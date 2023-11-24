PFL championships: Larissa Pacheco says she wants to make history, outlines retirement plans

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire: 2023 finalist Larissa Pacheco is looking to become the first woman double champ in PFL history. | VanessaxCarvalho / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

A PFL athlete will have the chance to make history in the promotion this Friday. Having dropped to the featherweight division for this season, 2022 women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco is just one victory away from becoming a two-division champ.

Larissa Pacheco has her career all planned out

Paired up against fellow finalist Marina Mochnatkina, the Brazilian hopes to put her name in women’s MMA history alongside other great Brazilian fighters such as Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. In fact, should Pacheco be able to accomplish the feat, the young fighter tells Combate she does not intend to stay in the sport for much longer and wishes to enjoy her youth while she still can.

Larissa Pacheco when she defeated Amber Leibrock at a PFL event in June. | Aaron Litz / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

“I’m the first Brazilian woman to become a PFL champion. I could become the first woman double champion. That would mean the world to me. I want to build a legacy that goes beyond money. I want to make MMA history. We’ve got Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg up there, I want to be the third Brazilian among the legends in Brazilian women’s MMA.”

“Next year I’ll turn 30 and it’ll also be the 15th anniversary of my MMA career. I want to stick around for five, six or seven years more. Then I want to enjoy life. Travel, meet new places without having to work. I want to enjoy life, my wife, and live a more relaxing life.”

In order to become the double champ, Pacheco has to be careful

When it comes to facing Mochnatkina, Pacheco says she was not surprised to see the Russian making it to the finals. However, the Brazilian believes she is more experienced and more well-rounded than her opponent, which should make her the favorite to win the title.

Now a more patient fighter than before, Pacheco bets on her experience and ability to fight for five rounds to beat Mochnatkina and win the tournament.

“I was already expecting Marina to be a finalist, because of the matchup she got in the semifinals. I expected her to finish in the first round and that’s what happened. I’m more well-rounded, though. I’m on a different level in my career. I have the kind of experience Marina doesn’t have. She’s a champion in other types of fighting, but we know MMA is more complex. Any little flaw can change everything. I’ve been training to always be well-rounded in every aspect of the game, while never underestimating my opponents. Especially because nobody is unbeatable.”

“I don’t think Marina is going to be all-win right from the start. If she studied me, she has noticed that I always start out strong. I think she’s going to try and stall first, but I’m also really ready for that. I always keep myself calm by telling myself ‘You don’t have to win the first round.'”

Catch Larissa Pacheco at PFL 10

Currently on a nine-fight win streak, Larissa Pacheco (22-4) has made it to the PFL’s women’s featherweight finals by beating Julia Budd, Amber Leibrock and Olena Kolesnyk in the 2023 season. The 29-year-old’s last loss dates back to her second encounter with former champion Kayla Harrison, when the Brazilian lost via unanimous decision in December 2019.

Now, Pacheco is expected to take on Marina Mochnatkina at PFL 10, on November 24. The Washington D.C. card is also set to feature the men’s lightweight and heavyweight finals, respectively with Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard and Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov.

