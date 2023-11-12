Subscribe
MMA News UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira UFC News
UFC 295: Too early? Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s second-round stoppage of Jiri Prochazka

See how fans and fighters alike reacted to what happened between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295 this Saturday.

By: Kristen King | 31 seconds ago
UFC 295's Alex Pereira prepares to fight Israel Adesanya in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Alex Pereira becomes a two-weight champion at UFC 295

Alex Pereira joins the short list of UFC fighters who have earned championships in two weight classes. This past Saturday, ‘Po Atan’ won the newly vacant UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 295 with a second-round finish of Jiri Prochazka. Now, there was some slight controversy, as most thought referee Marc Goddard ended things too early after it appeared as though ‘Denisa’ recovered from the barrage of elbows and punches from Pereira. Regardless, Pereira is once again a UFC champion.

Here is how Round 2 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Nate Wilcox:

Procházka in southpaw. Pereira fires a 1-2. Procházka noticably limping. Jumping front kick by Procházka. Backs Pereira into the cage. Pereira slips out. Lands two leg kicks. Procházka lands a left hook and a right. Knee to the body by Procházka. Procházka opens up and is hurting Pereira! Pereira fires back, lands. More shots land for Procházka. Leg kicks landing on Procházka.

Left hook and knee to the body by Pereira. Procházka pushes him against the cage. Pereira gets free. They trade leg kicks. Procházka lands a right. Pereira drops him with a counter left hook! Procházka drops and fights for a take down. Pereira landing elbows to his head. Procházka falls back. Pereira follows him down with punches. The ref stops it. Pereira wins!

Thank you, Nate!

Here is how Twitter reacted to Alex Pereira‘s second-round KO

Here is how Twitter reacted to Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295:

Full UFC 295 Results

Main Card

  • Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka by KO (elbows and punches) at 4:08 of Round 2
  • Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 1
  • Jéssica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of Round 2 
  • Benoît Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1 
  • Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini by KO (punches) at 1:30 of Round 1

Prelim Card

  • Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mateusz Rębecki def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev ruled a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
  • Jared Gordon def. Mark O. Madsen by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:42 of Round 1
  • John Castaneda def. Kyung-Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Joshua van def. Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1

