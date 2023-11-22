Sumo Stomp! 2023 Kyushu Basho: Day 11 results, highlights and analysis

Sumo wrestlers Takakeisho and Wakamotoharu.

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo wraps up in Kyushu this month. And there are a number of compelling stories that could get neatly wrapped up as the 2023 season closes. Chief among those is the saga of Takakeisho, who in January looked to be the most likely contender for next yokozuna. However, after injuries hit it was only in September that he was able to regain his stride and put himself back on track for that promotion. If he wins this tournament he’ll be a shoe-in for sumo’s most hallowed promotion.

There’s a lot of fascination around the other two ozeki who will be competing at the tournament, too; Kirishima and Hoshoryu. Both were promoted this year after winning Emperor Cups. And both have been underwhelming since then. However, both showed signs of getting back to their usual crafty and exciting selves at the tail end of the aki basho.

The Kyushu basho starts on Sunday, November 12 and runs until Sunday, November 26. All the results for the makuuchi (top division) will be recorded here, as well as highlights and analysis.

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 0-0-11 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 7-4 Takakeisho 🇯🇵 Ozeki Kirishima 🇲🇳 9-2 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 8-3 7-4 Daieisho 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 4-7 9-2 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake 4-7 Abi 🇯🇵 Komusubi Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 3-8 1-3-7 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M1 Ura 🇯🇵 4-7 5-6 Shodai 🇯🇵 M2 Meisei 🇯🇵 3-8 7-4 Takayasu 🇯🇵 M3 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 5-6 5-6 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M4 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 6-5 2-9 Onosho 🇯🇵 M5 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 8-3 6-5 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 M6 Takanosho 🇯🇵 5-6 5-6 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M7 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 6-5 3-8 Endo 🇯🇵 M8 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 9-2 4-7 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 M9 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 7-4 8-3 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M10 Kotoeko 🇯🇵 2-8-1 6-5 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 M11 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 7-4 6-5 Oho 🇯🇵 M12 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 7-4 3-8 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M13 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 6-5 6-5 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M14 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 8-3 3-8 Tohakuryu 🇯🇵 M15 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 7-4 3-8 Roga 🇷🇺 M16 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 4-7 4-7 Kitanowaka 🇯🇵 M17 Makuuchi division

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Kitanowaka def. Nishikifuji via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)

Churanoumi def. Roga via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Ichiyamamoto def. Tohakryu via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tsurugisho def. Tomokaze via uwatenage (overarm throw)

Tamawashi def. Takarafuji via oshidashi*

Oho def. Hiradoumi via tsukidashi (thrust down)*

Sadanoumi def. Kotoeko via yoritaoshi*

Ryuden def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Atamifuji def. Myogiryu via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Kinbozan def. Endo via oshidashi

Hokuseiho def. Takanosho via yorikiri

Shonannoumi def. Midorifuji via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Onosho def. Nishikigi via oshidashi

Abi def. Gonoyama via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Wakamotoharu via uwatenage*

Daieisho def. Meisei via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Hoshoryu def. Shodai via tsukidashi

Kirishima def. Ura via yoritaoshi*

Takakeisho def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

All three ozeki looked like men on a mission on Day 1. Hoshoryu, Kirishima and Takakeisho all notched impressive, no fuss, wins to start their Kyushu campaigns.

Takakeisho took it to Hokutofuji with a ruthless charge off the tachiai, which prevented the new komusubi (who has beaten him in the past two encounters) from getting set or being able to fight back with any intensity before being pushed out.

Both Hoshoryu and Kirishima also came off the blocks quickly and went for shoving attacks to get quick wins (over Shodai and Ura respectively). Clearly they wanted to get that first win of the basho out the way as soon as possible and show they weren’t feeling nervy in their second and third tournaments as ozeki.

Kirishima (black) defeats Ura (pink)

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Shodai (black)

Match of the day for me was the long duel between Midorifuji and Shonannoumi. Midorifuji caught Shonannoumi with his patented under shoulder swing down move the first time they met (at the last basho). And this was a fascinating battle with Midorifuji looking for the grip and angle to pull of the move again. Shonannoumi showed great patience and strength to keep his hands in the right place and grind down Midorifuji before he was able to secure the win.

