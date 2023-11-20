New UFC champ wants Jon Jones to be stripped, asks UFC to ‘stop protecting him’

Jon Jones with the UFC heavyweight title. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Jon Jones’ missed out on MSG legacy fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was all set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 a few weeks ago. The light heavyweight GOAT had signalled that a fight against one of the best UFC heavyweights ever, in Madison Square Garden, would likely be his retirement fight.

However, fortune did not favour ‘Bones’. With a little over a week to go until UFC 295, Jones suffered a pectoral injury that ruled him out of the fight. Miocic was also pulled from the card, in favour of an interim UFC heavyweight title fight between Ton Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Aspinall, despite reportedly not having a fight camp, seized his opportunity with both hands and put down Pavlovich to claim UFC gold.

Now the Brit wants to call some shots.

Tom Aspinall during his fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Tom Aspinall wants the UFC to strip Jon Jones

UFC interim heavyweight champion went on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel recently. While there he advocated for the UFC to remove Jon Jones’ UFC heavyweight title.

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped from the title, to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that,” argued Aspinall. “I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that. I should be the real champion right now.”

Aspinall then discussed a potential Jones vs. Miocic fight still going ahead (something UFC CEO Dana White has claimed will happen).

“It’s hard to say without sounding rude, but who’s about Jon Jones and Stipe anymore. Why do we get this legacy fight? And they get to live by their own rules? What’s a legacy fight? A retirement fight for a title? I want to fight Stipe and then I want to fight Jon Jones.”

“I think all this other stuff is rubbish. Stop protecting him now, stop protecting your boy Jon Jones at the top. If he’s injured, get out of the way and I’ll fight Stipe.”

