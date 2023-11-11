Controversy! Belcher beats Nelson at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Full results, video highlights

Gamebred MMA boss Jorge Masvidal. | Cover-Images, IMAGO

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Nelson vs. Belcher Preview

Jorge Masvidal has another Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA show for us this weekend. The event goes down on Friday night and features UFC veterans across the card. The main event is for the promotion’s heavyweight title and features Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.

Nelson has appeared in Gamebred MMA before, destroying Dillan Cleckler with relative ease. Belcher, who was a middleweight in his UFC days, won the BKFC heavyweight title this year but was stripped of the belt for turning down a title defence against Ben Rothwell. Belcher has also gotten in on the cross-over boxing game, beating Chase Moor in Misfits Boxing.

Roy Nelson before his fight with Bigfoot Silva in the UFC. | Fotoarena, IMAGO

Other notable names on the card include former Bellator champ and UFC action fighter Hector Lombard. He meets Chris Sarro. Longtime UFC vet Francisco Trinaldo is also fighting on the card, facing Sascha Palatkinov.

Live results and highlights

– Alan Belcher (19-8) 🇺🇸 def. Roy Nelson (23-10) 🇺🇸 via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29); heavyweight

– Alex Nicholson (16-10) 🇺🇸 def. Prince McLean (9-11) 🇺🇸 via KO (punches) at 0:19 of Rd 1; heavyweight

HOLY FUCK. Prince McLean wanted the violence and Alex Nicholson gave it to him. That was savage. 19 seconds. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/YIYsAqqs5y — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

– Randy Costa (8-4) 🇺🇸 def. Jason Knight (22-8) 🇺🇸 via KO at 1:41 of Rd 1; featherweight

– Chase Sherman (17-12) 🇺🇸 def. Carl Seumanutafa (13-15) 🇼🇸 via KO (elbow) at 2:34 of Rd 1; heavyweight

– Curtis Millender (22-9) 🇺🇸 def. Joel Bauman (9-4) 🇺🇸 via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28); middleweight

– Brandon Davis (15-11) 🇺🇸 def. Joe Penafiel (11-10) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2); 140-pound catchweight

– Junior Maranhao (25-12) 🇧🇷 def. Joshua Weems (14-4) 🇺🇸 via submission (kimura) at 2:41 of Rd 3; 140-pound catchweight

– Francisco Trinaldo (29-9) 🇧🇷 def. Sascha Palatnikov (8-6) 🇭🇰 by TKO (knee injury) at 1:55 of Rd 1; welterweight

Francisco Trinaldo drops Sasha Palatnikov before a injury to Sasha's knee calls a halt to the fight giving Massaranduba the TKO. #GambredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/3q08XULC7j November 11, 2023

– Chris Sarro (2-0) 🇺🇸 def. Hector Lombard (34-11-1) 🇨🇺 via DQ (illegal blows to back of head) at 1:09 of Rd 1; light heavyweight

According to King Mo just now, the fight has now been reversed back to a win for Hector Lombard. The source was a cornerman of Lombard's so definitely need confirmation on that. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

Slow-mo of the Lombard finish. A few definitely slip through to the back of the head. Tough to know if the ref was giving warnings, but he did miss Sarro tapping. pic.twitter.com/JP8gQTZWdK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

Bellator/UFC/BKFC vet Hector Lombard makes quick work of former boxer Chris Sarro. Another fighter down for an extended period. Sarro is being stretchered out at the moment. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/h4AayrjecX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

– Tyler Hill (12-7) 🇺🇸 def. James Freeman (6-6) 🇺🇸 via TKO (punches & elbows) at 2:48 of Rd 1; welterweight

Tyler Hill TKO's James Freeman with an series of elbows and punches in the first. Freeman was down for quite a while and apparently and needed assistance. Will update if they report anything. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/M4QCv9zPdD November 11, 2023

Wtf is wrong with #gamebredfc? Not only do they continue to do a post fight interview while EMTs are tending to a man who can't stand up, but they refuse to turn in the house lights while they attempt to secure him on a stretcher. — NeonNuggets (@NeonNugz) November 11, 2023

– Mike Sanford (1-0) 🇺🇸 def. Christopher Wingate (1-5) 🇺🇸 via submission (RNC) at 2:46 of Rd 1; catchweight

First fight first finish of the night, Michael Sanford gets the RNC in the first round! #GamebredBareknuckle | @GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/7ajgKFTnj3 — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 11, 2023

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher | Credit: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Free Live Stream

This entire event is being streamed for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below:

