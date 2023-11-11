Subscribe
MMA News UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira UFC News
0

UFC 295: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich 

See how fans and fighters alike reacted to what happened between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall at UFC 295 this Saturday.

By: Kristen King | 6 mins ago
UFC 295: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich 
UFC 295's Tom Aspinall (red gloves) reacts to defeating Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230722_szo_om2_0177 A | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Tom Aspinall wins gold with a first-round finish at UFC 295

We have a new UFC interim heavyweight champion and his name is Tom Aspinall. After accepting a short-notice fight against Sergei Pavlovich, the Englishman needed a little more than 60 seconds to finish his fellow heavyweight contender at UFC 295 this past Saturday.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Nate Wilcox:

The heavyweights hugged when asked to touch gloves.

Aspinall opens with a calf kick. Pavlovich tags him! Aspinall keeps moving. Jabbing Pavlovich. Another leg kick. And Aspinall drops him with a right hand to the temple! Follows him down with ground and pound for the finish! Aspinall wins and wins the interim title.

Thank you, Nate!

Here is how Twitter reacted to Aspinall‘s title-winning effort

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall at UFC 295:

Full UFC 295 Results

Main Card

  • Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 1
  • Jéssica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of Round 2 
  • Benoît Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1 
  • Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini by KO (punches) at 1:30 of Round 1

Prelim Card

  • Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mateusz Rębecki def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev ruled a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
  • Jared Gordon def. Mark O. Madsen by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:42 of Round 1
  • John Castaneda def. Kyung-Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Joshua van def. Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 295 staff picks and predictions: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira will be close
UFC 295 staff picks and predictions
Tim Bissell | November 11
UFC 295: Tom Aspinall ‘fighting the scariest guy in MMA’ without a training camp
Tom Aspinall ‘fighting the scariest guy in MMA’ without a training camp at UFC 295
Nate Wilcox | November 8
The future is bright for UFC’s Sergei Pavlovich, at least on an interim basis
Sergei Pavlovich, the UFC's next (interim) heavyweight champ
Evan Zivin | April 24
Read more stories