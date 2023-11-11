Subscribe
Bare Knuckle Fighting Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson
Controversy! Belcher beats Nelson at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Full results, video highlights

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is back tonight with a card featuring a bunch of former UFC fighters, including Roy Nelson and Hector Lombard.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 mins ago
Controversy! Belcher beats Nelson at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Full results, video highlights
Gamebred MMA boss Jorge Masvidal. | Cover-Images, IMAGO

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Nelson vs. Belcher Preview

Jorge Masvidal has another Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA show for us this weekend. The event goes down on Friday night and features UFC veterans across the card. The main event is for the promotion’s heavyweight title and features Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.

Nelson has appeared in Gamebred MMA before, destroying Dillan Cleckler with relative ease. Belcher, who was a middleweight in his UFC days, won the BKFC heavyweight title this year but was stripped of the belt for turning down a title defence against Ben Rothwell. Belcher has also gotten in on the cross-over boxing game, beating Chase Moor in Misfits Boxing.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fighter Roy Nelson.
Roy Nelson before his fight with Bigfoot Silva in the UFC. | Fotoarena, IMAGO

Other notable names on the card include former Bellator champ and UFC action fighter Hector Lombard. He meets Chris Sarro. Longtime UFC vet Francisco Trinaldo is also fighting on the card, facing Sascha Palatkinov.

Live results and highlights

  • Alan Belcher (19-8) 🇺🇸 def. Roy Nelson (23-10) 🇺🇸 via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29); heavyweight 
  • Alex Nicholson (16-10) 🇺🇸 def. Prince McLean (9-11) 🇺🇸 via KO (punches) at 0:19 of Rd 1; heavyweight 
  • Randy Costa (8-4) 🇺🇸 def. Jason Knight (22-8) 🇺🇸 via KO at 1:41 of Rd 1; featherweight
  • Chase Sherman (17-12) 🇺🇸 def. Carl Seumanutafa (13-15) 🇼🇸 via KO (elbow) at 2:34 of Rd 1; heavyweight
  • Curtis Millender (22-9) 🇺🇸 def. Joel Bauman (9-4) 🇺🇸 via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28); middleweight
  • Brandon Davis (15-11) 🇺🇸 def. Joe Penafiel (11-10) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2); 140-pound catchweight
  • Junior Maranhao (25-12) 🇧🇷 def. Joshua Weems (14-4) 🇺🇸 via submission (kimura) at 2:41 of Rd 3; 140-pound catchweight
  • Francisco Trinaldo (29-9) 🇧🇷 def. Sascha Palatnikov (8-6) 🇭🇰 by TKO (knee injury) at 1:55 of Rd 1; welterweight
  • Chris Sarro (2-0) 🇺🇸 def. Hector Lombard (34-11-1) 🇨🇺 via DQ (illegal blows to back of head) at 1:09 of Rd 1; light heavyweight 
  • Tyler Hill (12-7) 🇺🇸 def. James Freeman (6-6) 🇺🇸 via TKO (punches & elbows) at 2:48 of Rd 1; welterweight
  • Mike Sanford (1-0) 🇺🇸 def. Christopher Wingate (1-5) 🇺🇸 via submission (RNC) at 2:46 of Rd 1; catchweight 

Start date and time

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT. 

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.
Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher | Credit: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Free Live Stream

This entire event is being streamed for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below:

More from the author