Shonannoumi (black) defeats Midorifuji (green).

Day 2

Results

Kitanowaka def. Roga via sukuinage (beltless armthrow)*

Tohakuryu def. Nishikifuji via okuridashi (rear push out)

Ichiyamamoto def. Churanoumi via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Tomokaze def. Takarafuji via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tamawashi def. Tsurugisho via oshidashi

Sadanoumi def. Oho via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Kotoeko def. Hiradoumi via oshidashi*

Ryuden def. Myogiryu via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Atamifuji def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Hokuseiho def. Endo via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Takanosho def. Kinbozan via oshidashi

Shonannoumi def. Onosho via yorikiri*

Midorifuji def. Nishikigi via yorikiri*

Tobizaru def. Hokutofuji via okuridashi*

Daieisho def. Gonoyama via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Kotonowaka def. Takayasu via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu def. Meisei via yorikiri

Takakeisho def. Shodai via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Hoshoryu def. Ura via oshidashi

Kirishima def. Abi via oshidashi

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Takakeisho is looking really good. After pushing out Hokutofuji on Day 1 (which some are grumbling about over an alleged early/false start for ‘Keisho), the most senior ozeki got a big win over Shodai.

In the win he showed off his awesome pushing power, but also his reaction speed and deft footwork. That combination was enough to back down Shodai, make a wall and then side-step at just the right moment.

Both Hoshoryu and Kirishima got wins on Day 2, both against men who embarrassed them in the last tournament. I think the ozeki jitters are well and truly over for these two now.

Hoshoryu pushed Ura off the entire dohyo with relative ease. And Kirishima plowed through Abi, avoiding his opponent’s signature thrust to the throat.

Kirishima (left) defeats Abi (right)

Bout of the day for me was Daieisho vs. Gonoyama.

The first time these two ever met was in September. In that bout Daieisho steamrolled his mini-me, as if determined to prove that no young pusher-thruster was going to supplant him as one of the best to utilize that style.

In their second bout, Gonoyama gave a better account of himself. He engaged in a furious back and forth with the sekiwake with both men hitting the dirt at the exact same time.

Gonoyama (blue) vs. Daieisho (magenta)

In the rematch, Gonoyama got a little too ahead of himself. After some good thrusts and blocks, he dove from too far away on Daieisho, who elected to evade instead of meet head-on (and improvement for him).

Daieisho (magenta) defeats Gonoyama (blue)

Better luck next time, kid.

Day 3

Results

Nishikifuji def. Roga via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Churanoumi def. Kitanowaka via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)

Tomokaze def. Tohakuryu via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Ichiyamamoto def. Tsurugisho via yoritaoshi*

Takarafuji def. Oho via tsukiotoshi

Tamawashi def. Hiradoumi via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Ryuden def. Sadanoumi via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Mitakeumi def. Kotoeko via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Myogiryu def. Endo via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Atamifuji def. Kinbozan via yorikiri

Shonannoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Midorifuji def. Takanosho via hikiotoshi

Gonoyama def. Onosho via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Abi via yorikiri

Wakamotoharu def. Tobizaru via yorikiri*

Daieisho def. Takayasu via oshidashi

Kotonowaka def. Meisei via osakate (backward twisting over arm throw)*

Kirishima def. Shodai via yorikiri

Takakeisho def. Ura via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Hokutofuji via hatakikomi (slapdown)

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Another great day for the ozeki as they tore through their opponents with ease. Kirishima powerfully took out Shodai. Hoshoryu, deftly foiled Hokutofuji and Takakeisho dominated Ura.

Takakeisho (black) defeats Ura (pink)

Joining those three in hot starts to begin the November tournament are Daieisho, Kotonowaka Atamifuji, Ichiyamamoto, Shonannoumi, Ryuden and Tamawashi.

Daieisho looks like a man possessed this tournament. He pushed out Takayasu on Day 3.

