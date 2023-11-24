Revgear S5 boxing gloves, no gi apparel review: OG MMA brand still innovating decades later

Revgear S5 all rounder boxing gloves and rashguard

For those that didn’t know, apart from my regular work as the Managing Editor of Bloody Elbow, I also have a running feature called From Writing to Fighting. It’s where I try to bring readers along the ride, giving a first-person look at all the intense emotions and thoughts that come from competing in various amateur and professional combat sports as a random hobbyist.

I’ve been training for years, so when Revgear asked if any Bloody Elbow writers wanted to test out their products, my interest was piqued. From the traditional Thai products, boxing brands, to newer MMA and jiujitsu companies, I’ve literally tried hundreds of training apparel and gear through the years, but never from Revgear, as it wasn’t regularly available in stores here in Asia.

So before they shipped their products to me, I honestly had no idea what to expect. I just knew that Revgear has been around for decades — specifically, since 1996. So the main thing I was curious about in all this was in how an OG MMA brand made training gear in 2023 and beyond.

Would things be a bit dated? Could they have fallen behind in tech and trends? After all, they’ve been here even before old brands like Tapout and Affliction exploded and died in the MMA sphere.

I didn’t know what to expect, but after testing their products for two weeks, I realized Revgear has not only kept up with recent trends and technology, they’ve also found nice little ways to innovate as well.

Hitting paddles with the Revgear S5 all rounder boxing gloves.

Review: Revgear S5 All Rounder Boxing Gloves has rare features

These S5 gloves are marketed as a one glove fits all solution for any kind of striking workout, and having tried them recently, I do get it.

I would personally still need different sized gloves, especially bigger ones for sparring, but the glove does feel versatile. It feels really well-made and durable, and was definitely good on the pads and on the bag. There’s ventilation in the palms that would aid for longer sessions, and decent padding in the inner arms that can catch strikes during drills and sparring.

I didn’t get to try the 14 or 16 oz ones, but I already understand how the bigger ones can be really perfect as sparring gloves. Just comparing these with my other 12 oz gloves, and it’s noticeably slimmer on the sides than most (especially compared to the generic fairtex or twins gloves), with the thickest part of the padding on the top of the knuckles instead of rounded all throughout the glove.

For those who spar often, you’ll know that’s how you want it. Padding on the palms is good for catching and parrying strikes. More importantly for me, a thinner profile means you’re not lugging around really wide gloves and it’s easier to land shots through people’s guards, while having more padding on the front that cushions your training partners better from your punches. (Side note: Don’t throw hard shots either way! Please train smart and save those for real fights.)

Those three reasons are exactly why the Fairtex BGV6 have been my go to sparring gloves for years despite it being harder to find these days. This Revgear S5 glove is a very different glove overall, but I’m really glad I finally found another glove with those very specific, and honestly, niche and rare features that not many people notice.

Visuals are subjective, but I think these black and white gloves look nice and fit well with the rashguard and spats that I have. If I had to buy a different one though, I’d definitely spend my money on their 14 or 16 oz black on black S5 gloves for that more minimalist and even cleaner look, which I will happily (and lightly) punch people with.

Revgear Stealth Hybrid MMA Shorts review: Minimalist and functional

If you check the other older MMA brands — or even just watch older UFC fights — the shorts are normally way too loud and more importantly, way too long as it goes at or past the knee. I absolutely hate that kind of style, so I’m glad that an OG MMA brand like Revgear had this more modern, shorter and cleaner fit.

The photo of these shorts on their website honestly didn’t do this justice, because it looks much nicer and cleaner in person. I especially love the more minimalist black on black design where the logos are more low key.

With tech and modern features, it has all the basics you will ever want from training shorts: Stretchy, lightweight, doesn’t absorb sweat and moisture, two layers of velcro to keep it snug, and a nice and durable slit on the side to allow high kicks — or splits if you’re flexible enough.

