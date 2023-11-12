UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira: Live stream, results, highlights and fun discussion

Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira headlines tonight's UFC 295 live mma fight card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/xJeffxSwingerx | Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira headlines tonight's UFC 295 live mma fight card | Imago/JeffxSwinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Join us tonight (November 11th) as we cover UFC 295: Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira, which is happening live from the storied Madison Square Garden in New York City. The marquee matchup for UFC 295 will enjoy former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jirir Procházka, squaring off with former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that, the co-main event of the evening will be the setting where devastating big men, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, will go heads up for the interim heavyweight title. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 6:00 pm ET.

UFC 295 isn’t going to see a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic matchup, but the amount of venom being thrown around in the main and co-main events tonight should be more than enough to make us forget all about that. Let’s just take a look at the finishing rate (for better or worse) of the four fellows atop the UFC 295 PPV main card. Jiri has avoided the judges in 97% of his bouts, while 80% of Alex’s MMA matches have ended early. Sergei has skipped out on the scorecards in 84% of his scraps, while Tom has no earthly idea what it feels like to even be in a third round of professional MMA contest.

Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira headlines tonight’s UFC 295 live mma fight card | Imago/JeffxSwinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Also on the UFC 295 PPV main card is a tale of two trajectories when the promotion’s #7 ranked strawweight, Mackenzie Dern, goes up against a skidding former champion in Jéssica Andrade. Earlier on the main card, heavy-handed lightweight Matt Frevola collides with an equally dangerous Benoit Saint-Denis. We should also be in for a ton of explosive scrambles when submission savvy featherweights Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini go to war.

UFC 295: Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira takes place on October 21st, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 295: Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 295 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

UFC 295: Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira Full fight card results

Main card

– Alex Pereira def. Jirir Procházka by TKO at 4:08 of round 2: Vacant Light Heavyweight Title

Poatan does it again 🏹



He gets the finish in round 2 to become the LHW champion! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/7BXxXE81nr — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

Jiri and Alex never looked away 😳 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/KnaTpLGNGK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

– Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO at 1:09 of round 1: Heavyweight Interim Title

– Jéssica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by TKO at 3:15 of round 2: Strawweight

JESSICA ANDRADE BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN 😤 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/mfJERm9Y7c — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

– Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO at 1:31 of round 1: Lightweight

– Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini by KO at 1:30 of round 1: Featherweight

DIEGO LOPES WAS ON GO MODE 💥 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/C3chv5Cdgt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

Prelims

Another W for @LoopyGodinez 👏



She leaves tonight with the split decision victory! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/6bjCLWsrUO — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023

– Mateusz Rębecki def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (Armbar) at 3:08 of round 1: 158-pounds

A smooth finish for Mateusz Rebecki 😮‍💨



Stream #UFC295 NOW on ESPN+ ▶️https://t.co/2KZBNgp0yD pic.twitter.com/0tj9F3Xhix — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

– Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov is a majority draw (29-28, 28-28 x2): Lightweight

All love between Sadykhov and Borschchev after a split draw 🤝 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/atXZUtzhxl November 12, 2023

– Jared Gordon def. Mark Madsen by TKO at 4:42 of round 1: Lightweight

WHAT A WAY TO GET US STARTED 🤯@PrettyBoyEmmers gets the finish just 48 seconds into round one! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/DuQVxHnuNo — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2023

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author