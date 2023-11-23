UFC takes 2 more big losses in antitrust case

Stock / Russian Look / IMAGO

UFC heads into Thanksgiving with more to worry about

The honorable Judge Boulware has been a very busy man. Ever since the UFC antitrust case was awarded class certification, the news cycle surrounding the lawsuit has been a constant stream of updates. Once class certification had been achieved, the defendants (Zuffa, UFC, et al.) immediately filed an appeal which was denied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

From there, they filed a motion to re-open discovery. The plaintiffs immediately gave their reply to that, noting that it was a clear stall tactic. Judge Boulware agreed and this past Friday, he denied the motion. The defendants also filed a motion for summary judgement. According to the Legal Information Institute run by Cornell University, summary judgement, by definition, is:

“A motion for summary judgment is a motion asking the court to issue summary judgment on at least one claim. If the motion is granted, a decision is made on the claims involved without holding a trial. Typically, the motion must show that no genuine issue of material fact exists, and that the opposing party loses on that claim even if all its allegations are accepted as true so the movant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law. Summary judgment can also be partial, in that the court only resolves an element of a claim or defense.”

Now, let’s take a look at the proceedings and the official text from the docket:

“The Court makes preliminary statements and hears representations from parties regarding the [884] MOTION to Reopen Discovery and Amend Scheduling Order and the [885] MOTION to Treat Fact Evidence Produced in Johnson Litigation As If It Was Also Produced in Le Litigation. For the reasons stated on the record and incorporated by reference here, IT IS ORDERED that Defendant Zuffa, Inc.’s [884] MOTION and [885] MOTION are DENIED.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Le Plaintiffs may only seek injunctive relief based upon the closed discovery record in Le. The Court will order a hearing on injunctive relief if the Le Plaintiffs prevail at trial in this case. The Court declines Plaintiffs’ request to combine the injunctive proceedings for Le and Johnson.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Parties will meet and confer and submit to the Court by December 4, 2023: (1) a proposed schedule for trial; (2) proposed deadlines for trial briefs and pre-trial motions; and (3) proposed dates for a pre-trial evidentiary hearing addressing the exhibits and expert testimony anticipated to be used at trial. The Court will not issue a separate written ruling; this minutes of proceeding which incorporates by reference, the transcript of the hearing and the reasoning therein, shall serve as the order of the Court. (Copies have been distributed pursuant to the NEF – DRS)”

Judge denies Zuffa’s motion, reveals possible injunctive relief

With several updates happening in the span of just a few days, John Nash first explained what went down on Friday.

“On Friday, the judge basically threw out the defendant’s, Zuffa’s motion to reopen Discovery. And then he strongly hinted that he’s going to not agree with the defendants about the motion for summary judgment and that we’re going to have trial April 8th.”

As far as what happened on Monday, which is the bigger news, John had the goods there, as well. He also outlined what the future could look like if the plaintiffs end up winning their case. In short, the UFC needs to make a trip to the negotiating table.

“And then today, Monday, even bigger and out of left field, he [Judge Boulware] said that if the plaintiffs in the Le vs. Zuffa case win their trial, that they will consider injunctive relief for that case, using only the discovery from the Le case.

“What that means is instead of the plaintiffs and defendants having to wait until the end of the next antitrust trial [the Kajan Johnson case] to consider injunctive relief—which is the idea that the judge, not the jury, could order changes to the UFC’s behavior—it will be decided immediately after the Le case if the plaintiffs win. Suddenly that case has a lot more at stake and is a lot riskier for the UFC.”

Shouldn’t UFC settle?

With this latest round of decisions and official comments, things aren’t looking good for the UFC. Up to this point, they’ve staunchly stood their ground, with no talks of settlement. However, now that injunctive relief is on the table this early, that dramatically changes things. Here’s what Nash had to say on it:

“You would think they would [settle]. They are playing with fire. I know a lot of people like my co-hosts on Show Money, that think the damages are the big holdup. I think injunctive relief is the biggest part and really changes the way they have to do business, and that could add even more cost to their business.

“They can just take loans out and the loans would pay for the damages, and then they’d have to pay the loans off, which would be much cheaper per year. But with injunctive relief, it’s like all your big name fighters might suddenly be leaving the promotion, and then you’re not as valuable as a promotion anymore. Before, they might’ve been kicking the can down the road as much as possible. Now, the settlement really has to be on the table for them. They really have to be considering that, but who knows, maybe they have no interest in settling. So far it doesn’t seem like they have.”

You might be wondering, why wouldn’t they settle. Nash shed a little more light on how bad things could get.

“If it was just damages I could kind of see, because again, they could take out a loan to cover the cost of those damages and keep doing their business because it is so profitable, and then they could appeal it. The risk isn’t that great, but what do you do when the damages are really high, and then the court orders you to change your business where now you don’t make the money to cover the damages?

“That’s a massive risk. And the other thing is Judge Boulware is going so fast and so much in favor of the plaintiffs with the last couple decisions, you almost have to wonder if he’s trying to send a message to the defendants, ‘You better settle. I do not want to see this in trial.’ If they don’t settle, I don’t think they’re going to get the motion to summary judgment, which we should get an answer to early next year. If they don’t settle, we’re going to have trial April 8th, and there’s going to be a lot at risk for the UFC.”

UFC antitrust case updates

