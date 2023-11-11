UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall live stream results and play-by-play

Sergei Pavlovich steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at Sante Fe Station Hotel Casino for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 71 - Pavlovich vs Blaydes - Weigh-ins on April 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

New Yorkers will be a lucky bunch this weekend when UFC 295 stops in for what will surely be a winter wonderland for fans in attendance. Two title fights and a veritable cornucopia of other violent delights. From top to bottom, the UFC is giving fans the rare gift of a great card on paper and one that will no doubt deliver on fight night.

Preview

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall is a great heavyweight fight. Yes, you read that correctly, I said “great heavyweight fight” and didn’t put a laughing emoji after it. Both men are in their prime and relatively young for heavyweights. Both men are knockout artists with thunder and lightning in their hands and both are also quick.

Sergei Pavlovich has never been out of the first round, though. Even in defeat, he’s never seen round two. That gives many pause, myself included, no matter how dazzling he is inside those first five minutes. What does his cardio look like? How will he look if Aspinall decides to take it to the ground? After all, Tom has three submission wins, so it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility.

Tom Aspinall’s 16-fight career is nearly as brief as his opponent’s. In those sixteen contests, he’s only been to the second round—and no further—three times, even in a loss. So here we have two men with certified heaters and we have no idea what they look like in the third round, much less the championship rounds, but I guarantee we’re all anxious to find out.

Let’s take a look at how both men stack up with facts and figures:

Sergei Pavlovich

Ranked No. 2

Age: 31

Record: 18-1 (15 KOs)

Longest UFC streak: 6

Last opponent: Curtis Blaydes

4 POTN

Tom Aspinall

Ranked No. 4

Age: 30

Record: 13-3 (10 KOs)

Longest UFC streak: 5

Last opponent: Marcin Tybura

5 POTN

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official decision

Coming soon…

UFC 295 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira takes place on November 11th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

