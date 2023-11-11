Controversy! Belcher beats Nelson at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Full results, video highlights

Jump to
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Nelson vs. Belcher Preview
Jorge Masvidal has another Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA show for us this weekend. The event goes down on Friday night and features UFC veterans across the card. The main event is for the promotion’s heavyweight title and features Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.
Nelson has appeared in Gamebred MMA before, destroying Dillan Cleckler with relative ease. Belcher, who was a middleweight in his UFC days, won the BKFC heavyweight title this year but was stripped of the belt for turning down a title defence against Ben Rothwell. Belcher has also gotten in on the cross-over boxing game, beating Chase Moor in Misfits Boxing.
Other notable names on the card include former Bellator champ and UFC action fighter Hector Lombard. He meets Chris Sarro. Longtime UFC vet Francisco Trinaldo is also fighting on the card, facing Sascha Palatkinov.
Live results and highlights
- – Alan Belcher (19-8) 🇺🇸 def. Roy Nelson (23-10) 🇺🇸 via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29); heavyweight
- – Alex Nicholson (16-10) 🇺🇸 def. Prince McLean (9-11) 🇺🇸 via KO (punches) at 0:19 of Rd 1; heavyweight
- – Randy Costa (8-4) 🇺🇸 def. Jason Knight (22-8) 🇺🇸 via KO at 1:41 of Rd 1; featherweight
- – Chase Sherman (17-12) 🇺🇸 def. Carl Seumanutafa (13-15) 🇼🇸 via KO (elbow) at 2:34 of Rd 1; heavyweight
- – Curtis Millender (22-9) 🇺🇸 def. Joel Bauman (9-4) 🇺🇸 via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28); middleweight
- – Brandon Davis (15-11) 🇺🇸 def. Joe Penafiel (11-10) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2); 140-pound catchweight
- – Junior Maranhao (25-12) 🇧🇷 def. Joshua Weems (14-4) 🇺🇸 via submission (kimura) at 2:41 of Rd 3; 140-pound catchweight
- – Francisco Trinaldo (29-9) 🇧🇷 def. Sascha Palatnikov (8-6) 🇭🇰 by TKO (knee injury) at 1:55 of Rd 1; welterweight
- – Chris Sarro (2-0) 🇺🇸 def. Hector Lombard (34-11-1) 🇨🇺 via DQ (illegal blows to back of head) at 1:09 of Rd 1; light heavyweight
- – Tyler Hill (12-7) 🇺🇸 def. James Freeman (6-6) 🇺🇸 via TKO (punches & elbows) at 2:48 of Rd 1; welterweight
- – Mike Sanford (1-0) 🇺🇸 def. Christopher Wingate (1-5) 🇺🇸 via submission (RNC) at 2:46 of Rd 1; catchweight
Start date and time
Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.
Free Live Stream
This entire event is being streamed for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below:
