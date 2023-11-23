Conor McGregor reacts to shocking murder, calls for immigration reforms

Welcome back to Crime Desk, my weekly column where I collate and summarize crime stories involving figures from the worlds of combat sports and martial arts. This week we have former UFC champion Conor McGregor reacting to a heinous murder in Ireland, BKFC’s golden goose Bryce Hall being sued and an update on the trial of a man who is accused of firing a gun into the gym owned by Katie Taylor’s father.

Conor McGregor calls for reforms after teacher’s murder

Conor McGregor has been vocal on X over the past few days discussing the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher, was murdered in Dublin on January 12, 2022. She was killed while she was out jogging along the Grand Canal at around 3 p.m local time. She died of blood loss, caused by 11 stab wounds to her neck.

Two other joggers witnessed the attack and ran to the nearest house to call the Gardai.

Jozef Puska, 33, has since been convicted of the murder. Last week he was sentenced to life in prison.

Conor McGregor in attendance for UFC 285. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Puska was born in Slovakia and moved to Ireland in around 2014.

McGregor reacted to the news of Puska’s sentencing on social media platform X, in a since deleted post.

“F**ing despicable, scruffy, waste of oxygen cnt!! Horrific this whole situation has been,” wrote McGregor. “Shame on the Irish government for harboring this. THIS IS YOUR FAULT AND WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!! Despicable system! The Irish government makes me ashamed to be Irish. We are appalled with you all! You can’t fix this, no problem it is a war then and God is with us!!”

McGregor posted other messages online, expressing further ire at the Irish government for Murphy’s murder.

In his posts McGregor advocated for reforms to Ireland’s immigration system and for the creation of a ‘task force’ to monitor migrants and do a ‘clean sweep’ of migrants who have broken the law in Ireland or have travelled under ‘false pretenses’.

McGregor also seemed to suggest that Ireland should leave the European Union to halt other Europeans moving to Ireland.

“Since the heinous and horrific murder of an Irish citizen in broad daylight at the hands of a foreign criminal there has been a zero action response from the 3 parties in power,” wrote McGregor. “Free travel around Europe is NOT WORTH IT to carry on with this current system.”

In separate posts McGregor responded to a post discussing Ireland’s Head of State asking migrants to register to vote. McGregor railed against the idea of “non residents” and “visitors” being able to vote in Ireland, calling that idea a “disgrace”.

The claim that you “don’t have to be Irish to vote in Ireland” has been a popular line on social media this year, especially since it was amplified by Ian Miles Cheong. A fact check piece from The Journal points out that only Irish and British citizens who live in Ireland can vote in general elections in Ireland. General elections form the national government of Ireland and select its leader.

The Irish constitution’s Ninth Amendment (enacted in 1984) allows non-Irish citizens to vote in general elections. This amendment only applies to British citizens who live in Ireland and it was designed to mirror British law that allowed Irish citizens in the UK to vote in British elections.

A similar amendment allows foreign nationals, who are residents in Ireland, to vote in local elections. Local elections are held to elect city and county councillors. This amendment was enacted in 1999.

Asylum seekers and refugees have been permitted to vote in local elections in Ireland since 2004 (per UNHCR).

Many other European nations have similar laws regarding local elections.

Bryce Hall being sued by Ryan Garcia’s father

Bryce Hall is one of the biggest stars of TikTok with millions of fans obsessed with his viral content which is mostly pranks, lip syncs and stories about being a mega-famous influencer.

Bryce Hall (left) when he fought Austin McBroom at Social Gloves in 2022. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Hall was one of the first influencers to get in on the cross-over boxing trend, appearing at Social Gloves in 2022.

This year he suited up for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, earning an odd TKO win at BKFC 48 a few months back.

According to yahoo! Hall is being sued by Henry Garcia, father of Ryan Garcia. Garcia’s lawsuit alleges that Hall, and fellow influencers Taylor Holder and Nate Wyatt, breached a contract with Garcia, who had trained the social media stars ahead of that Social Gloves event in 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that Hall was paid $5 million to headline the Social Gloves card. Garcia claims Hall and the others agreed to pay him ten percent of their earnings from that event, but failed to follow through on the deal.

Closing arguments in trial of man accused of shooting up Katie Taylor’s father’s gym

Closing arguments were heard in a court in County Dublin this week in the case of Gerard Cervi, 36.

Cervi is accused of killing Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing Club on June 5, 2018. Bray Boxing Club is owned and operated by Pete Taylor, father of Irish boxing star Katie Taylor.

Cervi denies going to the club with intentions of killing Pete Taylor and another man.

Pete Taylor (left) with Eddie Hearn. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

According to RTE Cervi’s barrister alleged that police ‘cut corners’ during their investigation into Cervi and that there wasn’t any evidence linking his client to the crime. The prosecution claims there is an abundance of evidence that Cervi was the gunman who entered Bray Boxing Club and fired nine shots into the crowded gym. They point to DNA retrieved from a car they saw the gunman used to flee the scene of the attack.

The prosecution struggled to provide a motive for the attack, but did state in court that the attack was “reminiscent of some sort of gangland, or gang revenge” attack.

Other news

Wrestler captured after five year manhunt

Vijay Pehalwan, a national level wrestler in India, was captured in Madhya Pradesh this week. Pehalwen had been on the run for five years after absconding while on parole.

Pehalwan had been charged with 24 criminal offences including attempted murder. Pehalwan is one of many past and present wrestlers in the north of India to be accused of involvement in organized crime. (full story)

Kultar Singh Gil charged over hit and run incident

DREAM and K-1 vet Kultar Singh Gil was arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into a police station in Langley, British Columbia. This week he was charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to stop after an accident.

The incident involving Gil, a gym owner and promoter in BC, was captured on camera and has been making the rounds on social media. (full story)

Video: Kultar Singh Gill, the head coach at Abbotsford Gym, was charged in connection with a disturbing incident in Aldergrove, B.C. on Sunday night when an out-of-control car plowed into the Aldergrove Community Police Station.

pic.twitter.com/6KJi09BFbT — Sarbraj Singh Kahlon (@sarbrajskahlon) November 1, 2023

Tabloid: Net closing in on Daniel Kinahan

According to The Irish Sun the alleged heads of the so-called Kinahan Organized Crime Group are being pursued for extradition by Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

McEntee claims new efforts have been made to cooperate with authorities in Dubai to arrest and export suspected KOCG leadership back to Ireland for prosecution.

Among those targeted by the Minister is Daniel Kinahan, the founder of the now defunct MTK Global and the once close friend and personal advisor to combat sport stars like Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Darren Till and Mounir Lazzez. (full story)

Palate Cleanser

Crime stories can be hard to read sometimes, but they’re important — as is your mental health. Since these stories can be rough on us, I’m going to start putting something at the end of this column to cleanse the palate a little and remind us there is still good in this world.

This week I’m going to recommend everyone check out the 1992 documentary film Baraka.

