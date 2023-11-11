UFC 295: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich 

UFC 295's Tom Aspinall (red gloves) reacts to defeating Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230722_szo_om2_0177 A | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Tom Aspinall wins gold with a first-round finish at UFC 295

We have a new UFC interim heavyweight champion and his name is Tom Aspinall. After accepting a short-notice fight against Sergei Pavlovich, the Englishman needed a little more than 60 seconds to finish his fellow heavyweight contender at UFC 295 this past Saturday.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Nate Wilcox:

The heavyweights hugged when asked to touch gloves. Aspinall opens with a calf kick. Pavlovich tags him! Aspinall keeps moving. Jabbing Pavlovich. Another leg kick. And Aspinall drops him with a right hand to the temple! Follows him down with ground and pound for the finish! Aspinall wins and wins the interim title. Thank you, Nate!

Here is how Twitter reacted to Aspinall‘s title-winning effort

Here is how Twitter reacted to Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall at UFC 295:

TOM ASPINALL oh my god

Your new interim champ #UFC295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

That ko had me shook. Speed and power kills. #ufc295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

BOOM.



Accuracy & power can take out a tree. #UFC295 — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) November 12, 2023

Congrats , champ. Great performance!!



Parabens campeao. Excelente performance — Jailton Almeida “Malhadinho” (@Malhadinho_UFC) November 12, 2023

Damn Tom cooked him ! Wheewww ! I stand corrected #UFC294 November 12, 2023

THERES ONLY ONEEEEEE TOMMMMY ASPINALLLLLL 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #ufc295 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) November 12, 2023

Let’s do Miocic vs Aspinall. Gonna be too long until Jones comes back and I don’t wanna see Aspinall sit out that long. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 12, 2023

Holy moly 😳 what a KO! #UFC295 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 12, 2023

2 weeks notice! 🙌🙌 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) November 12, 2023

Tom Fucking Aspinall!!! WOWWWW!!!



New he had power but damnnn did not see that coming at all and on 17 days notice!!



England you gotta new Interim Heavyweight Champ 👏🏻 #UFC295 November 12, 2023

Sheesh! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 12, 2023

There’s power, there’s speed, and there’s good boxing. No one in the HW division is better than Tom at any of those, let alone possess all three. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

ASPINAL BEATS JONES #UFC295

I said that last year #UFC295 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

I told ya!!!! November 12, 2023

Full UFC 295 Results

Main Card



Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 1

Jéssica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of Round 2

Benoît Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini by KO (punches) at 1:30 of Round 1

Prelim Card

Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Mateusz Rębecki def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev ruled a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Jared Gordon def. Mark O. Madsen by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:42 of Round 1

John Castaneda def. Kyung-Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Joshua van def. Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1

