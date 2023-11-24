ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials 2023: UFC vet Sotiropoulos returns! – Live stream, BJJ results, highlights, start time

Five more ADCC 2024 slots to be awarded.

ADCC trials season continues for the biennial submission grappling event, with the ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials happening this weekend in Singapore.

After 10 slots for the ADCC 2024 world championships have already been awarded from the previous EMEA Trials, and East Coast Trials, five more will be awarded from the top grapplers in the Asian and Oceania region.

With the event happening in Singapore it’ll be a bit of a weird time slot for those in the US, but join us starting at Friday night 9 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning for some top notch grappling from the region.

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials preview: UFC vet Sotiropoulos returns

There will be master’s and women’s divisions on this event, but much like the East Coast Trials, only the five male adult tournament winners from this event will get an invite for the world championships.

Previous winners of these trials include BJJ stars such as Craig Jones and Lachlan Giles, and it will be interesting to see who can try to follow in their footsteps and earn a slot at the big stage.

UFC vet George Sotiropoulos returns! | Andrew Richardson / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Interestingly enough, while most of the field are comprised of younger grapplers, this event will feature the return of 46-year-old UFC vet George Sotiropoulos. The Australian fighter is a two-time ADCC veteran prior to his six-year UFC stint from 2007 to 2013. Over a decade since his UFC stint that saw him win seven fights against the likes of Joe Lauzon and Joe Stevenson, Sotiropoulos goes back to his grappling roots this weekend.

Other notable competitors joining include several ADCC veterans like Kenta Iwamoto, Izaak Michell, Jeremy Skinner, Ben Hodgkinson, Josh Saunders, Roberto Dib-Frias and more.

ADCC 2024 invites so far

After the EMEA Trials and East Coast Trials, a total of 10 invites to the 2024 world championships have now been awarded to the tournament winners. Trials season continues in Singapore, and the current list of invites is below:

-66 kg: Owen Jones, Dorian Olivarez,

-77 kg: Jozef Chen, Elijah Dorsey

-88 kg: Santeri Lilius, Jacob Couch

-99 kg: Luke Griffith, Paul Ardila

+99 kg: Heikki Jussila, Daniel Manasoiu

Will this trials event produce the next Lachlan Giles?

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials 2023 live results, video highlights

-66 kg

-77 kg

-88 kg

-99 kg

+99 kg

Women’s -55 kg

Women’s -65 kg

Women’s +65 kg

ADCC Asian & Oceania Trials live stream, how to watch, start time for this weekend’s BJJ event

The Asian & Oceania trials will happen on November 25, in Singapore, and with the time difference that will be from Friday November 24 at night to early Saturday in the morning for those in the US.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 9 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. There will likely be a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, and will be posted here once it’s available.

