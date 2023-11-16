Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos live stream results and play-by-play

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight poster.

Preview

Shakur Stevenson might be attempting to add another belt to his repository, but make no mistake, he wants bigger names, and that’s been a problem for him. Many have noted the lack of A-list talent on his dance card and recently, Frank Martin became the latest to decline a fight offer to face Stevenson. But the man who said yes, Edwin De Los Santos, is chomping at the bit to get a chance at the vacant WBC gold that’s on the line.

Shakur, a New Jersey native, is currently undefeated and looking to make himself a household name. De Los Santos, who hails from the Dominican Republic, sports a 16-1 record and has a terrific opportunity to pick up a strap if he can get by Stevenson. Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up:

Shakur Stevenson

Former WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine super featherweight champion

Age: 26

Record: 20-0

Last opponent: Shuichiro Yoshino

Wins by KO: 10

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5’7

Reach: 68″

Edwin De Los Santos

Age: 24

Record: 16-1

Last opponent: Joseph Adorno

Wins by KO: 14

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5’8

Reach: 70″

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos live play-by-play

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12

Official Decision

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos Quick Results

Main card

– Shakur Stevenson (20-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Edwin De Los Santos (16-1) 🇩🇴; lightweight

– Emanuel Navarrete (33-1) 🇲🇽 vs. Robson Conceicao (17-2) 🇧🇷; junior lightweight

Prelims

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos goes down on Thurs., Nov. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 5:40 p.m. ET | 2:40 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos here.

Live streams

The Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos undercard airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service that you can purchase for $10.99 USD a month. The main card streams on ESPN+, but is also set to air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

