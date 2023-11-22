Subscribe
2023 PFL Championship MMA News PFL
2023 PFL Championship: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch the 2023 PFL Championship, which goes down on Fri., Nov. 24, live from Washington, D.C.

By: Kristen King | 1 min ago
2023 PFL Championship: Live streams, fight card, start time
The 2023 PFL Championship fight poster | Credit: Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Preview

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) completes its 2023 Regular Season with a fun pay-per-view event this Friday. We have six (!) championship fights, including Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard (155), Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov (265), Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (145), Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy (170), Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay (205), and Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Alves Braga (145). There is also a pair of returning PFL fan favorites, as Kayla Harrison goes up against Aspen Ladd and Ray Cooper III draws promotional newcomer Derek Brunson

Plus, Biaggio Ali Walsh — grandson of Muhammad Ali — faces his next PFL foe in Joel Lopez. Since signing with the promotion, Ali Walsh has rattled off four straight finishes of Tom Graesser, Isaiah Figueroa, Travell Miller and Ed Davis. 

See how Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard fought their way to the 2023 PFL Championship.

2023 PFL Championship full fight card

Main card

  • – Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) 🇨🇦 vs. Clay Collard (24-10) 🇺🇸; lightweight
  • – Renan Ferreira (11-3) 🇧🇷 vs. Denis Goltsov (32-7) 🇷🇺; heavyweight
  • – Larissa Pacheco (22-4) 🇧🇷 vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) 🇷🇺; featherweight
  • – Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) 🇷🇺 vs. Sadibou Sy (16-6-2) 🇸🇪; welterweight
  • – Josh Silveira (12-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Impa Kasanganay (14-3) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
  • – Kayla Harrison (15-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Aspen Ladd (11-4) 🇺🇸; 150-pound catchweight
  • – Ray Cooper III (25-8-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Derek Brunson (23-9) 🇺🇸; middleweight 

Prelims

  • – Jesus Pinedo (22–6-1) 🇵🇪 vs. Gabriel Alves Braga (12-0) 🇧🇷; featherweight
  • – Biaggio Ali Walsh (5-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Joel Galarza Lopez (3-0) 🇺🇸; lightweight
  • Bubba Jenkins (21-7) 🇺🇸 vs. Chris Wade (23-10) 🇺🇸; featherweight
  • Phil Caracappa (9-3) 🇺🇸 vs. Khai Wu (7-4) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
  • Jesse Stirn (15-6) 🇺🇸 vs. Josh Blyden (9-2) 🇺🇸; featherweight

Start date and time

The 2023 PFL Championship goes down on Fri., Nov. 24, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The preliminary portion starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for the 2023 PFL Championship here.

Live streams

To watch the preliminary portion of the 2023 PFL Championship, tune in to ESPN+. The main portion is on ESPN+ pay-per-view, which you can purchase through the streaming service for $49.99 USD.

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
Clay Collard punches Shane Burgos during the PFL Play-Offs in NYC in August. New York City, New York, United States.
Clay Collard punches Shane Burgos during the PFL Play-Offs in NYC in August. New York City, New York, United States. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

