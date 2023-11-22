The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas with UFC 296 PPV fight card taking place at T-Mobile Arena. Headlining the event, current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Brandon Royval. Also on […]

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas with UFC 296 PPV fight card taking place at T-Mobile Arena. Headlining the event, current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Brandon Royval. Also on the card, Tony Ferguson takes on Paddy Pimblett at lightweight. Plus, Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Stephen Thompson at welterweight.

For those of us MMA fans unable to get to Vegas for the fight, we will gather around our TVs to watch. With an event this big, many cigar bars and lounges will be playing it, which makes it perfect for cigar/fight fans.

“60 Gs BABAYYY!!!”

Bloody Elbow, renowned for being the premier online hub for UFC enthusiasts who appreciate quality, recently launched a 90+ rated “60 Gs BABAYYY!!!” Cigar & Humidor Grip Kit. This carefully curated selection of premium cigars aims to augment fan experiences of the thrilling arena of combat sports.

The “60 Gs BABAYYY!!!” Cigar & Humidor Grip Kit presents fans with a world-class experience. As not only a longtime supporter of Ultimate Fighting Championship but also a connoisseur of fine cigars, Bloody Elbow prides itself on providing top-quality deals and unbeatable smokes to its clientele.

“60 Gs BABAYYY!!!” is a response to a growing demand among fans of both UFC and fine cigars community to elevate their experiences. Regardless whether they’re gearing up for the next heart-pounding fight night or they’re simply seeking to augment their cigar experience, Bloody Elbow stands ready to satiate those needs.

The unveiling of “60 Gs BABAYYY!!!” Cigar & Humidor Grip Kit reinforces Bloody Elbow’s commitment to its customers in delivering top-notch deals, especially as the fight nights continue to grow in popularity.

Since Bloody Elbow’s inception, it has consistently curated products and services that perfectly complement the passions and tastes of fans. This humidor grip kit continues their tradition of adding depth and quality to the experiences of UFC fans around the globe.

A fan remarked, “Bloody Elbow has once again proven why they’re the go-to for UFC fans. Not only do they provide excellent coverage and analysis, but they also understand our passion both for UFC and the finer things in life.”

This is just the latest in a line of services and products from Bloody Elbow aiming to cater to the finer tastes of its user base. The launch of the “60 Gs BABAYYY!!!” Cigar & Humidor Grip Kit represents the continuation of this trend, solidifying Bloody Elbow’s place at the forefront of the UFC fan experience.

Share this story

About the author