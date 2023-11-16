Subscribe
Boxing Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos
Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos main event featuring a lightweight title fight between the two headlining boxers.

By: Stephie Haynes | 17 seconds ago
Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight poster.

Preview

Shakur Stevenson might be attempting to add another belt to his repository, but make no mistake, he wants bigger names, and that’s been a problem for him. Many have noted the lack of A-list talent on his dance card and recently, Frank Martin became the latest to decline a fight offer to face Stevenson. But the man who said yes, Edwin De Los Santos, is chomping at the bit to get a chance at the vacant WBC gold that’s on the line.

Shakur, a New Jersey native, is currently undefeated and looking to make himself a household name. De Los Santos, who hails from the Dominican Republic, sports a 16-1 record and has a terrific opportunity to pick up a strap if he can get by Stevenson. Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up:

Shakur Stevenson

  • Former WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine super featherweight champion
  • Age: 26
  • Record: 20-0
  • Last opponent: Shuichiro Yoshino
  • Wins by KO: 10
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Height: 5’7
  • Reach: 68″

Edwin De Los Santos

  • Age: 24
  • Record: 16-1
  • Last opponent: Joseph Adorno
  • Wins by KO: 14
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Height: 5’8
  • Reach: 70″

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos live play-by-play

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos Quick Results

Main card

  • – Shakur Stevenson (20-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Edwin De Los Santos (16-1) 🇩🇴; lightweight
  • – Emanuel Navarrete (33-1) 🇲🇽 vs. Robson Conceicao (17-2) 🇧🇷; junior lightweight 

Prelims

Start date and time

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos goes down on Thurs., Nov. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 5:40 p.m. ET | 2:40 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos here

Live streams

The Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos undercard airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service that you can purchase for $10.99 USD a month. The main card streams on ESPN+, but is also set to air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
