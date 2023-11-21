MMA fighters react to PFL’s Bellator buyout

PFL announces the purchase of Bellator.

The news has finally become official, MMA promotion Bellator has been bought out by the PFL. First teased all the way back in July, fans and pundits have been waiting for the other shoe to drop for months now. But with an announcement from PFL chairman Donn Davis, it appears all the ‘i’s have been dotted and the ‘t’s have been crossed.

Sources close to the deal have reported that the purchasing price for Bellator was somewhere in the $200-$300M range, with Davis himself explaining that the deal was a stock trade for his company, with the PFL acquiring majority ownership of Bellator in exchange for granting Paramount a minority stake in the PFL.

Current plans are to continue running Bellator shows at least through 2024, with a limited series of international events, featuring Bellator title fights and champion vs. champion bouts. After that, it sounds like the PFL plans to expand their roster and event run in 2025. Obviously pundits have been weighing in all across the board, but here’s what the fighters had to say about the big news:

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul weigh in

Perhaps the biggest stars to give their take on the breaking news are a pair of PFL PPV stars: Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and celebrity boxing star Jake Paul. Ngannou didn’t offer much more than a post of his support for social media, but Paul recorded a short video message.

“Massive news! The PFL has acquired Bellator,” Paul announced. “This is insane news for the whole entire industry and makes PFL even more of a global powerhouse; with a fight roster now equal to that of the UFC’s. We have some challenges. Let’s prove it: Their champions vs. our champions. Let’s make it happen.”

This is a great day for all PFL and Bellator fighters and MMA fans. The stronger we get, the more opportunities there are for everyone. pic.twitter.com/uqIUW6XM6a — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 20, 2023

Game changers @PFLMMA 👏🏿



Congratulations on a game-changing announcement in the MMA space. The opportunities for PFL & Bellator athletes under this banner are endless pic.twitter.com/B8x4Rhb2Uz — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 20, 2023

PFL & Bellator employees give their thoughts

A few of the broadcast team members from both the PFL and Bellator weighed in on the news as well.

If you could play match maker for the day…

What fights would you like to see @PFLMMA make now that it’s acquired @BellatorMMA ?



I’ll start first…



– Jason Jackson vs Sadibou Sy



– Amosov vs Magomedkerimov



– Kayla vs Cyborg — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 20, 2023

Thank you @arielhelwani for pointing out the people who worked behind the scenes, the people who truly made @BellatorMMA a place where the fighters felt like they were part of a family. There are people who have been with Bellator since their first show in 2009. Those people have… https://t.co/oNfBPAR304 — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) November 18, 2023

MMA fighters in support of Mike Kogan

I’m looking forward to see how things will be handled and the matchups ahead between @BellatorMMA and @PFLMMA fighters. I hope PFL is smart and Mike Kogan and the staff comes along with the deal. — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 20, 2023

I love what Mike Kogan and his team have built with the Bellator roster. Hope he stays on and I’m excited about the future of @pflmma. — Logan Storley (@storleystorm) November 20, 2023

I’m curious about the future of the @BellatorMMA Bantamweight division and what’s next with @PFLMMA. The Bellator crew was great, I hope they and Mike kogan are still part of the promotion. Leandro Higo (@LeandroHigoMMA) November 20, 2023

Excited for the future with @BellatorMMA and @PFLMMA ! Bellator gave me a home for so many years. I appreciate everything so far @ScottCoker and Mike Kogan. The future is bright💪🏼 — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) November 20, 2023

It’s sad to see @BellatorMMA as we know it ending. Bellator is a big part of my story. I hope the future is bright and to see what @PFLMMA has in store for us, and that Mike Kogan and the team stay. — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) November 20, 2023

I’m excited for the future with co-operation of the PFL and Bellator! Super excited to work with m my brother @SugarRaySefo and @DonnDavisPFL ! I’m even more excited for the Bellator team to come over, my man @KoganMike was the one that found me and changed my life. — Patchy Mix (@TeamMixMMA) November 20, 2023

Other reactions

-Ariel also fantasy booked a Bellator invasion complete with branded t-shirts cageside for the PFL finals show this week, and Davis said he’d text and get on it.



A packed interview that I hope leads to a big change in the landscape of the fighting world! Tom Lawlor トム・ローラー (@FilthyTomLawlor) November 20, 2023

Put me in the game folks!! I'm ready to go! https://t.co/xYqjPWcyYy — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 20, 2023

This is HUGE for the sport! It will be interesting to see how everything pans out moving forward.. https://t.co/kA9yY5Oxro — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) November 20, 2023

