2023 PFL Championship: Live streams, fight card, start time

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) completes its 2023 Regular Season with a fun pay-per-view event this Friday. We have six (!) championship fights, including Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard (155), Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov (265), Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (145), Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy (170), Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay (205), and Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Alves Braga (145). There is also a pair of returning PFL fan favorites, as Kayla Harrison goes up against Aspen Ladd and Ray Cooper III draws promotional newcomer Derek Brunson.
Plus, Biaggio Ali Walsh — grandson of Muhammad Ali — faces his next PFL foe in Joel Lopez. Since signing with the promotion, Ali Walsh has rattled off four straight finishes of Tom Graesser, Isaiah Figueroa, Travell Miller and Ed Davis.
2023 PFL Championship full fight card
Main card
- – Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) 🇨🇦 vs. Clay Collard (24-10) 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Renan Ferreira (11-3) 🇧🇷 vs. Denis Goltsov (32-7) 🇷🇺; heavyweight
- – Larissa Pacheco (22-4) 🇧🇷 vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) 🇷🇺; featherweight
- – Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) 🇷🇺 vs. Sadibou Sy (16-6-2) 🇸🇪; welterweight
- – Josh Silveira (12-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Impa Kasanganay (14-3) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Kayla Harrison (15-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Aspen Ladd (11-4) 🇺🇸; 150-pound catchweight
- – Ray Cooper III (25-8-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Derek Brunson (23-9) 🇺🇸; middleweight
Prelims
- – Jesus Pinedo (22–6-1) 🇵🇪 vs. Gabriel Alves Braga (12-0) 🇧🇷; featherweight
- – Biaggio Ali Walsh (5-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Joel Galarza Lopez (3-0) 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Bubba Jenkins (21-7) 🇺🇸 vs. Chris Wade (23-10) 🇺🇸; featherweight
- – Phil Caracappa (9-3) 🇺🇸 vs. Khai Wu (7-4) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – Jesse Stirn (15-6) 🇺🇸 vs. Josh Blyden (9-2) 🇺🇸; featherweight
Start date and time
The 2023 PFL Championship goes down on Fri., Nov. 24, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The preliminary portion starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Tickets
Purchase your tickets for the 2023 PFL Championship here.
Live streams
To watch the preliminary portion of the 2023 PFL Championship, tune in to ESPN+. The main portion is on ESPN+ pay-per-view, which you can purchase through the streaming service for $49.99 USD.
You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:
