Truth or troll? Dillon Danis announces retirement from combat sports

Dillon Danis (red gloves) before his fight against Max Humphrey (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Danis won the fight. | Ed Mulholland / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Dillon Danis claims he’s retiring

Dillon Danis’ career is done — or so he says. After getting himself disqualified in one of the weirdest fights of the year against Logan Paul at Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card this past October, it appears as though Danis has decided to call it a career.

“I’m done with fighting,” posted Danis on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m retired. Love you all.”

I'm done with fighting. I'm retired. Love you all. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 15, 2023 Is Dillon Danis telling the truth or trolling?

Do you believe Danis is retiring?

Unfortunately for those who want to believe Dillon, he’s built up quite a track record as a troll over the years. His over-the-top attempts to hype his crossover boxing bout with Logan Paul mostly centered on talking smack about Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal…to the point that she filed a lawsuit against Danis.

The timing of the announcement is also kind of suspicious, given that Logan Paul just did the exact same thing a few days ago.

“I think I’ve retired from boxing,” said Paul during an interview with FOX Business. “I think I’ve done enough in this sport, going 25-0, so yeah. I’m going to be a wrestler now.

“There’s no more money in boxing,” continued Paul. “Every company is going broke, so, I’m a full-time wrestler.”

Danis was hoping to get a shot in the UFC

Danis is also a bit hurt that he can’t get a golden ticket to the UFC despite not having fought MMA in four years. He’s not interested in competing on Dana White’s Contender Series but he is willing to jump in right at the top.

“Everybody wants to see me in the UFC, I think,” said Danis during a live episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I don’t care who I fight. I said this to [UFC CEO] Dana White, I don’t care who I fight. I’ll fight anybody and I’ll beat anybody. I’m ready to go.

“People think just because I did a boxing match that my jiu-jitsu isn’t on a different level,” continued Danis. “I’ll fight [UFC lightweight champion] Islam [Makhachev] for my first fight. I’ll fight any of them for my first fight. I swear.”

Despite his jiu-jitsu accolades, it seems likely that Danis will ultimately be best remembered as the guy Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon to attack after beating Conor McGregor at the biggest UFC PPV of all time.

