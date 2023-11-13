Bloody Elbow has merch! Show the world your support for independent MMA media

Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and ball caps are available from Revgear

Bloody Elbow hat, hoody and t-shirt available

We’re excited to announce that Bloody Elbow readers can now order Bloody Elbow merchandise to show your support for the site and our mission of independent combat sports journalism.

We’ve kept the designs clean, simple and free of skulls, flaming bulldogs, etc.

Click here to order Bloody Elbow t’s, caps and hoodies from Revgear.

4.3oz, 60% Combed Ringspun Cotton/40% Polyester Jersey

1×1 baby rib-knit set-in collar

$29.99

8.5oz Cotton/Polyester blend fleece

80% Cotton/20% Polyester, jersey lined hood

1 x 1 Rib Cuff and Waistband

Front pouch pocket

Split stitch double needle sewing on all seams

$59.99

Hard buckram. Structured

Classic snapback cap with premium wool blend fabric

Matching plastic snapback closure

Classic green undervisor, 8-row stitching on visor

80% Acrylic / 20% Wool

3D Puffy Embroidery

$24.99

Share this story

About the author