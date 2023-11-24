2023 PFL Championship: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Olivier Aubin-Mercier will attempt become a two-time PFL Lightweight Champion in Friday's main event. | MattxDavies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The culmination of PFL’s fifth-ever season will take place this Friday. Wrapping up a journey that kicked off in April and spanned 10 events in total, the promotion will host six title fights, among other bouts from The Anthem in Washington, D.C., USA this weekend.

Collard, Aubin-Mercier headline PFL PPV

While there are numerous title fights booked for PFL’s card this weekend, it will be the lightweight contest between Clay Collard and Olivier Aubin-Mercier that will get the main event spotlight. For Aubin-Mercier, the fight will give him a chance to tie Natan Schulte’s record for two season wins at lightweight. He will also be fighting to keep his winning streak alive, a run that has spanned nine fights since 2021, making it the longest of his 12-year career.

Collard will be trying to earn a PFL title for the first time through three seasons in the promotion. In 2021, he lost in the playoff semi-finals to Raush Manfio. Last year, he didn’t make it to the postseason after recording just one win early in the schedule. But this time, he’s competing in the finals after recording three consecutive wins since April.

Heavyweights, featherweights set for main card

In the co-main event, heavyweight finishers Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov will look to become first-time champions. Ferreira picked up two first-round wins this year, including a 50-second victory over Matheus Scheffel. Goltsov has similarly earned three wins this year, with none of them escaping the opening stanza. His quickest was a win over UFC alum Yorgan De Castro that lasted just 18 seconds.

They will also crown their first-ever women’s featherweight champion on the main card when Larissa Pacheco and Marina Mokhnatkina meet. The promotion had a lightweight division for women for three years but traded that in for a 145-pound class this year. Pacheco, the last champ at 155 pounds, will try to become a two-division champion. Mokhnatkina will enter this bout with the momentum of five consecutive wins since 2022.

PFL has some intriguing storylines taking place outside of their title fights as well. Appearing for the first time since suffering her first pro loss, two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will meet Aspen Ladd. In the bout before that, Derek Brunson will make his first appearance since departing the UFC roster when he goes up against Ray Cooper III.

How will PFL close out their big 2023?

It’s been a newsworthy year for PFL. Whether it was their groundbreaking deals with Francis Ngannou and Bellator, or their trip to Nevada that ended with nine different fighters suffering suspensions due to the commission’s drug testing, the promotion has frequently been in headlines. It’s now time to see what stories can come out of their final major event of the year.

Results and highlights

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

PFL Lightweight Championship: Clay Collard vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

PFL Heavyweight Championship: Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov

PFL Featherweight Championship: Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

PFL Welterweight Championship: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy

PFL Light Heavyweight Championship: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira

Catchweight 150 lbs: Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd

Middleweight: Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Clay Collard punches Shane Burgos during the PFL Play-Offs in NYC in August. New York City, New York, United States. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