Tamawashi, who had a brutal run in the last tournament, looks superb so far in Kyushu. This day he schooled the over eager Hiradoumi.

Tamawashi (silver) defeats Hiradoumi (purple).

Atamifuji is showing us all that his performance last time out was no fluke. The aki basho runner-up is yet to break a sweat in Kyushu. He beat Kinbozan on Day 3, showing textbook technique. Watch how he gets his head in the middle of Kinbozan’s chest and drives him back like a freight train.

Atamifuji (red) defeats Kinbozan (grey).

Bout of the day for me was this wild, and long, back and forth between Kotonowaka and Meisei.

Day 4

Results

Kitanowaka def. Tohakuryu via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Nishikifuji via oshidashi

Ichiyamamoto def. Tomokaze via oshidashi*

Roga def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Tamawashi def. Sadanoumi via oshidashi*

Hiradoumi def. Takarafuji via oshidashi

Kotoeko def. Oho via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Myogiryu def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Atamifuji def. Ryuden via hatakikomi (slapdown)*

Kinbozan def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Endo via yorikiri

Midorifuji def. Onosho via tsukiotoshi*

Nishikigi def. Shonannoumi via shitatenage (underarm throw)*

Shodai def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi*

Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi

Hokutofuji def. Wakamotoharu via oshidashi

Daieisho def. Ura via oshidashi

Hoshoryu def. Tobizaru via yorikiri

Takayasu def. Kirishima via tsukiotoshi

Meisei def. Takakeisho via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Atamifuji is a star. His bout with Ryuden today is my bout of the day. In this match Atamifuji showed off his incredible combination of strength and mobility as Ryuden took him to the brink a couple of times, only for the youngster to fight back and claim the win. The performance was impressive, but just listen to the crowd. This kid is already one of the most popular rikishi on the scene, and you can see why.

Runner-up for bout of the day for me was the wild slapping exchange between Kotoeko and Oho, which ended with both men rolling on the dirt.

Kotoeko (lavender) defeats Oho (aubergine).

The big story from this day is that Hoshoryu now stands alone as the only ozeki with a perfect record. He survived a tricky Tobizaru test and was able to get an oshidashi after the Ape Man blocked a number of trip/throw attempts.

Kirishima lost to Takayasu after a bit of a slip. And Meisei bested Takakeisho with a fine evasive manoeuvre on the edge of the ring.

Meisei (left) defeats Takakeisho (right).

Hoshoryu and Atamifuji are joined at the top of the standings by Daieisho, Kotonowaka, Tamawashi and Ichiymamoto.

Tamawashi looks reborn in Kyushu and is firing opponents off the ring. This day he yeeted Sadanoumi. He looks a completely different wrestler from the one who went 2-13 last time out.

Ichiyamamoto is coming off a second division championship and he’s looked good so far, against mostly wrestlers he faced down in the juryo.

Ichiyamaoto (purple) defeats Tomokaze (indigo).

Day 5

Results

Tohakuryu def. Roga via hatakikomi (slap down)

Ichiyamamoto def. Kitanowaka via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Nishikifuji def. Tsurugisho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Churanoumi def. Takarafuji via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tomokaze def. Tamawashi via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Hiradoumi def. Ryuden via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Mitakeumi def. Sadanoumi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Oho def. Myogiryu via hatakikomi

Atamifuji def. Kotoeko via yorikiri*

Shonannoumi def. Endo via yorikiri*

Midorifuji def. Kinbozan via hikiotoshi

Onosho def. Hokuseiho via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Takanosho via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Tobizaru def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Hokutofuji def. Abi via oshidashi

Kotonowaka def. Daieisho via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Wakamotoharu def. Ura via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Takakeisho def. Takayasu via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Gonoyama via oshidashi*

Kirishima def. Meisei via hatakikomi

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Hoshoryu vs. Gonoyama has to be the bout of the day. The official video below doesn’t do it justice. Prior to this bout, which is not included here, the pair stared each other down for an uncomfortably long amount of time. Hoshoryu clearly wanted Gonoyama to get set first, but the youngster (who is making only his thrid top division appearance) didn’t want to yield to the ozeki. So Hoshoryu refused to get set. Eventually, Gonoyama obliged (after it sounded like the crowd was getting frustrated, the gyoji may have also muttered something to him, too).

