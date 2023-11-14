Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Live stream, fight card, start time

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight poster.

Preview

Shakur Stevenson is attempting to add another championship to his résumé live this Thursday. The two-weight titleholder returns to the ring at lightweight against Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC world title. After months of trying — and failing — to find an opponent for his next appearance, Stevenson got paired up with De Los Santos, who he credited for wanting to fight him. “Edwin De Los Santos is a good fighter and he’s going to come to fight,” said Stevenson via press release. “I give him credit for actually taking this fight when so many other so-called ‘fighters’ ran from it. I’m the biggest boogeyman in boxing, and on November 16, the world will see why when I put on another great performance for the fans. Come out to T-Mobile Arena or tune in to ESPN and watch me become a three-division world champion.” Recently, Stevenson stopped Shuichiro Yoshino via sixth-round TKO this past April.

Following a split decision loss to William Foster III, De Los Santos is fresh off his third consecutive win, a decision against Joseph Adorno in July. That has earned ‘La Granada’ his first championship opportunity. “I want to thank Top Rank, the WBC, ESPN and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, for this opportunity to put on a great fight and win my first world championship. I am a proud Dominican warrior who fights for my people! Shakira, I’m going to kick your ass.” Featured in the co-headliner is reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete, who goes for his next defense against Robson Conceicao.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos full fight card

Main card

– Shakur Stevenson (20-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Edwin De Los Santos (16-1) 🇩🇴; lightweight

– Emanuel Navarrete (33-1) 🇲🇽 vs. Robson Conceicao (17-2) 🇧🇷; junior lightweight

Prelims

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos goes down on Thurs., Nov. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 5:40 p.m. ET | 2:40 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos here.

Live streams

The Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos undercard airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service that you can purchase for $10.99 USD a month. The main card streams on ESPN+, but is also set to air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

