Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II: Live streams, fight card, start time

Preview

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II is here. The highly anticipated rematch for the WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles goes down this Friday at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After years of fighting in the United States and England, Taylor was given her first fight in her home country of Ireland, where she attempted to add another championship to her résumé against Cameron. In a massive upset, Cameron did enough to hand Taylor her first-ever loss via majority decision. Shortly after their first fight, an immediate rematch was scheduled, and ‘KT’ is ready to reclaim her titles.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” said Taylor via press release. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”

Standing in her way is Cameron, who feels even more confident now that she has adjusted her strategy to ensure that her first win was no fluke. As she heads into the rematch, ‘Il Capo’ wants to show everyone why she expects to go 2-0 against Taylor.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch,” said Cameron. “In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II goes down on Sat., Nov. 25, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The preliminary portions starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Cameron vs. Taylor II are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Live streams

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor with promoter Eddie Hearn | James Crombie of Inpho Photography, IMAGO

