IBJJF Crown: Six 4-man gi tournaments – Live stream, full BJJ results, highlights, brackets, fight card, start time

IBJJF is launching a new professional gi event.

IBJJF is hosting six four-man tournaments to literally crown inaugural champions and launch their new professional gi event. While most pro grappling events are no-gi these days, IBJJF will be launching another gi event called the IBJJF Crown. Tournament winners will win $15,000, and instead of a medal, they will get the aforementioned gold crown.

Featured on the line up is one of the best athletes in the gi in Tainan Dalpra, who will be competing at middleweight. Several other decorated BJJ world champions fill the other brackets. Men’s featherweight with Diego Pato Oliveira moving up in weight, along with Women’s super-heavyweight with Gabi Pessanha, will both be incredibly stacked with every competitor being IBJJF world champions.

Join us starting 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19 for excellent BJJ action.

IBJJF Crown brackets

Men’s Featherweight

IBJJF Men’s Featherweight

Men’s Middleweight

IBJJF Men’s Middleweight

Men’s Heavyweight

IBJJF Men’s Heavyweight

Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight

IBJJF Men’s Ultra Heavyweight

Women’s Lightweight

IBJJF Women’s lightweight

Women’s Super-Heavyweight

IBJJF Women’s Super-heavyweight

Full IBJJF Crown results and match order

Women’s Lightweight – Nathalie Ribeiro vs Janaina Lebre

Women’s Lightweight – Luiza Monteiro vs Brianna Ste-Marie

Men’s Featherweight – Samuel Nagai vs Diego Pato

Men’s Featherweight – Fabricio Andrey vs Isaac Doederlein

Men’s Middleweight – Tainan Dalpra vs Pedro Maia

Men’s Middleweight – Andy Murasaki vs Mauricio Oliveira

Men’s Heavyweight – Fellipe Andrew vs Francisco Lo

Men’s Heavyweight – Gustavo Batista vs Uanderson Ferreira

Women’s Super-Heavyweight – Gabrielli Pessanha vs Amy Campo

Women’s Super-Heavyweight – Tayane Porfirio vs Melissa Stricker

Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight – Joao Gabriel Rocha vs Victor Honorio

Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight – Erich Munis vs Roosevelt Sousa

Women’s Lightweight 3rd Place –

Men’s Featherweight 3rd Place –

Men’s Middleweight 3rd Place –

Men’s Heavyweight 3rd Place –

Women’s Super-Heavyweight 3rd Place –

Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight 3rd Place –

Women’s Lightweight Finals –

Men’s Featherweight Finals –

Men’s Middleweight Finals –

Men’s Heavyweight Finals –

Women’s Super-Heavyweight Finals –

Men’s Ultra-Heavyweight Finals –

IBJJF Crown: How to watch and live stream

IBJJF Crown will happen on Sunday, November 19 starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, with the earlier portions of the event likely being streamed for free on their YouTube channel.

Share this story

About the author