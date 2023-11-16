Bellator 301: Live streams, fight card, start time

Jump to
Bellator is in Chicago for its next event Bellator 301, which features a pair of championship clashes. In the headliner, welterweight champ Yaroslav Amosov goes for his second defense against Jason Jackson, who earned his championship opportunity with six straight wins that include decisions against Benson Henderson, Paul Daley and Douglas Lima. The ‘Ass-Kicking Machine’ faces quite a challenge, as Amosov has yet to taste defeat. In his most recent appearance, ‘Dynamo’ defended and unified the Bellator World Championship with a decision against Logan Storley.
The co-headliner sees Bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis attempt to unify titles with interim champ Patchy Mix. After more than a year away due to an ACL injury, Pettis returned at Bellator 297, where he successfully defended his title against Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire via decision this past June. As for Mix, he started his 2023 off winning the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix with a first-round finish of Raufeon Stots.
There are some other show-stealers on this card, such as Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw and Sumiko Inaba vs. Denise Kielholtz, so tune in this Friday.
Bellator 301 full fight card
Main card
- – Yaroslav Amosov (C)(27-0) 🇺🇦 vs. Jason Jackson (16-4) 🇯🇲; welterweight
- – Sergio Pettis (C)(23-5) 🇺🇸 vs. Patchy Mix (IC)(18-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – Raufeon Stots(19-2) 🇺🇸 vs. Danny Sabatello (14-3) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – AJ McKee (20-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Sidney Outlaw (17-5) 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire(25-11) 🇧🇷 vs. Alexander Shabliy (23-3) 🇷🇺; lightweight
Prelims
- – Tyrell Fortune (13-3) 🇺🇸 vs. Marcelo Golm (10-4) 🇧🇷; heavyweight
- – Sumiko Inaba (6-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Denise Kielholtz (7-5) 🇳🇱; flyweight
- – Timur Khizriev (13-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Justin Gonzales (14-2) 🇺🇸; featherweight
- – Archie Colgan (8-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Pieter Buist (17-7) 🇳🇱; lightweight
- – Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Sabriye Sengul (3-3) 🇹🇷; flyweight
- – Matheus Mattos (13-2-1) 🇧🇷 vs. Richard Palencia (10-1) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
- – Mike Hamel (11-5) 🇺🇸 vs. Tim Wilde (16-4-1) 🏴; lightweight
- – Islam Mamedov (22-3-1) 🇷🇺 vs. Killys Mota (15-3) 🇧🇷; 160-pound contractweight
- – Cody Law (7-2) 🇺🇸 vs. Jefferson Pontes (6-0) 🇧🇷; featherweight
- – Ramazan Kuramagomedov (11-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Randall Wallace (20-9-1) 🇺🇸; welterweight
- – Yves Landu (19-9) 🇫🇷 vs. Isao Kobayashi (27-5-2) 🇯🇵; featherweight
Start date and time
Bellator 301 goes down on Fri., Nov. 17, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.
Tickets
Purchase your tickets for Bellator 301 here.
Live streams
To catch the preliminary card of Bellator 301, head on over to YouTube, which is going to air that portion of the event live and free.
The main card of Bellator 301 airs on Showtime.
