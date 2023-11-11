Subscribe
Bare Knuckle Fighting Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher live stream results and play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of the Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 main event featuring a heavyweight bout between Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher.

By: Stephie Haynes | 6 mins ago
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher live stream results and play-by-play
One Step Closer Charity Poker Event - Las Vegas Roy Nelson arriving for the One Step Closer All In For CP celebrity charity poker event held at Ballys Poker Room, Ballys Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, December 9, 2018 | AJM / PA Images, IMAGO

The phrase “They always come back” certainly applies to this Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 card. While most bareknuckle bouts—no matter who is promoting—feature plenty of ex-UFC athletes, this particular event is an absolute ode to aging fighters from the halls of Zuffa or Endeavor that still have some TNT in their hands. In total, we’ll see 11 former fighters from the UFC tonight. That said, this is probably the most stacked bareknuckle card ever.

Preview

The main event is a heavyweight showdown between former UFC and Bellator star Roy Nelson and former UFC middleweight contender Alan Belcher. Belcher carries the distinction of having already won a bareknuckle belt since he won the BKFC heavyweight strap back in February. Nelson has also had a bareknuckle fight and win back in May when he headlined Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 4. He won against Dillon Cleckler via knockout.

Alan Belcher went on a wild run, fighting multiple times in BKFC over the course of two-plus years, winning every bout. He would be stripped of his heavyweight title and ultimately gain his release from the promotion after he took a pro boxing match where he defeated Chase DeMoor.

Roy Nelson, at 47, is still knocking people out. They do say power is the last thing to go, but perhaps Gamebred is the new home for Big Country success. Let’s take a look at how both men stack up with their stats and accolades.

Roy Nelson

  • Winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights
  • MMA record 24-19
  • Current bareknuckle streak: 1
  • Age: 47
  • Knockouts: 16 in MMA, 1 in bareknuckle

Alan Belcher

  • BKFC Heavyweight champion
  • MMA record 18-8
  • Current bareknuckle and/or Boxing streak: 10
  • Age: 39
  • Knockouts: 11 in MMA, 4 in bareknuckle, 5 in boxing
Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher will be for the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight title

Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher live play-by-play

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Official Decision

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher Quick Results

  • – Roy Nelson (23-9) 🇺🇸 vs. Alan Belcher (18-8) 🇺🇸; heavyweight 
  • – Alex Nicholson (16-10) 🇺🇸 def. Prince McLean (9-11) 🇺🇸 via KO (punches) at 0:19 of Rd 1; heavyweight 
  • – Randy Costa (8-4) 🇺🇸 def. Jason Knight (22-8) 🇺🇸 via KO at 1:41 of Rd 1; featherweight
  • – Chase Sherman (17-12) 🇺🇸 def. Carl Seumanutafa (13-15) 🇼🇸 via KO (elbow) at 2:34 of Rd 1; heavyweight
  • – Curtis Millender (21-9) 🇺🇸 def. Joel Bauman (9-3) 🇺🇸 via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28); middleweight
  • – Brandon Davis (15-11) 🇺🇸 def. Joe Penafiel (11-10) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2); 140-pound catchweight
  • – Junior Maranhao (25-12) 🇧🇷 def. Joshua Weems (14-4) 🇺🇸 via submission (kimura) at 2:41 of Rd 3; 140-pound catchweight
  • – Francisco Trinaldo (29-9) 🇧🇷 def. Sascha Palatnikov (8-6) 🇭🇰 by TKO (knee injury) at 1:55 of Rd 1; welterweight
  • – Chris Sarro (2-0) 🇺🇸 def. Hector Lombard (34-11-1) 🇨🇺 via DQ (illegal blows to back of head) at 1:09 of Rd 1; light heavyweight 
  • – Dennis LaBruzza (3-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Javanis J. Ross (4-4) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight 
  • – Tyler Hill (12-7) 🇺🇸 def. James Freeman (6-6) 🇺🇸 via TKO (punches & elbows) at 2:48 of Rd 1; welterweight
  • – Mike Sanford (1-0) 🇺🇸 def. Christopher Wingate (1-5) 🇺🇸 via submission (RNC) at 2:46 of Rd 1; catchweight 

Start date and time

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT. 

Live streams

To watch Gamebred Bareknuckle 6, you can stream the entire event live and free right here.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.
Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher | Credit: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Bloody Elbow Podcast
