Max Holloway proposes violently ‘fun’ UFC 300 title fight for the fans

Max Holloway addresses the media after UFC Kansas City in April. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway last saw action in August in Singapore, when he retired ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan-Sung Jung. Currently number one in the official rankings, the 31-year-old could still be one of the names next in line for the next title shot.

But if that doesn’t pan out, ‘Blessed’ wants a banger of a fight that he believes would give fans their money’s worth at UFC 300.

Max Holloway wants ‘BMF’ title fight at UFC 300

Known as an action fighter himself, Max Holloway wants a piece of Justin Gaethje, who also holds the UFC ‘BMF’ title.

“I’m shooting my shot for that ‘BMF’ with ‘The Highlight,’” Holloway told Marc Raimondi for ESPN. “I think we both would make it fun for the fans. There’s that BMF belt. I know they’re short on guys for UFC 300, so that’d be ideal.”

Gaethje, who believes the symbolic belt is a sure path to the undisputed lightweight title, could be the next in line to face current champion Islam Makachev. But with the champ’s uncertainty about his return, Gaethje may be on the shelves for a while if he chooses to wait it out.

For Holloway, that would be a wasted opportunity.

“He’s going to be waiting. If Islam didn’t fight before Ramadan, he’s going to have to wait all the way ’til October (2024).

“His last fight was what? When was his last fight? That’d be over a year and a half. Pushing closer to a year and a half.

“I wouldn’t want talent like that to be sitting down for a year for a title shot.”

Gaethje won the vacant BMF belt in July when he knocked out Dustin Poirier with a head kick at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje holds the BMF belt he won by knocking out Dustin Poirier. | Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

‘One for the fans’

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje are both fan-favorites who always put on a show when they step inside the Octagon. Their respective post-fight bonuses are a testament to their reputation and what they’ve shown so far.

For Holloway, a bout with Gaethje would be a spectator’s delight.

“In the meantime, why not just have a fun one? We both make a lot of money. We’re gonna put on a show and we make a lot of fans happy.

“When people saw me even bring up the BMF belt… people was cheesing. If that happens, it happens.”

Max Holloway feels deserving of a title shot at featherweight

Max Holloway has so far been unsuccessful in his three title fights with current champion Alexander Volkanovski. A chunk of observers would believe that that ship has sailed.

But for the proud Hawaiian, there’s nothing left for him but another crack at UFC featherweight gold.

“I would like to think, ideally — and most people, I think, would agree, fans or even if you’re a hater, you know what’s next for me at ’45. If that title shot goes either way, I’d be the next one (in line).

“Who else is there? What’s next for me in that weight? We’ll see what happens.

“If (the Gaethje fight doesn’t happen), I don’t know what we do at ’45. In my mind, the only right thing is the winner of Topuria and Volky.”

Volkanovksi vs. Topuria will headline UFC 298 on February 17. The company has yet to finalize a location. It takes place four months after Volkanovksi’s first-round KO loss in his rematch with Makhachev.

What we know so far about UFC 300

A BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje could be an excellent addition to this milestone fight card. It’s a potential pairing that adds to the list of what could be a blockbuster event.

All debunked rumors aside, one of the loudest conversations surrounding the talked-about return of superstar Conor McGregor. According to reports, one of the possible options is a fourth fight with Poirier.

UFC 300 is expected to take place sometime in April 2024.

Conor McGregor’s last Octagon appearance in 2021 had him leaving in a stretcher by the end of the night due to a broken leg. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

