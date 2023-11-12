UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira live stream results and play-by-play

UFC 275: Official And Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic reacts on the scale during the UFC 275 Weigh-Ins at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Singapore. | Suhaimi Abdullah / NurPhoto, IMAGO

UFC 295 is a fantastic card with a dynamite lineup on both the main and preliminary portions of the event. With two title bouts and a spate of important fights built for movement in the rankings, it’s the gem on paper we all hope will deliver in practice. And dare I say that even without Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, I don’t think the card suffered much, if at all.

Preview

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira is the kind of sanctioned violence dreams are made of. No MMA fan in existence would want to miss this bout where the two combatants aren’t exactly known for a propensity towards defense. If this one makes it to the score cards, I’d be truly amazed. Just think back to Prochazka’s bout with Volkan Oezdemir. Jiri came dangerously close to getting finished because he was willing to wade in, face first.

Pereira is just as willing to jump right in the phone booth and go for broke. One does not simply do that with Prochazka. Twenty-five knockouts should provide plenty of reasons why Alex will need to keep his proverbial dukes up. Not to say he doesn’t have collar-starching power of his own, but the lesson here is to not provide an open highway to Sleepytown.

Let’s take a look at how both men stack up with facts and figures:

Jiri Prochazka

Former UFC LHW champion

Age: 31

Record: 29-3 (25 KOs)

Longest UFC streak: 3

Last opponent: Glover Teixeira

2 POTN, 2 FOTN

Alex Pereira

Former UFC MW champion

Age: 36

Record: 8-2 (6 KOs)

Longest UFC streak: 4

Last opponent: Jan Blachowicz

3 POTN

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira live play-by-play

Round 1

Procházka opens with a leg kick. Another. Pereira misses one of his own. Lands one. Procházka’s leg is hurt. Again. Procházka is wobbly on his left leg. Forced t o switch stances. Procházka grabs a leg and pushes Pereira to the cage. Pereira has a guillotine. But Procházka lifts him up and gets the takedown. In half-guard. Pereira gets full guard. Procházka passes to half-guard. Procházka landing big elbows from the top. Pereira fights back to his feet. Lands a right hand. Procházka lands an uppercut. Hard to score. Control to Procházka but damage to Pereira. 10-9 Pereira.

Round 2

Procházka in southpaw. Pereira fires a 1-2. Procházka noticably limping. Jumping front kick by Procházka. Backs Pereira into the cage. Pereira slips out. Lands two leg kicks. Procházka lands a left hook and a right. Knee to the body by Procházka. Procházka opens up and is hurting Pereira! Pereira fires back, lands. More shots land for Procházka. Leg kicks landing on Procházka. Left hook and knee to the body by Pereira. Procházka pushes him against the cage. Pereira gets free. They trade leg kicks. Procházka lands a right. Pereira drops him with a counter left hook! Procházka drops and fights for a take down. Pereira landing elbows to his head. Procházka falls back. Pereira follows him down with punches. The ref stops it. Pereira wins!

Official Decision

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Procházka via KO (strikes) at 4:08 of Rd 2. : Vacant Light Heavyweight Title

UFC 295 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC 295 takes place on November 11th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