Once the bout finally happened, Gonoyama channelled his frustration into a stiff thrust to Hoshoryu’s throat. Hoshoryu, who looked more angry than I’ve ever seen him, took the blow and fired back with thrusts of his own, eventually getting Gonoyama to fall off the dohyo. Afterwards, Hoshoryu stared down at his defeated opponent – long enough that it was reminiscent of his uncle’s antics.

If that had happened, Tobizaru vs. Shodai would have been bout of the day. Tobizaru brought his typical brand of chaos to that bout, forcing a torinaoshi which then lead to a rear push out on the former ozeki.

Some other notable results included Midorifuji (who is 4-1 now) pulling off a slick henka on the hard charging Kinbozan, Hiradoumi blasting through Ryuden and Kotonowaka getting a rare katasukashi to give Daieisho his first loss of the basho.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Kinbozan (grey).

Hiradoumi (purple) defeats Ryuden (black).

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Daieisho (magenta).

Takakeisho and Kirishima all got back to winning ways on Day 5, Takakeisho treated Takayasu to a salt shower after a diving shove out.

Takakeisho (black) defeats Takayasu (red).

Day 6

Results

Tomokaze def. Kitanowaka via uchigake (inside leg trip)

Ichiyamamoto def. Nishikifuji via hatakikomi (slap down)

Roga def. Takarafuji via shitatehineri (twisting under arm throw)*

Tsurugisho def. Tohakuryu via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Tamawashi via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Ryuden def. Oho via yorikiri*

Myogiryu def. Kotoeko via yorikiri

Hiradoumi def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Sadanoumi def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Onosho via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Midorifuji def. Endo via yorikiri*

Nishikigi def. Hokuseiho via tsuridashi (frontal lift out)*

Ura def. Meisei via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Abi def. Wakamotoharu via kotenage*

Shodai def. Daieisho via hatakikomi

Kotonowaka def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*

Gonoyama def. Kirishima via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Takakeisho def. Tobizaru via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Takayasu def. Hoshoryu via Komatasukui (over thigh scooping body drop)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

There were a lot of fun matches on Day 6, with thrilling (and often rare) finishes. Here are some of my favourites.

Abi went off-script and threw down Wakamotoharu.

Abi (right) defeats Wakamotoharu (left).

Ura survived a big push from Meisei to finally score a win.

Ura (pink) defeats Meisei (black).

Nishikigi channeled Tochinoshin to pull off a forklift move on Hokuseiho.

Nishikigi (green) defeats Hokuseiho (teal).

And Takayasu responded to the throw attempts of Hoshoryu with a crafty ankle pick.

My bout of the day was Midorifuji beating Endo. Midorifuji looks to have really figured out how he can get wins in makuuchi not only inspite of his stature, but because of it. Watch how he expertly turns himself into a tripping hazard for Endo and uses that to unsettle and finish his opponent.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Endo (purple).

With losses for Hoshoryu and Atamifuji, we’re left with just Kotonowaka and Ichiyamamoto at the top with 6-0 records. Kotonowaka beat Hokutofuji and is looking like a real threat to win this thing. Ichiyamamoto (who I should start calling Pseudoabi) pushed Nishikifuji out, but is yet to face a mid-tier wrestler this tournament.

