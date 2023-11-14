Subscribe
Boxing Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos
0

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Live stream, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, which goes down on Thurs., Nov. 16, live from Nevada.

By: Kristen King | 12 seconds ago
Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos: Live stream, fight card, start time
Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos fight poster.

Preview

Shakur Stevenson is attempting to add another championship to his résumé live this Thursday. The two-weight titleholder returns to the ring at lightweight against Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC world title. After months of trying — and failing — to find an opponent for his next appearance, Stevenson got paired up with De Los Santos, who he credited for wanting to fight him. 

“Edwin De Los Santos is a good fighter and he’s going to come to fight,” said Stevenson via press release. “I give him credit for actually taking this fight when so many other so-called ‘fighters’ ran from it. I’m the biggest boogeyman in boxing, and on November 16, the world will see why when I put on another great performance for the fans. Come out to T-Mobile Arena or tune in to ESPN and watch me become a three-division world champion.”

Recently, Stevenson stopped Shuichiro Yoshino via sixth-round TKO this past April. 

Following a split decision loss to William Foster III, De Los Santos is fresh off his third consecutive win, a decision against Joseph Adorno in July. That has earned ‘La Granada’ his first championship opportunity.

“I want to thank Top Rank, the WBC, ESPN and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, for this opportunity to put on a great fight and win my first world championship. I am a proud Dominican warrior who fights for my people! Shakira, I’m going to kick your ass.”

Featured in the co-headliner is reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete, who goes for his next defense against Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos full fight card

Main card

  • – Shakur Stevenson (20-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Edwin De Los Santos (16-1) 🇩🇴; lightweight
  • Emanuel Navarrete (33-1) 🇲🇽 vs. Robson Conceicao (17-2) 🇧🇷; junior lightweight 

Prelims

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos poster

Start date and time

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos goes down on Thurs., Nov. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The undercard starts at 5:40 p.m. ET | 2:40 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos here

Live streams

The Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos undercard airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service that you can purchase for $10.99 USD a month. The main card streams on ESPN+, but is also set to air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Belts go vacant – Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights
Belts go vacant – Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights
Anton Tabuena | September 24
Masterclass! Shakur Stevenson cruises to victory over Robson Conceicao
Masterclass! Shakur Stevenson cruises to victory over Robson Conceicao
Tim Bissell | September 24
Video: Shakur Stevenson loses two world titles ahead of Conceicao bout
Video: Shakur Stevenson loses two world titles ahead of Conceicao bout
Tim Bissell | September 23
Read more stories