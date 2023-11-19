Subscribe
MMA News Sponsored
0

Bloody Elbow has merch! Show the world your support for independent MMA media

Bloody Elbow is proud to partner with Revgear to offer BE branded hats, hoodies and t-shirts.

By: Nate Wilcox | 52 seconds ago
Bloody Elbow has merch! Show the world your support for independent MMA media
Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and ball caps are available from Revgear

Bloody Elbow hat, hoody and t-shirt available

We’re excited to announce that Bloody Elbow readers can now order Bloody Elbow merchandise to show your support for the site and our mission of independent combat sports journalism.

We’ve kept the designs clean, simple and free of skulls, flaming bulldogs, etc.

Check out the full selection of Bloody Elbow Merch on the Revgear website!

Bloody Elbow t-shirt
  • 4.3oz, 60% Combed Ringspun Cotton/40% Polyester Jersey
  • 1×1 baby rib-knit set-in collar
  • $29.99
Bloody Elbow hoody
  • 8.5oz Cotton/Polyester blend fleece
  • 80% Cotton/20% Polyester, jersey lined hood
  • 1 x 1 Rib Cuff and Waistband
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Split stitch double needle sewing on all seams
  • $59.99
Bloody elbow hat
  • BLOODY ELBOW HAT – FEATURES
  • Custom Bloody Elbow logo Embroidery full front panel
  • Custom Bloody Elbow BE Logo Embroidery right side of hat
  • 80% acrylic, 20% wool
  • 5-panel, structured, high-profile
  • Eight-row stitching on flat visor
  • 3 1/2″ crown
  • Hard buckram backed front panels
  • Six sewn eyelets
  • Green undervisor
  • Plastic adjustable closure
  • $24.99
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC fighter Trey Ogden hopes he gets paid after referee error leads to No Contest
Trey Ogden hopes he gets paid after referee error leads to No Contest at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
Nate Wilcox | November 19
Ex-UFC champion criticizes Tom Aspinall’s reaction to interim title win at UFC 295, other fighters chime in 
Ex-UFC champion criticizes Tom Aspinall’s reaction to interim title win at UFC 295, other fighters chime in 
Nate Wilcox | November 19
Fights To Make – UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
Fights To Make - UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
Jack Wannan | November 19
Read more stories