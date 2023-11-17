OKTAGON 49: Moeil vs Todev: Live stream, fight card, start time

Jump to
Oktagon 49 is back this Saturday featuring a number of popular fighters from the European scene. Headlining is the popular Hatef Moeil (aka ‘Boss’). He’s fighting Lazar Todev for the vacant OKMMA heavyweight title. The co-main has one of Germany’s most favourite fighters ever, Christian Eckerlin. He meets veteran Brazilian Leandro Silva.
Oktagon 49 Full fight card
Main card
- – Hatef Moeil (14-4) 🇩🇪 vs. Lazar Todev (9-5) 🇧🇬; For the vacant OKMMA heavyweight championship
- – Christian Eckerlin (15-5) 🇩🇪 vs. Leandro Silva (27-11-1) 🇧🇷; Catchweight (176 lbs)
- – Kerim Engizek (19-4) 🇹🇷 vs. Adam Horvath (10-7) 🇭🇺; Middleweight
- – Deniz Ilbay (5-0) 🇩🇪 vs. Corey Fry (4-1) 🏴; Featherweight
- – Andrej Kalasnik (10-4) 🇨🇿 vs. Niklas Stolze (12-6) 🇩🇪; Welterweight
- – Cihad Akipa (6-0) 🇩🇪 vs. Matthew Bonner (15-9-1) 🏴; Middleweight
Prelims
- – Konrad Dyrschka (15-2) 🇩🇪 vs. Thiago Silva (24-13) 🇧🇷; Lightweight
- – Jorick Montagnac (4-2) 🇫🇷 vs. Steve MacDonald (4-0) 🇨🇦; Light heavyweight
- – Roman Paulus (8-3) 🇸🇰 vs. Arjan Topallaj (5-0-1) 🇩🇪; Catchweight (150 lbs)
- – Ivan Klevets (0-2) 🇺🇦 vs. Jake McHugh (0-0) 🏴; Featherweight
- – Finn Griessmann (1-1) 🇩🇪 vs. Lukas Elias (1-0) 🇸🇰; Welterweight
Start date and time
Oktagon 49 takes place on Saturday November 18th. The event gets underway at 12 p.m. ET.
Tickets
Tickets for Oktagon 49 are available here.
Live streams
Oktagon 49 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
