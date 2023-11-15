Misfits Boxing: X Series 011: Live stream, fight card, start time

MF & DAZN: X Series 011 fight poster.

Preview

Misfits Boxing is setting up the X Series ring at the iconic York Hall in London for MF & DAZN: X Series 011 this Friday. In its headliner, we have YouTubers Jarvis Khattri and Brendon Davis (or BDave) vying for the MFB welterweight championship. Khattri is new to Misfits Boxing, while BDave has already settled into the promotion with single and tag team appearances. Recently, BDave fought to a draw with tag team partner Luis Alcaraz Pineda against Alex Wasabi and NichLmao on The Prime Card this past October.

Also featured at the event is Gabriel Silva, son of former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, returning against OJ Rose. The pair recently earned wins at X Series 009, where Silva finished Ben Davia via first-round KO and Rose toppled Callum Izzard via third-round (T)KO, respectively.

Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 full fight card

Main card

Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 goes down on Fri., Nov. 17, live from York Hall in London, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Jarvis vs. BDave are scheduled for 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 here.

Live streams

MF & DAZN: X Series 011 airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author