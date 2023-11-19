Mike Tyson backs Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk after ‘bad night’ against Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou open workout on September 26, 2023, at Ngannou™s private gym in Las Vegas, NV. | Amy Kaplan of Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Tyson Fury ‘off’ against Francis Ngannou?

Though Tyson Fury had a tough time in his most recent fight, Mike Tyson says he favors him over Oleksandr Usyk. After nearly a year away from his tenth-round TKO of Derek Chisora in London, Fury returned for a highly anticipated fight against Francis Ngannou. Despite going up against one of the greatest of all time with little to no experience in the ring, the former UFC champion gave Fury a run for his money with a strong performance.

That said, Ngannou fell short against Fury, losing to the reigning WBC champion by split decision.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou kick off press conference held at Here at Outernet Charing Cross Road London. | DeanxFardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Mike Tyson still favoring Fury in upcoming unification against Usyk

A few months after his win against Ngannou this past October, Tyson Fury is already set for his next fight. That comes against Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion, who has clamored for a unification against Fury for years. While most see this as a 50-50 fight, some have started to question whether or not Fury has a chance against Usyk, especially after his most recent performance against Francis Ngannou.

Others, including Mike Tyson (who helped train Ngannou for Usyk), say there is no reason to read too much into it because all fighters have ‘bad nights’ — and Fury had his against Ngannou.

“Hey, we should [not read into the most recent performance against Ngannou], but you have to understand he is still the champion,” said Tyson during a recent media appearance (video courtesy of Fight Hub TV). “He made that night a great night. He gave Francis the opportunity and that was just a bad night at the office for him. We all have bad nights, and listen, that was his bad night.”

As for who he sees winning in Fury vs. Usyk, the former WBC, IBF, IBO champion favors the Englishman.

“I look forward to that fight,” said Tyson. “That is going to be an interesting fight. I’m going towards Tyson Fury because I think he’s just going to overpower him. He’s going to catch up with him and overpower him.

“I got to go with Fury,” continued Tyson. “I think he’s the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, [but] that doesn’t stop them from being great fighters.”

Francis Ngannou at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou open workout on September 26, 2023, at Ngannou™s private gym in Las Vegas, NV. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Tyson Fury reveals ‘two week post-fight depression’ after Ngannou

Tyson Fury has always shared his struggles with his mental health, and he has done so again after his fight with Francis Ngannou. The 35-year-old recently revealed that he did have a ‘two-week depression’ after going toe-to-toe with the ‘Predator’ in Saudi Arabia.

“Every fight, I have two weeks post-fight depression, and I’m just about getting over that now,” said Fury in an interview with Boxing Social. “Just about getting back to reality. I’ll go home now. I’ll have have two weeks post-fight depression every fight and then I’ll get back to reality after that.

“I know it’s going to go after about two weeks,” continued Fury. “I’ll get back to reality then. I’m used to it. The highs and lows of it all. With every high, there’s an even bigger low.”

As he starts his preparation for Usyk, Fury expects a return to form with a highlight-reel performance against the Ukrainian.

“You know what’s coming. You’re getting smashed to pieces, sausage,” said Fury to Usyk during a recent press conference. “You’re fighting the best British heavyweight there’s ever been.

“…You f—king p—y. You’re getting knocked spark out.”

Guess we have to wait and see if that comes true when Fury and Usyk share the ring on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author