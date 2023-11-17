OKTAGON 49: Moeil vs Todev: Live stream, fight card, start time

Preview

Oktagon 49 is back this Saturday featuring a number of popular fighters from the European scene. Headlining is the popular Hatef Moeil (aka ‘Boss’). He’s fighting Lazar Todev for the vacant OKMMA heavyweight title. The co-main has one of Germany’s most favourite fighters ever, Christian Eckerlin. He meets veteran Brazilian Leandro Silva.

Oktagon 49 Full fight card

Main card

German MMA star, and Oktagon 49 co-main eventer, Christian Eckerlin at a Mike Tyson hosted gala in 2023. | Hartenfelser, IMAGO

Prelims

Oktagon 49 takes place on Saturday November 18th. The event gets underway at 12 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for Oktagon 49 are available here.

Live streams

Oktagon 49 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

