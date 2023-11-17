Bellator 301 fight poster | Credit: Bellator MMA

Bellator 301 Preview

Bellator 301 is a stacked event featuring 16 fights on this filled-to-capacity card. Contests between some of the promotion’s biggest names dot both the undercard and main card, with special attention to the return of Keri Melendez after a 3+ year layoff. Also of note from the women’s side of the promotion is Denise Kielholtz welcoming the undefeated Sumiko Inaba.

At the top of the event, the two crowning jewels preside, a pair of title fights. The first one being a bantamweight showdown between heavily favored Patchy Mix and the reigning champion, Sergio Pettis. More is on the line in this particular contest since Pettis will be trying to unify Mix’s interim belt with his own. Mix is on a five-fight win streak without having logged a loss since 2020. Pettis is on a six-fight run with his last bout being a win over Patricio Pitbull this past June.

And finally, we have Yaroslav Amosov defending his welterweight title against Jason Jackson. The Ukrainian “Dynamo” remains perfect in his career with a pristine 27-0 record. Jason Jackson is on a six-fight win streak with some serious names dotting his resume. He’s beaten Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Neiman Gracie and Benson Henderson to name a few, and it goes without saying that he’ll be looking to add Amosov’s name to his list of conquests.

The rest of the main card is loaded with their very best talent, including a scrap between Patricky Pitbull and Alexander Shabliy, and another between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello. If you find yourself with nothing to do tonight, join us for some lively discussion in the comments.

– Yaroslav Amosov (C)(27-0) 🇺🇦 vs. Jason Jackson (16-4) 🇯🇲; welterweight

– Sergio Pettis (C)(23-5) 🇺🇸 vs. Patchy Mix (IC)(18-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight

– Raufeon Stots(19-2) 🇺🇸 vs. Danny Sabatello (14-3) 🇺🇸; bantamweight

– AJ McKee (20-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Sidney Outlaw (17-5) 🇺🇸; lightweight

– Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire(25-11) 🇧🇷 vs. Alexander Shabliy (23-3) 🇷🇺; lightweight

Bellator 301 takes place Friday, November 17, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The preliminary card starts at 5pm EST / 2pm PST and the main card starts at 9pm EST / 6pm PST.

To catch the preliminary card of Bellator 301, head on over to YouTube, which is going to air that portion of the event live and free.

