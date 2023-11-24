OnlyFans gets another win over MMA

Ailin Perez celebrates her UFC victory for OnlyFans.

While the UFC may not be the best paying organization in the combat sports world, it’s undeniable that the world’s largest MMA promotion provides a solid platform for fighters to gain fame. Fighters like Kieth Jardine, and Krzysztof Soszynski have had solid runs as bit-part actors, built off the back of their success inside the Octagon.

Others, like Kenny Florian, Chael Sonnen, and Paul Felder have found regular work behind the commentary desk, working with ESPN, the UFC itself, and other various MMA promotions. Stay with the UFC long enough and there’s a solid chance that some unexpected door will open.

Ailin Perez gets OnlyFans boost from UFC twerk

Following in the footsteps of Paige VanZant—and several other women MMA fighters—Argentinian UFC talent Ailin Perez has found her non-MMA financial success not from the world of acting, but instead from the realm of the subscription-based social media platform OnlyFans. After defeating Czech bantamweight Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig, Perez put her feet up on the cage and her ass up in the air for a twerk-heavy victory celebration. A move, she claims has netted her tens of thousands of dollars. More even than her UFC fight purse.

“Since [this past] Thursday to now, it’s been over $30,000,” she said via translator.

“I take advantage of the OnlyFans, because that’s where I’m [making] my money,” she said. “With the money I got from OnlyFans, I was able to buy a car.

“I’m in the UFC because I love to fight. This is the challenge that I’ve put forth for myself in my life, and I’m fighting in the UFC because I love it. But I’m [making] the money I have on OnlyFans.”

Dance was actually an OnlyFans request

While Perez added that she would be willing to give up her OnlyFans account if the UFC asked, she also revealed that, while she love dancing, the big reason she scaled the Octagon last Saturday was because it some post-fight twerking was her no. 1 request from subscribers on her account. Considering the money she made, it seems like she gave fans exactly what they were asking for.

“There are two reasons I did the celebration,” Perez admitted. “First, because during the [fight] camp, we actually practiced that, because we always want to be different in whatever we do, so this was a planned thing. And because it was one of the most common videos that my OnlyFans subscribers asked for.

“I love dancing, and everything I do, I find a way—I can be in the shower, I can be cooking something, and I’m dancing. When I’m with my son, we’re always dancing together. Any time there’s something to celebrate about that we’re happy, I love to dance.”

With the potential for that kind of extra income, and no signs that UFC compensation rates are about to change dramatically, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more women looking at services like OnlyFans as a way to make bank early in their careers. After all, as Dana White has often pointed out…

“This isn’t a career. This is not a career. This is an opportunity. Anything can happen in any given moment… Who the hell knows what is coming down the pipeline. So you have to take every opportunity that you can get.”

Perez in pre-fight brawl with fellow UFC fighter

OnlyFans earnings and a win in the Octagon weren’t the only reason Perez made headlines this last week. The fighter also found the spotlight for some more nefarious reasons as well, although exactly who is at fault remains unclear. Just before her fight against Pudilova, Perez and her coach Javier Oyarzabal were involved in a backstage brawl with fellow bantamweight Joselyne Edwards and MMA manager Alex Davis.

“This irrelevant lady came up to me after I was opinionated about one of her fights, just talking about the performance that she did. And she came to assault me,” Perez revealed. “She did assault me with the intention to make me pull out of my fight, but I’m sorry, she did not achieve it. I won and fought regardless of the assault that took place.

“I want to thank my coach, who was there at the time of the assault, because if it wasn’t for him, I would have had much worse injuries because he was able to take her off me when she was assaulting me. And the fight probably would have been off if it wasn’t for my coach, who saved me.”

That’s a much different story than Edwards tells, however. According to the Panamanian fighter, it was Perez’s team that goaded the two women to fight, and then attacked her from behind.

“While we were fighting, her coach attacked me from behind. He was strangling me so that Ailin would hit me,” Edwards said of the incident. “Her coach attacked me. I practically had to fight two of them. He did not protect anyone, he started the fight, he was the one who heated things so that the fight would take place, and then he attacked me and was strangling me.

“Later, when they had already separated me from Ailin, he was still strangling me and did not want to let me go. He never separated the fight; he attacked me while she attacked me.”

Manager Alex Davis stepped in to help break up the fight and corroborated Edwards’ side of the story at least as far as Perez’s coach, Javier Oyarzabal attacking her and choking her went. But, from the sound of things, he didn’t see who or what kicked things off in the first place. As of yet it does not appear either woman has been intent on pressing charges.