Day 7

Results

Tomokaze def. Roga via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tsurugisho def. Churanoumi via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Takarafuji def. Kitanowaka via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Oho def. Nishikifuji via hatakikomi

Sadanoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via yorikiri*

Ryuden def. Kotoeko via yoritoashi (frontal crush out)

Mitakeumi def. Tohakuryu via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tamawashi def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Hiradoumi def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Shonannoumi def. Takanosho via hatakikomi

Hokuseiho def. Midorifuji via uwatenage*

Endo def. Onosho via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Nishikigi def. Kinbozan via yoritaoshi

Takayasu def. Meisei via hatakikomi*

Ura def. Kotonowaka via tottari (arm bar throw)*

Shodai def. Wakamotoharu via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Daieisho def. Hokutofuji via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Hoshoryu def. Abi via okuridashi (rear push out)

Kirishima def. Tobizaru via sukuinage

Gonoyama def. Takakeisho via yorikiri*

Quick Analysis

Gonoyama is becoming one of the stories of the tournament, after his spirited loss to Hoshoryu (which resulted in Hoshoryu getting a dressing down for grandstanding by both officials and his head coach), he has beaten Kirishima and now Takakeisho. Takakeisho blasted through Gonoyama the first time they met, but the young rikishi seems to be really working hard to show the veterans he not only deserves to be in makuuchi but also deserves some respect. Him beating Takakeisho (at Takakeisho’s own game) is my bout of the day.

Gonoyama (blue) defeats Takakeisho (black).

The other bout I have to discuss is Hokuseiho vs. Midorifuji which took almost seven minutes to complete! Hokuseiho has been embarrassed both times he’s fought Midorifuji in the past, with the smallest man in the division either throwing down or pushing out the tallest man in the division.

This time Hokuseiho looked intend on preventing such a spectacular defeat and he fell back on his crutch of stalling and leaning to try and tire an opponent. This lasted an eternity against Midorifuji. So long the referee broke the action so both men could take a water break.

When they resumed, Midorifuji was totally exhausted and when he went for a highlight reel throw he didn’t have the strength to pull it off. Instead Hokuseiho was able to squash the attempt and land on top.

After Day 7 we have no more undefeated wrestlers. Kotonowaka lost to Ura (who actually looked like Ura today). And Ichiyamamoto lost to hometown fave Sadanoumi.

Ura (pink) defeats Kotonowaka (turquoise).

Day 8

Results

Kitanowaka def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Churanoumi def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Ichiyamamoto def. Takarafuji via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Oho def. Roga via oshidashi

Tamawashi def. Tohakuryu via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Sadanoumi def. Nishikifuji via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)

Hiradoumi def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri*

Endo def. Kotoeko via uwatehineri (twisting over arm throw)

Ryuden def. Hokuseiho via shitatedashinage (pulling underarm throw)

Mitakeumi def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Atamifuji def. Takanosho via kotenage*

Kinbozan def. Onosho via tsukiotoshi

Midorifuji def. Myogiryu via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Tobizaru def. Meisei via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Takayasu def. Ura via hatakikomi (slap down)

Abi def. Daieisho via hikiotoshi

Shodai def. Kotonowaka via yorikiri*

Gonoyama def. Wakamotoharu via oshidashi

Asanoyama def. Takakeisho via shitatenage (underarm throw)*

Nishikigi def. Hoshoryu via kotenage

Kirishima def. Hokutofuji via okuridashi (rear push out)

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Takakeisho and Hoshoryu both dropped bouts on Day 8 to make this an extremely even playing field as we head to the second half of the tournament.

Takakeisho lost to Asanoyama, who had been sitting out nursing a plethora of injuries up until this point. Takakeisho has had Asanoyama’s number since the former ozeki climbed back to the top division. But in this bout, Takakeisho got too rash in his attack and tried to spear Asanoyama out of the ring. However, in doing so he didn’t notice that Asanoyama had locked on a strong grasp on his mawashi. Asanoyama was able to use that grip to turn Takakeisho and secure the win as they both went into the front row.

The loss pegs Takakeisho back into the chasing pack, but he could still very well win this basho and satisfy the basic qualification for a yokozuna promotion conversation. However, the natures of his losses this tournament may count against him. We’ve seen him rolled into the seats too more than once and that is usually not what the yokozuna council want to see from a potential candidate.

My bout of the day was Kotonowaka vs. Shodai. There’s a great narrative here of the ascendant talent (Kotonowaka) taking on the descendant talent (Shodai). Though, Shodai is fighting to show the best is yet to come from him. This is taking place in Shodai’s home prefecture, too.

