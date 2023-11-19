IBJJF Crown: Six 4-man gi tournaments – Live stream, full BJJ results, highlights, brackets, fight card, start time

Jump to
IBJJF is hosting six four-man tournaments to literally crown inaugural champions and launch their new professional gi event. While most pro grappling events are no-gi these days, IBJJF will be launching another gi event called the IBJJF Crown. Tournament winners will win $15,000, and instead of a medal, they will get the aforementioned gold crown.
Featured on the line up is one of the best athletes in the gi in Tainan Dalpra, who will be competing at middleweight. Several other decorated BJJ world champions fill the other brackets. Men’s featherweight with Diego Pato Oliveira moving up in weight, along with Women’s super-heavyweight with Gabi Pessanha, will both be incredibly stacked with every competitor being IBJJF world champions.
Join us starting 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19 for excellent BJJ action.
IBJJF Crown brackets
Men’s Featherweight
Men’s Middleweight
Men’s Heavyweight
Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight
Women’s Lightweight
Women’s Super-Heavyweight
Full IBJJF Crown results and match order
Women’s Lightweight – Nathalie Ribeiro vs Janaina Lebre
Women’s Lightweight – Luiza Monteiro vs Brianna Ste-Marie
Men’s Featherweight – Samuel Nagai vs Diego Pato
Men’s Featherweight – Fabricio Andrey vs Isaac Doederlein
Men’s Middleweight – Tainan Dalpra vs Pedro Maia
Men’s Middleweight – Andy Murasaki vs Mauricio Oliveira
Men’s Heavyweight – Fellipe Andrew vs Francisco Lo
Men’s Heavyweight – Gustavo Batista vs Uanderson Ferreira
Women’s Super-Heavyweight – Gabrielli Pessanha vs Amy Campo
Women’s Super-Heavyweight – Tayane Porfirio vs Melissa Stricker
Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight – Joao Gabriel Rocha vs Victor Honorio
Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight – Erich Munis vs Roosevelt Sousa
Women’s Lightweight 3rd Place –
Men’s Featherweight 3rd Place –
Men’s Middleweight 3rd Place –
Men’s Heavyweight 3rd Place –
Women’s Super-Heavyweight 3rd Place –
Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight 3rd Place –
Women’s Lightweight Finals –
Men’s Featherweight Finals –
Men’s Middleweight Finals –
Men’s Heavyweight Finals –
Women’s Super-Heavyweight Finals –
Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight Finals –
IBJJF Crown: How to watch and live stream
IBJJF Crown will happen on Sunday, November 19 starting at 4 p.m. ET.
The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, with the earlier portions of the event likely being streamed for free on their YouTube channel.
