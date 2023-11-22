Subscribe
Bobby Green needs an opponent for UFC Austin, here are three names calling out the ‘King’

Bobby ‘King’ Green needs a short-notice opponent for UFC Austin next Saturday. Who should it be?

By: Kristen King | 19 seconds ago
Bobby Green needs an opponent for UFC Austin, here are three names calling out the ‘King’
Bobby Green stands in his corner between rounds of his bout against battles Nasrat Haqparast in their lightweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green is off UFC Austin. Now what?

UFC Austin got hit with a cancellation on Monday, as Christopher Reive of The New Zealand Herald reported that Dan Hooker was forced out of his fight with Bobby Green due to an arm injury. If you recall, the ‘Hangman’ broke his arm during a ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 this past July. He underwent surgery, recovered (?) and scheduled his fight with Green, which ultimately went up in flames during one of his final sparring sessions. 

In an interview with Submission Radio, Hooker revealed that he broke the same arm after an attempt at blocking a kick went awry. “Yeah, just sparring yesterday,” said Hooker. “Bro, one of those things. I blocked a thousand kicks in the last couple of months and just one hit on the right spot and it just, yeah. It is what it is.”

Now that Hooker is out, the promotion needs someone in for Green, who is expected to stay on the line-up of UFC Austin. The only question is: Who? Fortunately for the UFC fan favorite, his challenge to his fellow fighters to see who was ‘gangster’ enough to accept a short-notice fight with him received some strong responses. 

Here are three fighters who have answered the challenge.

Three fighters who want Hooker’s spot

Rafael Dos Anjos

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Barberena vs Dos Anjos Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) reacts after fighting Bryan Barberena (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Orlando Amway Center Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20221204_szo_fo8_0393
Rafael dos Anjos beat Bryan Barberena in 2022. | Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Considering all the veterans Bobby Green has fought throughout the years, I was surprised to see that Rafael Dos Anjos was missing from the list. Now may be a good time to see him added to it. 

The former UFC lightweight champion has resigned himself to never fighting for another championship again, so a year ago, he said he would love to fight fellow veterans for the rest of his career. If that is all the requirement ‘RDA’ needs, then Green fits it. 

As for Green, his ‘gangster’ requirements are a little different. Aside from showing up on short-notice, Green also expects whoever agrees to fight him to show up on weight —  the same way he did when he fought reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on ten days’ notice. So, is Dos Anjos down to return to lightweight for Green?

No, and he said so in one of his follow-up posts on X (formerly Twitter). He proposed the fight happen either at a catchweight or welterweight, and I have a feeling the UFC and Green would prefer to avoid any changes to the weight class. 

Jared Gordon 

MMA: UFC 295 - Gordon vs Madsen Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Jared Gordon (red gloves) fights Mark Madsen (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20231111_pjc_cc1_006
Jared Gordon beat Mark Madsen at UFC 295. | Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Jared Gordon has had two of his past three fights end in disaster. First, there was the controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 this past December. Then, there was the controversial No Contest with Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes in April. ‘Flash’ has wanted rematches against Pimblett and Green, but if there is one that is slightly warranted, it is against the latter. 

We were in the final minute of the fight with Green when an accidental clash of heads left Gordon stunned. ‘King’ followed him to the canvas, where he unleashed a few more punches until Gordon was out and the referee waved off the fight. Since the foul led to the fight-ending sequence, the fight was ruled a No Contest. Though Gordon wanted a rematch, he never got it and it was sort of forgotten. Until now.

Seeing Green in need of an opponent, Gordon reminded everyone that he was ready to go. While most may not be clamoring for Green vs. Gordon II, we could tie up those loose ends. Green still fights at UFC Austin, Gordon gets his rematch, and we move on. 

Terrance McKinney

January 21, 2023, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil: RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ - JANUARY 21: Terrance McKinney (blue gloves) battles Ismael Bonfim (red gloves) in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. Rio de Janeiro, RJ Brazil - ZUMAp175 20230121_zsa_p175_097
Terrance McKinney fought Ismael Bonfim in Rio this year. | Leandro Bernardes / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

If there is a fighter who is down to fight someone on short notice, it is Terrance McKinney. Half (!) of his UFC fights have happened on a few days notice, so it should come as no surprise to see him toss his name on the short list of potential opponents for Bobby Green. 

This is one of those ‘should be fun for as long as it lasts’ type of fights, so why not? 

Who else?

Some names who have not responded to Green that I would love to see in there with him are Renato Moicano, Jalin Turner or Benoit Saint-Denis. All of those options are around Green in the UFC rankings, so either of them are fine replacements for Dan Hooker. 

What about you? Who do you want to fight Green at UFC Austin?