Their bout was a back and forth with both men looking to secure grips needed for their favoured yorikiri. Kotonowaka tried to harry Shodai with high thrusts, but Shodai made sure he didn’t stay straight in front of his opponent and fought through those strikes to get his head in the centre of Kotonowaka’s chest and power him out.

Shodai (black) defeats Kotonowaka (turquoise).

I have to give Midorifuji another shout out here. He’s been a joy to watch this tournament and seems to have really refined his game over the past few tournaments. He’s making larger and more senior wrestlers look foolish. Myorgiryu was today’s victim.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Myogiryu (black).

Ichiyamamoto is now leading the way with a 7-1 record. However, that will likely go down as we start shifting to record based match-making. There’s a ton of guys at 6-2 behind him (Kirishima, Hoshoryu. Kotonowaka, Ryuden, Nishikigi, Midorifuji, Tamawashi, Churanoumi).

If there’s a legit front runner in this tournament, he’s yet to reveal himself.

Day 9

Results

Kotoshoho def. Nishikifuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Tsurugisho def. Kitanowaka via yorikiri

Takarafuji def. Tohakuryu via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Ichiyamamoto def. Tamawashi via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)*

Oho def. Tomokaze via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Hiradoumi def. Roga via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Churanoumi def. Endo via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)

Kinbozan def. Sadanoumi via utchari (backward pivot throw)*

Hokuseiho def. Kotoeko via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Ryuden via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Shonannoumi def. Myogiryu via yorikiri

Mitakeumi def. Midorifuji via yorikiri

Atamifuji def. Onosho via hatakikomi (slap down)

Takayasu def. Tobizaru via oshidashi*

Meisei def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi

Shodai def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi

Ura def. Abi via hikiotoshi

Wakamotoharu def. Daieisho via hatakikomi

Kirishima def. Asanoyama via hatakikomi*

Takakeisho def. Nishikigi via hikiotoshi*

Kotonowaka def. Hoshoryu via yoritaoshi*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

My bout of the day on Day 9 is Takayasu vs. Tobizaru, but not because it was especially exciting. The reason I’ve singled it out is because it had a bizarre ending.

In their fight Tobizaru smartly decided to lead Takayasu on a chase around the inner edge of the dohyo (since he knew that if Takayasu got hands on him he would likely be thrown down). So Tobizaru flew around the ring and looked to have Takayasu in the high risk chase he wanted, but then… he bumped into the gyoji. After that collision halted Tobizaru, Takayasu was easily able to catch-up and land a bout winning push.

Takayasu (magenta) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

Tobizaru’s stare at the gyoji on the put out showed us exactly what he thought of the incident.

There were mixed results for the highest ranked rikishi this day with Hoshoryu losing to Kotonowaka (for the third time in a row). Kirishima survived a very tough test against the banged up Asanoyama and Takakeisho got back on track with a rather graceful win over Nishikigi.

Takakeisho (black) defeats Nishikigi (green).

Another slick finish came via Ura, who beat Abi with a level change.

Ura (pink) defeats Abi (black).

Day 10

Results

Roga def. Bushozan via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Oho def. Kitanowaka via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tohakuryu def. Sadanoumi via hatakikomi (slap down)

Hiradoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via yorikiri*

Ryuden def. Tamawashi via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Nishikifuji def. Kotoeko via fusen (default)

Mitakeumi def. Churanoumi via yorikiri

Tomokaze def. Endo via oshidashi

Tsurugisho def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri*

Kinbozan def. Takarafuji via oshidashi

Atamifuji def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi*

Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Midorifuji def. Takayasu via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Tobizaru def. Onosho via yorikiri

Meisei def. Shodai via uwatenage (overarm throw)*

Ura def. Hokutofuji via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Kotonowaka def. Gonoyama via uwatenage*

Daieisho def. Asanoyama via oshidashi

Hoshoryu def. Wakamotoharu via yoritaoshi*

Kirishima def. Nishikigi via okuridashi

Takakeisho def. Abi via hatakikomi

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Lots of thrills and spill on this day. We had a number of bouts end up in the seats, one of them was my bout of the day.

