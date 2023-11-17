Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos live stream results and play-by-play

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight poster.

Shakur Stevenson might be attempting to add another belt to his repository, but make no mistake, he wants bigger names, and that’s been a problem for him. Many have noted the lack of A-list talent on his dance card and recently, Frank Martin became the latest to decline a fight offer to face Stevenson. But the man who said yes, Edwin De Los Santos, is chomping at the bit to get a chance at the vacant WBC gold that’s on the line.

Shakur, a New Jersey native, is currently undefeated and looking to make himself a household name. De Los Santos, who hails from the Dominican Republic, sports a 16-1 record and has a terrific opportunity to pick up a strap if he can get by Stevenson. Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up:

Shakur Stevenson

Former WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine super featherweight champion

Age: 26

Record: 20-0

Last opponent: Shuichiro Yoshino

Wins by KO: 10

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5’7

Reach: 68″

Edwin De Los Santos

Age: 24

Record: 16-1

Last opponent: Joseph Adorno

Wins by KO: 14

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5’8

Reach: 70″

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos live play-by-play

Round 1

Edwin whiffs on a right hook. De Los Santos with a shot to the bread basket. Shakur Stevenson feints. Edwin with a quick double jab to the midsection. Shakur with a right straight that’s partially blocked. Right grazes Shakur’s shoulder. Nice one two by Shakur.

Good right by Edwin answered by a short right inside by Shakur. Left hand to the body by Shakur. Right straight by Shakur. Shakur staying well out of range and making Edwin miss as the round ends.

Round 2

Right straight by Shakur lands. Quick piston jab by Shakur lands square on the nose of De Los Santos. Right lands again for Stevenson. The right is money for Shakur right now. Shot to the breadbasket lands for Edwin.

And another to the middle by Edwin. Shakur avoiding most of Edwin’s shots now. Shakur with a grazing shot off Edwin’s head. Hard jab by Shakur lands on Edwin’s arm. Round over.

Round 3

Right straight up top lands for Shakur. Crowd booing the inactivity. Shakur avoids a shot to the breadbasket and lands a shot of his own to the middle. Crowd booing again as Shakur lands a clubbing right up top. Edwin just misses one to the solar plexus.

Nice piston jab lands hard up top for Shakur. Shakur with another hard jab up top. Edwin rushes in and ties Shakur up briefly in the corner. The entire round, Edwin has fought without a mouthpiece. Crowd booing again as the round ends.

Round 4

Mouthpiece is in for Edwin now. Hard jab by Shakur blocked by Edwin. Nice triple jab by Edwin lands as he has now switched stances. Double jab by Edwin partially lands to the middle. Shakur avoids a right up top.

Brief flurry by Shakur lands to the ribs of Edwin. Hard right straight down the middle lands flush. Edwin rushes in and misses every shot he threw. Hard jab to the body lands for Edwin. Left to the body by Shakur. Round over.

Round 5

Right straight by Shakur. Hard 3-punch combo to the middle by Shakur. Edwin tries to rush in and get rough and Shakur punishes him up top and to the middle for it. Ref has to intervene as they tie up in the middle of the ring. Shakur is avoiding the shots but not countering at all.

Jab to the middle by Shakur. Crowd booing the inactivity again. Edwin whiffs on a big hook. Nice right by Edwin makes it to the middle of Stevenson. Shakur whiffs on a right straight. He feints as Edwin grazes his arm with a shot. Round over.

Round 6

Piston right up top lands flush for Shakur. Edwin with a quick hook that partially lands up top. Shakur answers with a hard jab. Nice short right to the body inside by Edwin. Edwin feints and gets Shakur backing up again.

Double jab to the body by Edwin. Jab up top by Shakur. Crowd booing inactivity again. Edwin with a double jab to the body. Shakur snipes a hard jab up top then does nothing for the last few seconds as the crowd boos. Round over.

Round 7

Right just misses up top for Shakur Stevenson. Double jab by Edwin puts Shakur on the back foot again. Nice short right lands flush for Shakur. Right to the body lands for Shakur who has picked up the pace with his jab. Edwin rushes in and ties up. Ref separates them.

Nice right up top lands for Shakur. Shakur the aggressor now. He’s landing his jab frequently now. Edwin whiffs on three punches. Crowd booing again. Edwin partially lands a hook to the body as the round ends.

Round 8

Double jab lands for Edwin. Right straight lands for Shakur. Edwin feinting. Edwin ties up as Shakur comes in with a hook to the body. Shakur misses with a right straight. Edwin ties up again. Right straight lands for Shakur.

Edwin feints and allows Shakur to double jab to the body and then land two more up top. Long stretches where they just circle and the crowd hates it. Shakur feints again, and they tie up. Ref warns Edwin about holding. Round over.

Round 9

Hard right jab lands for Shakur Stevenson. Great left by Shakur goes unanswered. Edwin whiffs on a hook. Nice right hook inside as Edwin rushes in with some nice shots to the body. Commentary is lamenting how boring the fight is. Right jab lands to the chest of Edwin.

Edwin falls way short on a right straight. Shakur with a hard jab to the middle. They get busy for a brief second in the center, then Edwin ties up. Right jab up top lands for Shakur. Ref calls time and warns both men to stop hitting behind the head. Replay shows Edwin elbowed Shakur on the break. Shakur’s jab landing with more regularity. Round over.

Round 10

Right jab lands but Edwin returns fire with a right hook. Shakur’s piston jab is finding its mark more. Now he’s stepped in with a fantastic right hook that lands flush. Edwin rushes in and misses with two shots. Nice counter right hook by Shakur.

Shakur whiffs on a right straight. Great shot to the middle by Shakur. Edwin hasn’t landed anything for ages. Shakur is landing at will now. Edwin keeps rushing in and missing. Hard right hook lands for Shakur. Round over as the crowd boos loudly.

Round 11

Double jab partially blocked by Edwin. Shakur pops the jab then escapes. Edwin manages to split Shakur’s guard and land one but Shakur landed his own almost simultaneously. Edwin feints and lunges forward, missing by a wide margin.

He’s chasing Shakur now as Stevenson easily outmaneuvers him. Edwin hasn’t landed anything flush since the first one. Edwin rushes forward with a double jab as Shakur easily dodges him. Shakur dodges for the last few seconds on the clock as the crowd boos loudly.

Round 12

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos Quick Results

Main card

– Shakur Stevenson (20-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Edwin De Los Santos (16-1) 🇩🇴; lightweight

– Emanuel Navarrete (33-1) 🇲🇽 def. Robson Conceicao (17-2) 🇧🇷 via majority draw (114-112, 113-113); junior lightweight

Prelims

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos goes down on Thurs., Nov. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 5:40 p.m. ET | 2:40 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

