UFC 295: Too early? Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s second-round stoppage of Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira becomes a two-weight champion at UFC 295

Alex Pereira joins the short list of UFC fighters who have earned championships in two weight classes. This past Saturday, ‘Po Atan’ won the newly vacant UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 295 with a second-round finish of Jiri Prochazka. Now, there was some slight controversy, as most thought referee Marc Goddard ended things too early after it appeared as though ‘Denisa’ recovered from the barrage of elbows and punches from Pereira. Regardless, Pereira is once again a UFC champion.

Here is how Round 2 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Nate Wilcox:

Procházka in southpaw. Pereira fires a 1-2. Procházka noticably limping. Jumping front kick by Procházka. Backs Pereira into the cage. Pereira slips out. Lands two leg kicks. Procházka lands a left hook and a right. Knee to the body by Procházka. Procházka opens up and is hurting Pereira! Pereira fires back, lands. More shots land for Procházka. Leg kicks landing on Procházka. Left hook and knee to the body by Pereira. Procházka pushes him against the cage. Pereira gets free. They trade leg kicks. Procházka lands a right. Pereira drops him with a counter left hook! Procházka drops and fights for a take down. Pereira landing elbows to his head. Procházka falls back. Pereira follows him down with punches. The ref stops it. Pereira wins! Thank you, Nate!

Here is how Twitter reacted to Alex Pereira‘s second-round KO

Here is how Twitter reacted to Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295:

That was way too early a stoppage !!! — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) November 12, 2023

Would have loved to see this go 2 seconds longer — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) November 12, 2023

Ankalaev skills it’s a different level #ufc295 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 12, 2023

BULLSHIT EARLY STOPPAGE!!! MARC GODDARD DOES IT AGAIN!!! WE ARE FIGHTERS, LET US FIGHT!!! #UFC295 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 12, 2023

That was a crazy fight on the edge my seat the whole time! A touch early imo but still you can mess with poatans power November 12, 2023

Well damn. Great touch by Pereira….BUT…



That was an early stoppage. Bad call Dan.



Nice patience and positioning by Poatan.#UFC295Live #UFC295 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023

All finishes. What a card #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Wow Alex Pereira does it again! Welcome to the 2 belt club POATAN #UFC295 November 12, 2023

Poatan does it again 🏹



He gets the finish in round 2 to become the LHW champion! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/7BXxXE81nr — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Full UFC 295 Results

Main Card

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka by KO (elbows and punches) at 4:08 of Round 2

Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 1

Jéssica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of Round 2

Benoît Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini by KO (punches) at 1:30 of Round 1

Prelim Card

Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Mateusz Rębecki def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev ruled a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Jared Gordon def. Mark O. Madsen by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:42 of Round 1

John Castaneda def. Kyung-Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Joshua van def. Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1