Hoshoryu vs. Wakamotoharu didn’t last long, but it was hella chaotic and showed off Hoshoryu’s ability to defend pretty much anything and everything and then transition to offense of his own.

Wakamotoharu (who is having a bad basho) went straight in on Hoshoryu’s belt and tried to march him out the ring, but Hoshoryu twisted his hips and went for a throw. Wakamotoharu stepped out the way and then went for the utchari (backward twisting pivot throw). He’s pulled off this extremely dangerous manouevre before (against Shodai this year). It’s one which gaurantees a high fall and lots of pain for those involved and I wish he didn’t go to it as often as he does. The utchari failed in this bout and resulted in both men falling to the concrete below. Wakamotoharu landed first and seemed to take some of the impact on his head and face.

We gotta get some mats out there.

Takayasu vs. Midorifuji deserrves lots of praise, both men put on a show and Takayasu came close to getting Midorifuji down before the smallest man in the division pulled off a beautiful arm lock throw (while sliding backwards).

Midorifuji (green) defeats Takayasu (magenta).

Give this man the Technique Prize already!

Elsewhere there were big wins for Kirishima, Kotonowaka and Atamifuji, which put them level on 8-2 with Ichiyamamoto (who lost to Hiradoumi today).

Takakeisho got casual win over Abi this day, too, slapping down a man who has given him trouble in the past.

Takakeisho (left) defeats Abi (right).

Ura got a cute win on Day 10 over Hokutofuji (another top guy who is really struggling). Check out his powerful arm yanj forwards, followed up by a gentle little love pat for the okuridashi.

Ura (pink) defeats Hokutofuji (grey).

Day 11

Results

Nishikifuji def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tsurugisho def. Takarafuji via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Sadanoumi def. Kitanowaka via yoritaoshi*

Mitakeumi def. Roga via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Atamifuji def. Churanoumi via oshidashi*

Endo def. Tohakuryu via oshidashi

Tamawashi def. Kinbozan via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Hokuseiho def. Oho via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Midorifuji def. Hiradoumi via oshidashi*

Myogiryu def. Onosho via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Ryuden def. Nishikigi via yorikiri

Gonoyama def. Takanosho via fusen (forfeit)

Takayasu def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Ura via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Hokutofuji def. Meisei via yorikiri

Abi def. Shodai via oshidashi

Daieisho def. Ichiyamamoto via hikiotoshi

Kotonowaka def. Takakeisho via okuridashi*

Hoshoryu def. Asanoyama via shitatenage (under arm throw)*

Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via yorikiri

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

With matchmaking shifting from rankings to records, the leading pack is now starting to get thinned out. After Day 11 our leaders are Kirishima, Kotonowaka and Atamifuji, all with 9-2 records.

Kirishima defeated Wakamotoharu this day (someone he trains a lot with outside of tournaments). Wakamotoharu is having a dreadful tournament, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Kirishima swallow him up and force him out without too much trouble.

Kotonowaka scored a big win over Takakeisho this day, withstanding the ozeki off the tachiai and then artfully getting around him for the rear push out.

Kotonowaka (turquoise) defeats Takakeisho (black).

Atamifuji continues to show he’s the real deal. He dispatched of Churnaoumi without breaking a sweat.

Atamifuji (red) defeats Churanoumi (blue).

Behind them are Hoshoryu, Ryuden, Midorifuji and Ichiyamamoto.

Hoshoryu put in my bout of the day with his picture perfect shitatenage over Asanoyama (someone who can’t seem to help getting thrown by Hoshoryu when they meet).

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Asanoyama (purple).

Ichiyamamoto (Psuedoabi) got his first serious test of the basho this day when he met Daieisho. Daieisho was able to bring him down rather quickly and I’ll be surprised if ‘Yama’ can hang with these better wrestlers as he move to the final days of the tournament.

Daieisho (magenta) defeats Ichiyamamoto (aubergine).

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

Update: NHK’s official English language service on YouTube, NHK World-Japan, has began airing all bouts from the tournament — with English commentary. These 30 minute videos air on a 24 hour delay.

