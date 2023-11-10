Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Nelson vs. Belcher: Live results, highlights and open thread

Gamebred MMA boss Jorge Masvidal. | Cover-Images, IMAGO

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Nelson vs. Belcher Preview

Jorge Masvidal has another Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA show for us this weekend. The event goes down on Friday night and features UFC veterans across the card. The main event is for the promotion’s heavyweight title and features Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.

Nelson has appeared in Gamebred MMA before, destroying Dillan Cleckler with relative ease. Belcher, who was a middleweight in his UFC days, won the BKFC heavyweight title this year but was stripped of the belt for turning down a title defence against Ben Rothwell. Belcher has also gotten in on the cross-over boxing game, beating Chase Moor in Misfits Boxing.

Roy Nelson before his fight with Bigfoot Silva in the UFC.

Other notable names on the card include former Bellator champ and UFC action fighter Hector Lombard. He meets Chris Sarro. Longtime UFC vet Francisco Trinaldo is also fighting on the card, facing Sascha Palatkinov.

Live results and highlights

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher | Credit: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Free Live Stream

This entire event is being streamed for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below:

Stream coming soon…

