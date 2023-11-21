UFC legend Anderson Silva in favor of doping to prevent injuries

UFC legend Anderson Silva spoke his mind about doping.

It is Monday once again. Which means it's time for another edition of the Brazil Beat, the weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community.

This week, we’ve got former UFC champion Anderson Silva sharing some interesting opinions on doping, interviews from last weekend’s UFC card from Amanda Ribas and Joanderson Brito, and a whole lot more.



Let’s dive right in.

Anderson Silva is (fairly) pro doping

Anderson Silva has been making the rounds in order to promote his new show on Paramount+. After making a fake bet with Chael Sonnen, the Brazilian’s next publicity stunt came on the country’s biggest podcast, “Flow,” for which the ‘Spider’ was a guest last week.

During the three-hour conversation, Silva touched on several different topics regarding his career, fighting and MMA in general. However, nothing sounded as interesting to me as his stance on doping. Though it may have nothing to do with his positive test back in 2015, I still believe that the former UFC middleweight champion brought up an interesting point.

When asked about his opinion on doping, Anderson Silva revealed that he wasn’t exactly against it—unless someone was taking performance enhancing drugs on fight week. Other than that, if there’s a doctor prescribing the substances and it’s going to help a fighter stay injury free during grueling training camps, the 48-year-old doesn’t seem to see the issue.

“The kind of training an MMA fighter goes through is completely different than any other athlete from a combat sport,” Silva explained. “They put themselves in an extreme situation. You have to train boxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling. There’s physical preparation on top of that. There was a time when everyone was getting injured. If you’re taking something on doctor’s orders, and it’s not out of control, you’re not going to get injured.”

“That’s also not going to change a performance at all in the fight. I’m in favor of testing on fight week. If you test positive for doping on fight week, then you f-cked up. A guy who’s training to fight on the same level as those guys who are at the top, there’s no way he’s not going to get injured. There’s no way. It’s so hypocritical.”

I can’t say I entirely disagree with Anderson Silva in this one, but how can we know when a substance will not enhance a fighter’s performance or not for sure? The line seems blurry. Either way, I’d still like to put fighter safety above all else.

Amanda Ribas had to readjust mid-fight at UFC Vegas 82

Moving on from Anderson Silva to last weekend’s UFC Vegas 82, we have some positive words from the always bubbly Amanda Ribas after her highlight reel knockout win over Luana Pinheiro.

Although the Brazilian managed to score an impressive finish, she also admitted the match against Luana Pinheiro didn’t exactly go the way she wanted it to. In an interview with Ag Fight, Ribas explained that she was not following her gameplan in the first round and the impulsive mentality nearly cost her the fight.

However, after some pointers from her father between rounds, the Brazilian says she managed to stay focused and turn the fight around in order score the third-round finish.

“I remember eating a few shots in the first round,” Ribas explained. “Then I can clearly remember everything my dad told me during the break, so I could remember the strategy, the purpose. I was ready when the second round. I noticed she was tired and I felt that.

“In the third, I wanted to repeat the same strategy as the second. Fighting southpaw was actually a strategy, to confuse her a little bit. I felt confident in what my dad had told me. In the first round, this big dummy here wanted to be all heart. We have to remember that there are no average fighters in the UFC. Every detail makes a difference, so I have to follow the gameplan.”

It seems Amanda Ribas is maturing. She’s always been a great judo grappler, but her striking is also getting more polished and even showing a few new wrinkles—like that kick that got her the finish. She’s 30 now, there’s still time to chase that title.

Joanderson Brito warns the featherweight division

Featherweights, beware.



After winning his fourth straight UFC match last weekend, with a submission victory over Jonathan Pearce via ninja choke, Brazilian prospect Joanderson Brito wants the 145 lb division to know he is coming.

In an interview with Ag Fight, ‘Tubarao’ (Portuguese for Shark) had only a few words to say, but it was enough for the 28-year-old to get his point across.

“I want to send a message to the rest of the featherwieght division. Do not forget my this name. Joanderson Tubarao (Shark). I can knock you out, I can submit you. I can exterminate you and finish the fight in any way you can imagine. I’m very happy.”

I’ve got my eye on Brito, for sure. Four straight wins, all finishes and a record of 16-3. I think the man at least deserves a ranked opponent next.

Norma Dumont responds to Ailin Perez’s callout

This UFC Vegas 82 winner isn’t Brazilian, but she did mention one after getting the win last Saturday.



Argentinian Ailin Perez picked up a unanimous decision win over Lucie Pudilova, after which the bantamweight was quick to call out featherweight contender Norma Dumont. In her callout, Perez mentioned that the Brazilian had run from their match before and wants to make it happen now.

The message did not go unnoticed by Dumont, who was quick to provide a response on her official Instagram, though she claims it was actually Perez who ducked their fight in the first place.

“At least she has a good sense of humor,” Dumont wrote. “I guess courage didn’t come in that Argentinian’s package. She refused to fight me twice before. She’s only saying my name to get engagement. When the contract’s in front of her, she refuses to sign it. Unfortunately, this fight will only live our imagination. How I wanted that easy money, though.”

Can’t say I care enough about this one to comment. Either fight or stop talking about it and move on.

Anderson Silva’s son knows how to sell a fight

We started out this Brazil Beat with Anderson Silva, so I think it’s fitting if we finish it with one of his sons.

Gabriel Silva is making a name for himself as a boxer. The 26-year-old is undefeated at (3-0) and just defeated YouTuber OJ Rose via majority decision at Misfits Boxing, last weekend. However, it was the post-fight shenanigans that made for the night’s real entertainment.

While still on the ring, Silva was provoked by boxer/MMA fighter Anthony Taylor, who apparently had been saying he would knock out the Brazilian and then “knock out your daddy” (the UFC legend). It seems that crossed the line for Silva, who answered by shoving ‘Pretty Boy’. Footage from the incident has been making the rounds on social media.

👀Anthony Taylor and Gabriel Silva gets a bit HEATED at #Misfits011, could we see them in a boxing match in the future⁉️🥊😂 pic.twitter.com/LQQ5wYHcwP — Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) November 17, 2023

I mean, if Anderson Silva’s kid doesn’t know about how to make a rivalry profitable, then his dad definitely failed him.

A Brazilian Beat

Planet Hemp was an iconic 90’s rap/rock group from Rio de Janeiro formed by excellent musicians and rappers who sang about social issues, poverty, police brutality and the legalization of marijuana, which made them one of the most popular bands of their time among the more progressive youths.

However, since Planet Hemp is already pretty big on their own (and you should definitely check them out), I’d like to shed some light on what one of their members did after the group split in the early 2000’s. Bernardo Santos (better known as BNegao) was one of Planet Hemp’s main vocalists (alongside Marcelo D2) whose voice, flow and rhymes and I’ve always enjoyed while listening to his music.

In 2003, his solo project BNegao e os Seletores de Frequencia released an album named ‘Enxugando Gelo’ (aka ‘Drying Ice’, a Brazilian expression for when you do something pointless, like trying to keep ice dry). The album leaves the rock n’ roll influences from Planet Hemp aside (though not entirely) to focus on a more jazzy, funky and reggae sound.

Though the music changed, BNegao still raps about the issues as before and showed his timing and flow still shined even without Planet Hemp. For today, I chose the title track ‘Enxugando Gelo’, now I can stop talking and you can hear it for yourselves. Enjoy!

That’s it for this week, folks. Stay safe!

Lucas out.

