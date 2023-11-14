Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig: Live streams, start time and fight card updates

All the fights for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig card. With start time, date, fight card and streams info.

By: Eddie Mercado | 4 seconds ago
Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig headlines Saturday's live UFC fight night card | IMAGO/LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Preview

Following a sensational UFC 295 fight card this past weekend, the world’s premiere MMA league is headed back to Vegas this Saturday (November 18th) for UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig, which is going down live at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. Headlining the event will be a surging Brendan Allen take on a notorious Figh-Q test in Paul Craig. Allen has a ton of momentum heading into Saturday night, but all Craig needs is just a split second to capitalize on the slightest mistake, or lapse in focus, to pull off the upset. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 2:00 pm ET.

What makes this main event so intriguing, is that Allen’s five-fight winning streak involved four rear-naked chokes. Grappling with Craig is the Figh-Q test. If you’re wise, you’ll avoid the ground and force the Scot to stand. It might not guarantee a victory, and Craig’s striking has been improving, but that modus operandi historically gives you the best odds. Will Brendan follow that blueprint, or will he dance with the one that brought him and engage in the grappling realm with a flash-subber like Paul?

The co-main for this UFC fight night will occur in the welterweight division when promotional veteran Jake Matthews meets the 15-0 undefeated Michael Morales. Matthews has alternated wins and losses in his last five outings, while Morales is currently 3-0 in the UFC. Relevancy isn’t exactly high on this fight card, but hopefully we’ll be treated to some competitive action fights.

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig headlines Saturday’s live UFC fight night card | IMAGO/LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig Full fight card

Main card

Paul Craig of Scotland poses on the scale during the UFC London Ceremonial weigh-ins at the O2, London, England on the 18 March 2022. PMI-4841-0009
“Freedom!” | Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images, IMAGO

Prelims

Start date and time

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig takes place on November 18th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event starts at 5 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 2 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night Allen vs. Craig poster

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig?

After UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig will be UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan in two weeks. This event will happen on December 2nd from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas with ranked lightweights being showcased in the main and co-main events. The marquee matchup has the UFC’s #4 ranked 155-pounder, Beneil Dariush, taking on the #8 ranked, Arman Tsarukyan. Before that, the #9 rated lightweight Dan Hooker, collides with the #12 rated, Bobby Green.