The heftier drawstring on the inside is a very nice touch as well. It’s pretty hard to describe without you seeing it, but instead of a basic drawstring coming up from left and right sides, my favorite part is how the left side can loop to the right side of the shorts’ opening before tying it together. Combined with the velcro, it will make sure it really doesn’t move much or open during more rough rolls or competitions.

It’s such a small detail, but a very nice touch that I haven’t seen done with other brands of MMA, kickboxing or grappling shorts.

Apart from two layers of velcro, the drawstring can loop to the other side before it gets tied together.

There’s also a small hidden pocket inside where you can store your mouthpiece. The germaphobe in me will never allow myself to store something I put in my mouth anywhere but its proper case, but I’m sure that’d be something others can use.

Only minor nitpick I have — or worry, since it should rarely happen — is the same with most MMA shorts I have: if you’re careless while doing laundry and the drawstring repeatedly gets caught with the sticky velcro, it could damage it eventually. Also make sure to order a size down since these tend to run big.

Revgear stealth hybrid MMA shorts and spats.

Review: Revgear spats

If you like and use spats, for jiujitsu or just normal compression for your muscles, these are good quality ones. It has a clean and simple design that I like, being black with logos on the sides. It’s stretchy and resistant to moisture, so it’s comfortable and adds a layer of protection from mat burn and *knocks on wood* skin infections.

The waistband is comfortable and stretchy, but doesn’t have any exposed garter that can irritate the skin if too tight and normally is the first to show some wear as it ages. It seems pretty durable too, and the only minor nitpick I can think of is that the stitching by the ankles can be a little more stretchy. Otherwise it’s a pretty straightforward product.

Revgear compression shirt and rashguard

Revgear rashguards review: Best short sleeved rashguards I’ve tried

With my long and lanky body type — I’m a hair under 6 feet and just around 135 lbs — I normally struggle buying rashguards for training, especially short sleeved ones. Many times, if it wraps perfectly around in my body and arms, it would be too short in the torso. Or sometimes if it’s the proper length, it’d be too loose for my lanky frame.

I didn’t have those issues with this Revgear short sleeve rashguard, because it is intentionally extra long on the torso. It’s not only perfect for someone with my body type, but the length also prevents the rashguard from riding up your back while rolling. I like it so much that this will be the first ever short sleeved rashguard that I would willingly add to my regular rotation in training.

The long sleeved compression shirt on the left of the photo above, also has an airy layer of stretchy dry fit cloth along the sides of your torso and inner sleeves for extra ventilation. The minimalist gray logos on it are also reflective, which adds to the nice clean look that I really like.

Both of them also pair well and look great with the black shorts and black spats I reviewed above too.

Revgear gi fabric duffel bag and S5 boxing gloves

Revgear Gi-fabric duffel bag review: If you know, you know

Okay, I have to be honest, I do love jiujitsu, but I really don’t like the gi… but here I’m making an exception. Apart from a logo on the side, Revgear has a clean all black duffel bag that can fit all your clothes and training gear, whether it’s gloves, shinguards, head gear and/or gis. The best part of it is the pretty but also low key “if you know you know” gi fabric that it’s lined with.

There are four pockets on each side, and I’m not sure what else is there to say, but IT’S A GI DUFFEL BAG! I know looks are subjective, but as far as training bags go, I think it’s pretty cool. Hell, it’s not even just for training, it’s a perfectly good bag you can use for regular day trips and travel too.

Only suggestions I can even nitpick on is that I hope they’d also offer a bigger option to have a larger separate section for dirty training gear, and maybe an even more minimalist black on black logo patch like they have for their MMA shorts and other gear.

Revgear’s gi fabric duffel bag

Disclaimer: I was not paid for this review, nor were my opinions affected, but Revgear sent me these items for free and they are a sponsor of the website. Photos above were taken by Paolo Tabuena.

Bloody Elbow hoodies.

