New European champions and the IBJJF’s biggest tournament yet – Grappling Report

Tye Ruotolo becomes ONE welterweight champion

Tye Ruotolo joined his brother in becoming a ONE Championship submission grappling world champion at ONE Fight Night 16. He took on Magomed Abdulkadirov at in the co-main event, with the promotion’s vacant welterweight title on the line for the winner. In the typical Ruotolo brothers style, Tye immediately started putting a high pace on Abdulkadirov and it was clear that he was hunting for the finish right from the start of the match.

Ruotolo was able to threaten with submissions from both the top and the bottom, even coming pretty close to submitting Abdulkadirov on more than one occasion. Although he wasn’t able to get the tap, his relentless offense earned him the clear decision win and he was even awarded a $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his efforts. It was a dominant performance and now that he holds the welterweight belt, he’ll be looking for new challenges to face in his first title rdefense.

New champions crowned at IBJJF No Gi Euros

Most of the best no gi grapplers in Europe met in Rome to determine the 2023 class of IBJJF no gi European Champions. There were ADCC Trials winners and ADCC veterans everywhere, particularly in the middleweight division where Tommy Langaker beat Mateusz Szczecinski in the final. Heikki Jussila won the absolute division after getting a silver medal at ultra-heavyweight, while Adele Fornarino stood on top of the podium at featherweight.

The Irish contingent really impressed at the event though, as four of this year’s black belt champions came from the same small island. Shay Montague continued demonstrating that he’s one of the best roosterweights on the planet by winning a gold medal, and Marcus Phelan won a very tough lightweight division. The other two Irish champions were both women, as Mara Kelly took gold at light-featherweight and Rosa Walsh did the same at middleweight.

Debut ADXC event makes a big impact

ADXC 1 saw several of the biggest names in both BJJ and MMA making the journey to Abu Dhabi in order to compete under a unique ruleset. Although it was a grappling competition, it took place in a cage and used the same round format as professional MMA fights. The event was so stacked with talent that a number of top competitors like Dan Manasoiu and Fellipe Andrew got their submission wins on the preliminary card.

The event also featured a pair of main events, one in the gi and one in no gi. In the gi main event, Isaque Bahiense couldn’t get the finish against Gustavo Batista and ended up taking the unanimous decision win after plenty of action. The no gi main event saw MMA legend Benson Henderson take on Bellator veteran Neiman Gracie, and Gracie put on a clinical display of offensive Jiu-Jitsu in order to submit Henderson with an armbar from the back.

IBJJF announces brackets for The Crown

The IBJJF has been putting a lot of time and promotional effort into their latest event, The Crown. It’s set to feature four men’s divisions and two women’s divisions, each one with four of the best gi grapplers in those weight classes competing. With just a week left to go until the event takes place on November 19th, the IBJJF has now revealed the full brackets for each division and there are some exciting matches in the opening rounds.

There has been a last-minute change since the brackets have been released too, as Tayane Porfirio has stepped in to replace Nathiely De Jesus at heavyweight. There are big names in every division, including the likes of Gabrieli Pessanha, Tainan Dalpra, and Fabricio Andrey. With IBJJF World Champions both past and present competing in The Crown, there’s bound to be plenty of highlights generated by the time the dust settles.

Quick Hits

Technique Corner

Triangle choke escape

Last Resort Triangle Escape by Igor Gracie.



When your posture is broken in the triangle, and your arm is across you are trouble! Use this escape as a last ditch escape when you can’t regain your posture.https://t.co/4vFnrUy7aX



1. Control over their arm with your trapped arm.

Scissor sweep variation

De La Riva sweep to Longstep pass, and Berimbolo

