MF & DAZN: X Series Misfits Boxing: X Series 11
Misfits Boxing X Series 11: BDave vs. Jarvis – Live results and highlights

Misfits Boxing is live tonight with BDave vs. Jarvis. Check out and stream all the action from X Series 11 here.

By: Kristen King | 1 min ago
MF & DAZN: X Series 011 fight poster.

Main card

Jarvis Khattri 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. BDave 🇺🇸; welterweight

Jully Poca 🇧🇷 vs. Alaena Vampira 🇺🇸; cruiserweight 

Gabriel Silva 🇧🇷 vs. OJ Rose 🇳🇬; middleweight

Armz Korleone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Malcom Minikon 🇺🇸; heavyweight

YuddyGangTV 🇺🇸 def. Uncle Pizza 🇺🇸 via split decision (37-39, 39-38, 39-37); lightweight

Adam Brooks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 def. Rhino 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 via KO, round round

Muhsin 🇺🇸 def. Piotr Buziszewski 🇵🇱 via KO, round 2; light heavyweight

Dapper Laughs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 def. Simple Simon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 via KO, round 1; middleweight

Preview

Misfits Boxing is setting up the X Series ring at the iconic York Hall in London for MF & DAZN: X Series 011 this Friday. In its headliner, we have YouTubers Jarvis Khattri and Brendon Davis (or BDave) vying for the MFB welterweight championship. Khattri is new to Misfits Boxing, while BDave has already settled into the promotion with single and tag team appearances. Recently, BDave fought to a draw with tag team partner Luis Alcaraz Pineda against Alex Wasabi and NichLmao on The Prime Card this past October. 

Also featured at the event is Gabriel Silva, son of former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, returning against OJ Rose. The pair recently earned wins at X Series 009, where Silva finished Ben Davia via first-round KO and Rose toppled Callum Izzard via third-round (T)KO, respectively. 

Start date and time

Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 goes down on Fri., Nov. 17, live from York Hall in London, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Jarvis vs. BDave are scheduled for 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Misfits Boxing X Series 11 poster

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 here.

Live streams

MF & DAZN: X Series 011 airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
