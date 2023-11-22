2023 PFL Championship: Live streams, fight card, start time

The 2023 PFL Championship fight poster | Credit: Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Preview

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) completes its 2023 Regular Season with a fun pay-per-view event this Friday. We have six (!) championship fights, including Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard (155), Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov (265), Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (145), Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy (170), Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay (205), and Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Alves Braga (145). There is also a pair of returning PFL fan favorites, as Kayla Harrison goes up against Aspen Ladd and Ray Cooper III draws promotional newcomer Derek Brunson.

Plus, Biaggio Ali Walsh — grandson of Muhammad Ali — faces his next PFL foe in Joel Lopez. Since signing with the promotion, Ali Walsh has rattled off four straight finishes of Tom Graesser, Isaiah Figueroa, Travell Miller and Ed Davis.

See how Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard fought their way to the 2023 PFL Championship.

2023 PFL Championship full fight card

Main card

– Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) 🇨🇦 vs. Clay Collard (24-10) 🇺🇸; lightweight

– Renan Ferreira (11-3) 🇧🇷 vs. Denis Goltsov (32-7) 🇷🇺; heavyweight

– Larissa Pacheco (22-4) 🇧🇷 vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) 🇷🇺; featherweight

– Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) 🇷🇺 vs. Sadibou Sy (16-6-2) 🇸🇪; welterweight

– Josh Silveira (12-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Impa Kasanganay (14-3) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight

– Kayla Harrison (15-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Aspen Ladd (11-4) 🇺🇸; 150-pound catchweight

– Ray Cooper III (25-8-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Derek Brunson (23-9) 🇺🇸; middleweight

Prelims

The 2023 PFL Championship goes down on Fri., Nov. 24, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The preliminary portion starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for the 2023 PFL Championship here.

Live streams

To watch the preliminary portion of the 2023 PFL Championship, tune in to ESPN+. The main portion is on ESPN+ pay-per-view, which you can purchase through the streaming service for $49.99 USD.

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

Clay Collard punches Shane Burgos during the PFL Play-Offs in NYC in August. New York City, New York, United States. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author