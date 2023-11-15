Misfits Boxing: X Series 011: Live stream, fight card, start time

Jump to
Misfits Boxing is setting up the X Series ring at the iconic York Hall in London for MF & DAZN: X Series 011 this Friday. In its headliner, we have YouTubers Jarvis Khattri and Brendon Davis (or BDave) vying for the MFB welterweight championship. Khattri is new to Misfits Boxing, while BDave has already settled into the promotion with single and tag team appearances. Recently, BDave fought to a draw with tag team partner Luis Alcaraz Pineda against Alex Wasabi and NichLmao on The Prime Card this past October.
Also featured at the event is Gabriel Silva, son of former UFC champion and Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, returning against OJ Rose. The pair recently earned wins at X Series 009, where Silva finished Ben Davia via first-round KO and Rose toppled Callum Izzard via third-round (T)KO, respectively.
Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 full fight card
Main card
- – Jarvis Khattri 🏴 vs. BDave 🇺🇸; welterweight
- – Jully Poca 🇧🇷 vs. Alaena Vampira 🇺🇸; cruiserweight
- – Gabriel Silva 🇧🇷 vs. OJ Rose 🇳🇬; middleweight
- – Armz Korleone 🏴 vs. Malcom Minikon 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Uncle Pizza 🇺🇸 vs. YuddyGangTV 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Adam Brooks 🏴 vs. Rhino 🏴; TBAweight
- – Dapper Laughs 🏴 vs. Simple Simon 🏴; middleweight
Start date and time
Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 goes down on Fri., Nov. 17, live from York Hall in London, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Jarvis vs. BDave are scheduled for 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.
Tickets
Purchase your tickets for Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 011 here.
Live streams
MF & DAZN: X Series 011 airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here.
