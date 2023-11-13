Subscribe
Dana White lays out plan for Jon Jones, new champ needs fight

UFC CEO Dana White isn't any less stuck on Jones vs. Miocic after their latest PPV.

By: Milan Ordoñez | 14 seconds ago
Dana White lays out plan for Jon Jones, new champ needs fight
Dana White at UFC 285. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Despite the results of the interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, Dana White isn’t budging on the company’s original plans for the division.

According to the UFC CEO, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is still the fight to make, leaving the new interim champion Aspinall no choice but to wait it out. 

Dana White still stuck on Jones vs. Miocic for next UFC heavyweight title bout

During his post-event media scrum, Dana White explained why Jones vs. Miocic is still the fight to make. The boss says he recently had lunch with Miocic, who had nothing else in mind but to settle his unfinished business with Jones. 

“You do those two,” Dana White told reporters of Jones and Miocic when asked what the next fight for either man might be after Aspinall’s win (transcript via MMA Junkie).

“Those two both deserve that fight. That’s the fight they want. What I love is that Jon Jones, as soon as he heard he was injured and he knew how bad it was, went right to LA, got the surgery, and he’s already in rehab – physical therapy, I should say.”

181227 Jon Jones and Dana White during a press conference PK Pressekonferenz for UFC 232 on December 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. *** 181227 Jon Jones and Dana White during a press conference for UFC 232 on December 27 2018 in Los Angeles, detectedSourceLanguage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFINxAUT Copyright: SIMONxHASTEGRD BB181227SH046
Jon Jones and Dana White during a press conference for UFC 232 in 2018 | Bildbyran, IMAGO

Dana White went further, stating how the storyline involving the two men perfectly lines up.

“It’s one of those fights (where) you have the best heavyweight of all time versus the greatest martial artist of all time. That’s the fight they want.

“It’s the fight that makes sense. It’s the fight that should happen.” 

Tom Aspinall issues plea to Jon Jones

From his end, Aspinall wants his shot against Dana White’s ‘greatest martial artist of all time.’ It’s an opportunity he feels most deserving of, and he began his campaign for it.

“I’ve seen Jon talking nice stuff about me on a podcast, as well. It’s really nice,” Aspinall said at his post-UFC 295 presser (transcript via MMA Junkie). “Obviously, it’s always nice to hear nice things about you, but from someone like that, who I massively look up to, even more so.

“Yeah, thank you, Jon. Just give me the opportunity, Jon. Let me do it. Give me my dream fight. Why not? I’ve just achieved my dream now. Give me my dream fight. Let me fight for my legacy now please.”

Jones has zero interest in facing the current crop of talents

Aspinall may be facing a roadblock here, given Jones’ hesitance to face the current crop of challengers. Here’s what he said in an interview six months ago, way before the official announcement of his title fight with Miocic.

“I think the Stipe [Miocic] fight will be plenty for me. I feel like I don’t really have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic,” he said. “I’ve been in the game for a long time. In fighter years, I’m an old guy. I’ve been training for a long time, been training for a long time.

March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 4: Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA - ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_246
Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight at UFC 285 in March. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

“Got some small injuries. I just really want to be around. Want to be around for my family, want to be around for my kids … I can see [my career] coming to an end really soon, and I’m happy with that. I’m really proud of my career.”

What happens to Aspinall now?

Based on Dana White’s plans, it looks like Aspinall will have to wait things out for now. But as the boss stated, the 30-year-old fighter will be just fine. 

“We’ll see how that plays out,” White added when asked what’s next for Aspinall. “We’ll see what happens. [Aspinall] took this fight on short notice.

“Obviously he looked great. He’s got plenty of money to chill out for a minute. We’ll see.”

Aspinall bounced back from his TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes in 2022 with his own stoppage win over Marcin Tybura exactly a year later. With his quick KO win over Pavlovich on Saturday, he is now on a two-fight win streak with an improved record of 14-3.

