting by americana

Bethanii Baron-Heeris def. Natasha Magendar by ankle lock

Quarterfinals:

Adele Fornarino def. Soojin Hong by ankle lock

Joyce Ip def. Catherine Qu by armbar

Ju Chin Shih def. Yumi Tamai by choke

Kanae Yamada def. Bethanii Baron-Heeris by choke

Semifinals:

Adele Fornarino def. Joyce Ip by heel hook

Kanae Yamada def. Ju Chin Shih by points, 4-0

Bronze:

Joyce Ip def. Ju Chin Shih by armbar

Finals:

Adele Fornarino def. Kanae Yamada by armbar

Women’s -65 kg

Quarterfinals:

Thi Tuyet Trang Nguyen def. Yan Li by points, 3-0

Kimbat Batai def. Miki Strickland by points, 1-0

Semifinals:

Wang Jue def. Thi Tuyet Trang Nguyen by points, 3-0

Shakira Pacana def. Kimbat Batai by guillotine

Bronze:

Kimbat Batai def. Thi Tuyet Trang Nguyen by points, 7-0

Finals:

Wang Jue def. Shakira Pacana by points, 6-0

Women’s +65 kg

Quarterfinals:

Jyssica Lian def. Yimei Yang by points

Semifinals:

Nadine Dixon def. Jyssica Lian by arm triangle

Hillary Loh wins by walkover

Finals:

Hillary Loh def. Nadine Dixon by points, 5-0

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials live stream, how to watch, start time for this weekend’s BJJ event

The Asian & Oceania trials will happen on November 25, in Singapore, and with the time difference that will be from Friday November 24 at night to early Saturday in the morning for those in the US.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 9 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.

