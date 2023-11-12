Duck? Israel Adesanya declines Alex Pereira’s offer for light heavyweight title fight after UFC 295

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at light heavyweight next? | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Soon after Alex Pereira stopped Jiri Prochazka and won his second title in as many divisions at UFC 295, he was classy and respectful as he offered Israel Adesanya a rematch. Unfortunately, it looks like his rival isn’t interested.

Alex Pereira offers Israel Adesanya a title shot at light heavyweight

“I’m not the type of guy to call people out,” Pereira said through a translator. “(Israel Adesanya) says he just wants to come back to fighting in 2027, he’s a very talented guy and it’s a waste of talent, so I want to rescue him too.

“I know that I am not going to do what he made me do, and make him fight three times to fight him at middleweight. I know that we have history so I will make him have this fight,” Pereira said in Portuguese before switching to English for one last line.

“Hey Adesanya, come to Daddy.”

Israel Adesanya declines rematch with Alex Pereira

Adesanya took to social media to react to the call out. Seemingly turning down the idea of the rematch immediately because he already has one win over Pereira.

“lol rent free… I sleep good,” Adesanya wrote, while also referencing Frozen again and posting a photo of Pereira knocked out.

Let it gooooo 🎶 pic.twitter.com/gv9ZYliKwH — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 12, 2023

For years, Pereira was Adesanya’s boogeyman, losing three times to him both in kickboxing and MMA. After he finally got one win over Pereira in the UFC, he insists that the rivalry is already over.

This all seems like a very good opportunity for Adesanya, who is no longer a champion after losing to Sean Strickland. But even when faced with the option of a highly lucrative rematch and an opportunity to achieve his two-division champion goals, Adesanya still quickly declined.

Now, I understand why most people wouldn’t want to face Pereira, but it’s not exactly the best look for Adesanya, who has always spoken about wanting to become a two-division champion. They’re 1-1 in the UFC and 3-1 overall, but Adesanya would like you to believe that he already ended this rivalry.

A quick look at the replies to the tweet, and it seems like most fans aren’t buying it.

Alex Pereira not interested in Jamahal Hill?

If not Adesanya, will Jamahal Hill be next? Well, when asked about him, Pereira didn’t seem to be interested in waiting on the now former champion.

“Well I’m an active fighter. I’m an active champion. I know Jamahal is injured, so I don’t know if he will be back in time, because I want to fight again real soon,” Pereira said.

Who’s next for the newly minted two-division champion? | Vanessa Carvalho / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

