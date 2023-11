Misfits Boxing X Series 11: BDave vs. Jarvis – Live results and highlights

MF & DAZN: X Series 011 fight poster.

Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 live results and highlights

Main card

Jarvis Khattri ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ vs. BDave ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ; welterweight

Jully Poca ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท vs. Alaena Vampira ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ; cruiserweight

Gabriel Silva ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท vs. OJ Rose ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ; middleweight

Armz Korleone ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ vs. Malcom Minikon ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ; heavyweight

YuddyGangTV ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ def. Uncle Pizza ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ via split decision (37-39, 39-38, 39-37); lightweight

Adam Brooks ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ def. Rhino ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ via KO, round round

Muhsin ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ def. Piotr Buziszewski ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ via KO, round 2; light heavyweight

Muhsin Cason gets a round 2 stoppage win pic.twitter.com/EVNuvKyhpj November 17, 2023

Dapper Laughs ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ def. Simple Simon ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ via KO, round 1; middleweight

Preview

Misfits Boxing is setting up the X Series ring at the iconic York Hall in London for MF & DAZN: X Series 011 this Friday. In its headliner, we have YouTubers Jarvis Khattri and Brendon Davis (or BDave) vying for the MFB welterweight championship. Khattri is new to Misfits Boxing, while BDave has already settled into the promotion with single and tag team appearances. Recently, BDave fought to a draw with tag team partner Luis Alcaraz Pineda against Alex Wasabi and NichLmao on The Prime Card this past October.

Also featured at the event is Gabriel Silva, son of former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, returning against OJ Rose. The pair recently earned wins at X Series 009, where Silva finished Ben Davia via first-round KO and Rose toppled Callum Izzard via third-round (T)KO, respectively.

Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 goes down on Fri., Nov. 17, live from York Hall in London, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Jarvis vs. BDave are scheduled for 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Live streams

MF & DAZN: X Series 011 airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here.

