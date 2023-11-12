Jiri Prochazka addresses controversy around UFC 295 stoppage

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Did Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295 end too soon?

There was some controversy when referee Marc Goddard waved off Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295 this past Saturday. In the second round of their fight, Pereira sent Prochazka to the canvas with a left hand. ‘Denisa’ recovered, and started to shoot for a takedown, but ‘Po Atan’ responded with a barrage of elbows to his head. Prochazka fell to the canvas again and ate a few more punches from Pereira until Goddard saw enough.

Immediately, we heard from fans, fighters and even the UFC commentary team, that the stoppage seemed a tad too early.

Happy Alex won but that was definitely a early stoppage — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

This was a early stoppage feel sorry for @jiri_bjp #ufc295 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 12, 2023

But was it? Not according to the fighter on the receiving end of the fight-ending sequence.

Prochazka was fine with the stoppage

For his part, Jiri Prochazka immediately agreed with the stoppage in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan saying, “In the end, I think it was right. I was out.”

UFC and PowerSlap CEO Dana White closed the matter at the UFC 295 post-fight press conference in Madison Square Garden, “If [Procházka] says it’s not, it’s definitely not.”

Post-fight he took to Instagram and elaborated via video.

“Hello everyone. I just want to say to all of you, thank you for your support. This is for me just a motivation. Nothing else. Marc Goddard was right. Maybe two, three more seconds and it would be a different way, but what happened, happened. I accept that. Watch me now. I’ll be back. Stronger than ever. Thank you for your support.”

