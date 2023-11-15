Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk moved to new date; Joshua and Wilder both booked as replacements in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk gets a new date. | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Francis Ngannou ruined Tyson Fury’s plans

Francis Ngannou hit Tyson Fury so hard, he had a complete change of heart on when he was going to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“Usyk has to fight me in December. He doesn’t have a choice,” Fury said just before the Ngannou fight. “He signed the contract. So if he doesn’t, he’s breached contract and he gets sued.”

Right after the Ngannou fight: “We’ll put the biggest fight of our generation on — the fight of the century for the undisputed championships of the world… sometime next year. Have a good Christmas. If I don’t see you, and happy new year!” Fury said.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk pushed back, now set for February

Tyson Fury’s team probably thought Francis Ngannou would be a walk in the park, but the surprisingly close fight and now infamous knockdown put a dent in their plans.

Instead of December 23, Tyson Fury’s long awaited undisputed title unification with Oleksandr Usyk has been reportedly moved two months later.

The fight will happen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, the new date is now going to happen on February 17, 2024.

Oleksander Usyk’s most recent win was over Daniel Dubois, who will now be part of the super card planned by Saudi Arabia. | Pawel Andrachiewicz / Newspix, IMAGO

Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Dmitry Bivol booked as replacements in Saudi super card

Interestingly enough, Saudi Arabia officials will still keep that original December 23 date they had planned for Usyk-Fury, and booking more top heavyweight stars in replacement bouts.

According to ESPN, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have been booked in separate bouts, with plans to have them finally match up in the future if they both win. Wilder will face Joseph Parker, while Joshua fights Otto Wallin in Riyadh.

Undefeated star Dmitry Bivol will reportedly also be in the undercard, and will reportedly defend his light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur.

Heavyweights Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller and Frank Sanchez vs. Jai Opetaia are also reportedly also part of what is looking like a loaded — and another very expensive — card backed by the controversial Saudi Arabia government.

Will we finally see Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua after this? | Joel Plummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

