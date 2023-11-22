David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade: Live streams, fight card, start time

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight poster | Credit: PBC

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is giving Showtime Sports a strong send-off with its final pay-per-view event on the network this Saturday. Interim WBC Super Middleweight champion David Benavidez returns to the ring for a defense against Demetrius Andrade. In his most recent appearance, ‘El Monstruo’ defeated Caleb Plant via unanimous decision to end one of the most heated rivalries of the year. After his fight against Plant this past March, Benavidez hoped to get into the ring with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez as the WBC mandatory challenger, but that failed to come to fruition. Instead, Benavidez faces another challenge in Andrade.

“I’m really excited to come back again and fight on pay-per-view,” said Benavidez via press release. “Andrade is a slick fighter, but I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. I know the kind of fight that fans expect from me, so I’m putting in the work every day so that I can step into the ring on November 25 and go for the knockout. I’m coming to show everyone why I’m ‘El Monstruo’ at 168 pounds.”

Like Benavidez, the undefeated Andrade has also failed to get a fight with Alvarez, who he says has avoided him for years. That could change since ‘Boo Boo’ is officially with PBC. For now, though, his focus is entirely on Benavidez.

“I’m having a great training camp and I can’t wait for November 25,” said Andrade. “I expect myself and David Benavidez to bring our best on fight night and give the fans a memorable matchup. I have the tools and ability to beat anybody, and I’ll win this fight because of the confidence I have in my skills.”

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade goes down on Sat., Nov. 25, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion starts at 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Benavidez vs. Andrade are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT.

Purchase your tickets for David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade here.

For US viewers, you can purchase David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade on pay-per-view for $74.99 USD through the following: Showtime, PPV.com, or FITE.

For UK and Ireland viewers, the PPV is also on FITE.

