Bellator 301: Live streams, fight card, start time

Preview

Bellator 301 full fight card

Main card

– Yaroslav Amosov (C)(27-0) 🇺🇦 vs. Jason Jackson (16-4) 🇯🇲; welterweight

– Sergio Pettis (C)(23-5) 🇺🇸 vs. Patchy Mix (IC)(18-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight

– Raufeon Stots(19-2) 🇺🇸 vs. Danny Sabatello (14-3) 🇺🇸; bantamweight

– AJ McKee (20-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Sidney Outlaw (17-5) 🇺🇸; lightweight

– Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire(25-11) 🇧🇷 vs. Alexander Shabliy (23-3) 🇷🇺; lightweight

Prelims

Bellator 301 goes down on Fri., Nov. 17, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Bellator 301 here.

Live streams

To catch the preliminary card of Bellator 301, head on over to YouTube, which is going to air that portion of the event live and free.

The main card of Bellator 301 airs on Showtime.

