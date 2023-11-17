Subscribe
OKTAGON 49: Moeil vs Todev: Live stream, fight card, start time

Oktagon 49 is being billed as the European outfit's biggest show to date. This one goes down in Cologne, Germany.

By: Tim Bissell | 25 seconds ago
Preview

Oktagon 49 is back this Saturday featuring a number of popular fighters from the European scene. Headlining is the popular Hatef Moeil (aka ‘Boss’). He’s fighting Lazar Todev for the vacant OKMMA heavyweight title. The co-main has one of Germany’s most favourite fighters ever, Christian Eckerlin. He meets veteran Brazilian Leandro Silva.

Oktagon 49 Full fight card

Main card

  • – Hatef Moeil (14-4) 🇩🇪 vs. Lazar Todev (9-5) 🇧🇬; For the vacant OKMMA heavyweight championship
  • – Christian Eckerlin (15-5) 🇩🇪 vs. Leandro Silva (27-11-1) 🇧🇷; Catchweight (176 lbs)
  • Kerim Engizek (19-4) 🇹🇷 vs. Adam Horvath (10-7) 🇭🇺; Middleweight
  • Deniz Ilbay (5-0) 🇩🇪 vs. Corey Fry (4-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; Featherweight
  • Andrej Kalasnik (10-4) 🇨🇿 vs. Niklas Stolze (12-6) 🇩🇪; Welterweight
  • Cihad Akipa (6-0) 🇩🇪 vs. Matthew Bonner (15-9-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; Middleweight
14.09.2023 Offenbach am Main, Capiol Mike Tyson - Eine Gala der Superlative MMA-Star Christian Eckerlin *** 14 09 2023 Offenbach am Main, Capiol Mike Tyson A gala of superlatives MMA star Christian Eckerlin
German MMA star, and Oktagon 49 co-main eventer, Christian Eckerlin at a Mike Tyson hosted gala in 2023. | Hartenfelser, IMAGO

Prelims

Start date and time

Oktagon 49 takes place on Saturday November 18th. The event gets underway at 12 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for Oktagon 49 are available here.

Oktagon 49 official poster

Live streams

Oktagon 49 will air exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
