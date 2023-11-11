Sumo Stomp! 2023 Kyusho Basho: Results, highlights and analysis

Sumo wrestlers Takakeisho and Wakamotoharu.

Preview

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo wraps up in Kyushu this month. And there are a number of compelling stories that could get neatly wrapped up as the 2023 season closes. Chief among those is the saga of Takakeisho, who in January looked to be the most likely contender for next yokozuna. However, after injuries hit it was only in September that he was able to regain his stride and put himself back on track for that promotion. If he wins this tournament he’ll be a shoe-in for sumo’s most hallowed promotion.

There’s a lot of fascination around the other two ozeki who will be competing at the tournament, too; Kirishima and Hoshoryu. Both were promoted this year after winning Emperor Cups. And both have been underwhelming since then. However, both showed signs of getting back to their usual crafty and exciting selves at the tail end of the aki basho.

For more storylines at play heading into the Kyushu basho check out my full preview here.

The Kyushu basho starts on Sunday, November 12 and runs until Sunday, November 26. All the results for the makuuchi (top division) will be recorded here, as well as highlights and analysis.

Introduce yourself in the comments, ask questions, and weigh-in on what happens this tournament. And if you want more sumo content, including in-depth analysis, please sign up for my Substack Sumo Stomp!

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 0-0 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 0-0 Takakeisho 🇯🇵 Ozeki Kirishima 🇲🇳 0-0 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 0-0 0-0 Daieisho 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake 0-0 Abi 🇯🇵 Komusubi Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M1 Ura 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Shodai 🇯🇵 M2 Meisei 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Takayasu 🇯🇵 M3 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M4 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Onosho 🇯🇵 M5 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 M6 Takanosho 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M7 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 0-0 0-0 Endo 🇯🇵 M8 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 M9 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M10 Kotoeko 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 M11 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Oho 🇯🇵 M12 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 0-0 0-0 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M13 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M14 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Tohakuryu 🇯🇵 M15 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Roga 🇷🇺 M16 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 0-0 0-0 Kitanowaka 🇯🇵 M17 Makuuchi division

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 2

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 3

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 4

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 5

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 6

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 7

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 8

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 9

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 10

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 11

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 12

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 13

Results

Quick Analysis

Day 14

Results

Quick Analysis

Final Day

Results

Quick Analysis

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

