UFC 295: Twitter reacts to Tom Aspinall’s stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich 

Jump to
Tom Aspinall wins gold with a first-round finish at UFC 295
We have a new UFC interim heavyweight champion and his name is Tom Aspinall. After accepting a short-notice fight against Sergei Pavlovich, the Englishman needed a little more than 60 seconds to finish his fellow heavyweight contender at UFC 295 this past Saturday.
Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Nate Wilcox:
The heavyweights hugged when asked to touch gloves.
Aspinall opens with a calf kick. Pavlovich tags him! Aspinall keeps moving. Jabbing Pavlovich. Another leg kick. And Aspinall drops him with a right hand to the temple! Follows him down with ground and pound for the finish! Aspinall wins and wins the interim title.Thank you, Nate!
Here is how Twitter reacted to Aspinall‘s title-winning effort
Here is how Twitter reacted to Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall at UFC 295:
Full UFC 295 Results
Main Card
- Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich by KO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 1
- Jéssica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of Round 2
- Benoît Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1
- Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini by KO (punches) at 1:30 of Round 1
Prelim Card
- Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mateusz Rębecki def. Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev ruled a Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
- Jared Gordon def. Mark O. Madsen by TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:42 of Round 1
- John Castaneda def. Kyung-Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Joshua van def. Kevin Borjas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja by TKO (punches) at 0:49 of Round 1
Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author