UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Join us tonight (November 18th) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig, which is happening from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup for the evening will involve the UFC’s #10 ranked middleweight, Brendan Allen, mixing it up with the #13 ranked, Paul Craig. The co-main event of this UFC fight night has 24-year-old welterweight prospect, Michael Morales, facing off with 29-year-old longtime UFC veteran Jake Matthews. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 2:00 pm ET.

It’s no secret what Craig comes to do. His submission skills out-shine all of his other attributes, so his opponents should have a pretty good idea of what to expect, or rather what to avoid. Allen on the other hand, his sub skills have somehow found a way to fly under the radar. He won his DWCS match with an RNC, and then went on to finish seven of his ten UFC wins on the ground. We could be in store for some sick scrambles, but then again, I wouldn’t be surprised if they resorted to a striking match.

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig takes place on November 18th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event starts at 5 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 2 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

